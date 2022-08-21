MENDOTA, Ill. (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire ripped through a building in Mendota, Illinois Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., firefighters rescued several people from the burning building in the 800 block of Main Street in the downtown area of Mendota, which is about 90 miles southwest of Chicago in LaSalle County. Eleven surrounding fire departments responded to the massive fire. The building was evacuated, and firefighters late Monday afternoon were making sure the fire would not spread. Witnesses said some people were taken to the hospital, but we do not know their conditions.

MENDOTA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO