Forreston, IL

WIFR

Belvidere believes stability at head coach will be key for program

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - From 1977 to 2019, Belvidere had only five head coaches running the football program. But after a couple years of coaching changes, the Bucs are hoping to find that consistency again. Tony Ambrogio enters his second year leading Belvidere. This will be the first time these...
BELVIDERE, IL
WIFR

Beloit Sky Carp one of San Diego duo’s branding success stories

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A San Diego duo started a business reinventing brands for minor league sports teams; and the Beloit Sky Carp are one of Jason Klein and Casey White’s biggest success story. Klein and White formed an online forum called ‘The Klink Room”; where aspiring designers from...
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Live at Levings’ holds talent show finals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Another installment of “Live at Levings” took place Sunday night. The talent show finals and concert was held at Levings Park. The talent show finals kicked off the show, with the top three acts taking home cash prizes. The top prize was $1,000. Music and dance acts followed the show, including […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

More Sunshine Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly sunny this Wednesday with highs in the middle to low 80′s. Down to the 60′s tonight with shower/t-storm chances after 3 AM. Low 80′s tomorrow with a few scattered showers and t-storms. No severe weather is expected. Dry on Friday and Saturday with highs around 80.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Spooky season in the stateline gets ‘twisted’ Sept. 16

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Twisted Crypt Haunted House is back for its 9th season!. The 10,000 square-foot indoor spook show opens Friday, September 16 and runs each weekend through Halloween at 5420 East State Street in Rockford. Twisted Crypt Haunted House is packed with indoor chaos, gore, mystery, mazes and...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Car crashes into building on Auburn St. in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid the area Monday while they clean-up an accident on Rockford’s west side. Just before 2 p.m. first responders dispatched to what appears to be a single-vehicle crash near Auburn and Evergreen streets. Limited information has been released about the...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

One Illinois Butcher Debuts Unusual New Brat Flavor Just in Time for Fall

It seems like everyone is fascinated by unusual food combos this week thanks to these two viral videos of people doing weird things with hotdogs and beer... Now, I'm going to state for the record that there is no way I could stomach the hot dog straw thing. I'm also pretty iffy about the dunking of a hot dog and bun in my beer too, but I'm a very picky and non-adventurous eater.
CHERRY VALLEY, IL
CBS Chicago

Massive fire sweeps through building in downtown Mendota

MENDOTA, Ill. (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire ripped through a building in Mendota, Illinois Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., firefighters rescued several people from the burning building in the 800 block of Main Street in the downtown area of Mendota, which is about 90 miles southwest of Chicago in LaSalle County. Eleven surrounding fire departments responded to the massive fire. The building was evacuated, and firefighters late Monday afternoon were making sure the fire would not spread. Witnesses said some people were taken to the hospital, but we do not know their conditions.
MENDOTA, IL
WIFR

Quiet and seasonable for now as rain chances return Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An area of high pressure is sitting overhead and that’s going to be mainly what keeps us quiet through the daytime on Wednesday. Then, the already wet August will get some more rain starting Thursday before a few more seasonably cooler days follow. Temperatures Tuesday...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Celebrating Ulysses S. Grant’s 200th Birthday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock River Valley Civil War Roundtable will be celebrating the 200th birthday of Ulysses S. Grant on Monday, September 12, at Memorial Hall along Main Street in Rockford. September’s meeting will feature a presentation from former Congressman John Cox titled “Ulysses S. Grant and Elihu...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Gas prices in Rockford see’s nine cent decrease

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gas prices in Rockford have seen a nine cent decrease as the city is recording $4.02 per gallon over the last seven days. The average cost of gas for the state of Illinois now sits at $4.25 per gallon according to AAA. Diesel prices dropped eight...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Cherry Valley Elementary hosts mobile block party

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Students and parents at Cherry Valley Elementary School got the chance on Tuesday to meet their teachers and receive their school supplies for the second mobile block party. Some of the items being handed out were backpacks and regular school supplies. “Our purpose is to...
CHERRY VALLEY, IL
WIFR

Rockford’s newest luxe apartments to be finished by year’s end

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Justin Fern says his team at Urban Equity Properties always looks at the glass as half full. Fern believes their latest development proves that. “We take a lot of times, the worst building in the market or the city, and make it the best building,” said Fern. “That’s what we’re doing with this one, taking this vacant grassy knoll, and turning it into this luxury apartment building with 33 ridiculously designed apartments.”
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rock County 911 center director to retire

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - Rock County 911 Communications Center director Kathy Sukus announced Wednesday that after 34 years, she will retire from a position in public safety. Kathy’s last day as director will be October 4. During her tenure, Kathy positioned the communications center as a leader in...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
rockrivercurrent.com

Free groceries available in Rockford at Summer Family Markets

ROCKFORD — Families with children younger than 18 are encouraged to shop for free groceries with no registration or documentation needed. Summer Family Markets are a free resource to those in need that offer a prepackaged box of food delivered straight to your car by volunteers. More in Rockford:...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford food pantry offers free breakfast to kids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As kids start a new school year, Rock River Valley Pantry wants to make sure they get off on the right foot. Every kid needs access to breakfast - fuel to power through their school day - and this month, the pantry is hosting a cereal drive to help kids in need stock up on staples.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Clean up begins at Rockford church after devastating fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two weeks after a fire at the oldest catholic church in Rockford, many are hard at work salvaging what’s left inside the building. A fire broke out just after 6:30 a.m. August 8 on the roof of St. James Catholic Church on N. 2nd Street. Masses restarted August 14, taking place in the Beauvais Center for the time being.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford teen turns CEO with self-owned clothing brand

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford native has taken his creative idea and turned it into a booming business. What started as a side hustle for a little extra money back in January, is now a popular business for 17-year-old Nayshaun Wright. He offers sweatshirts in seven different colors and...
ROCKFORD, IL

