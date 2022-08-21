Read full article on original website
Belvidere believes stability at head coach will be key for program
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - From 1977 to 2019, Belvidere had only five head coaches running the football program. But after a couple years of coaching changes, the Bucs are hoping to find that consistency again. Tony Ambrogio enters his second year leading Belvidere. This will be the first time these...
‘I think everybody’s taken officiating for granted’ Stateline teams struggle to schedule with football referee shortage
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Jeff Carr has a deep resume when it comes to his time as a referee. Carr recently retired after spending 20 years as an official in the Big Ten, with his biggest highlight working the 2006 Rose Bowl between Texas and USC. The East alum currently...
Beloit Sky Carp one of San Diego duo’s branding success stories
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A San Diego duo started a business reinventing brands for minor league sports teams; and the Beloit Sky Carp are one of Jason Klein and Casey White’s biggest success story. Klein and White formed an online forum called ‘The Klink Room”; where aspiring designers from...
‘Live at Levings’ holds talent show finals
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Another installment of “Live at Levings” took place Sunday night. The talent show finals and concert was held at Levings Park. The talent show finals kicked off the show, with the top three acts taking home cash prizes. The top prize was $1,000. Music and dance acts followed the show, including […]
More Sunshine Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly sunny this Wednesday with highs in the middle to low 80′s. Down to the 60′s tonight with shower/t-storm chances after 3 AM. Low 80′s tomorrow with a few scattered showers and t-storms. No severe weather is expected. Dry on Friday and Saturday with highs around 80.
Spooky season in the stateline gets ‘twisted’ Sept. 16
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Twisted Crypt Haunted House is back for its 9th season!. The 10,000 square-foot indoor spook show opens Friday, September 16 and runs each weekend through Halloween at 5420 East State Street in Rockford. Twisted Crypt Haunted House is packed with indoor chaos, gore, mystery, mazes and...
This Illinois Orchard is One of the Best in the US for Apple Picking
Your weekend plans are set. A trip to an orchard that started in 1965 as a hobby, now regarded as one of the absolute best orchards in America. Is there anything to love more about the fall season?. Even spring and summer lovers will tell you that deep down, nothing...
Car crashes into building on Auburn St. in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid the area Monday while they clean-up an accident on Rockford’s west side. Just before 2 p.m. first responders dispatched to what appears to be a single-vehicle crash near Auburn and Evergreen streets. Limited information has been released about the...
One Illinois Butcher Debuts Unusual New Brat Flavor Just in Time for Fall
It seems like everyone is fascinated by unusual food combos this week thanks to these two viral videos of people doing weird things with hotdogs and beer... Now, I'm going to state for the record that there is no way I could stomach the hot dog straw thing. I'm also pretty iffy about the dunking of a hot dog and bun in my beer too, but I'm a very picky and non-adventurous eater.
Massive fire sweeps through building in downtown Mendota
MENDOTA, Ill. (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire ripped through a building in Mendota, Illinois Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., firefighters rescued several people from the burning building in the 800 block of Main Street in the downtown area of Mendota, which is about 90 miles southwest of Chicago in LaSalle County. Eleven surrounding fire departments responded to the massive fire. The building was evacuated, and firefighters late Monday afternoon were making sure the fire would not spread. Witnesses said some people were taken to the hospital, but we do not know their conditions.
Quiet and seasonable for now as rain chances return Thursday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An area of high pressure is sitting overhead and that’s going to be mainly what keeps us quiet through the daytime on Wednesday. Then, the already wet August will get some more rain starting Thursday before a few more seasonably cooler days follow. Temperatures Tuesday...
Celebrating Ulysses S. Grant’s 200th Birthday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock River Valley Civil War Roundtable will be celebrating the 200th birthday of Ulysses S. Grant on Monday, September 12, at Memorial Hall along Main Street in Rockford. September’s meeting will feature a presentation from former Congressman John Cox titled “Ulysses S. Grant and Elihu...
Gas prices in Rockford see’s nine cent decrease
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gas prices in Rockford have seen a nine cent decrease as the city is recording $4.02 per gallon over the last seven days. The average cost of gas for the state of Illinois now sits at $4.25 per gallon according to AAA. Diesel prices dropped eight...
Cherry Valley Elementary hosts mobile block party
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Students and parents at Cherry Valley Elementary School got the chance on Tuesday to meet their teachers and receive their school supplies for the second mobile block party. Some of the items being handed out were backpacks and regular school supplies. “Our purpose is to...
Rockford’s newest luxe apartments to be finished by year’s end
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Justin Fern says his team at Urban Equity Properties always looks at the glass as half full. Fern believes their latest development proves that. “We take a lot of times, the worst building in the market or the city, and make it the best building,” said Fern. “That’s what we’re doing with this one, taking this vacant grassy knoll, and turning it into this luxury apartment building with 33 ridiculously designed apartments.”
Rock County 911 center director to retire
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - Rock County 911 Communications Center director Kathy Sukus announced Wednesday that after 34 years, she will retire from a position in public safety. Kathy’s last day as director will be October 4. During her tenure, Kathy positioned the communications center as a leader in...
rockrivercurrent.com
Free groceries available in Rockford at Summer Family Markets
ROCKFORD — Families with children younger than 18 are encouraged to shop for free groceries with no registration or documentation needed. Summer Family Markets are a free resource to those in need that offer a prepackaged box of food delivered straight to your car by volunteers. More in Rockford:...
Rockford food pantry offers free breakfast to kids
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As kids start a new school year, Rock River Valley Pantry wants to make sure they get off on the right foot. Every kid needs access to breakfast - fuel to power through their school day - and this month, the pantry is hosting a cereal drive to help kids in need stock up on staples.
Clean up begins at Rockford church after devastating fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two weeks after a fire at the oldest catholic church in Rockford, many are hard at work salvaging what’s left inside the building. A fire broke out just after 6:30 a.m. August 8 on the roof of St. James Catholic Church on N. 2nd Street. Masses restarted August 14, taking place in the Beauvais Center for the time being.
Rockford teen turns CEO with self-owned clothing brand
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford native has taken his creative idea and turned it into a booming business. What started as a side hustle for a little extra money back in January, is now a popular business for 17-year-old Nayshaun Wright. He offers sweatshirts in seven different colors and...
