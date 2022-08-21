UFC 278: Leon Edwards scores greatest comeback KO ever on Kamaru Usman to become new welterweight champion (Video)

Wrestling fans were stunned to see CM Punk lose the AEW World title in quick fashion to Jon Moxley on the Aug. 24 episode of Dynamite. It was just two weeks ago at the Quake by the Lake special, where AEW World Champion CM Punk made his return to the company. The AEW World champion saved Jon Moxley, the interim titleholder, from an attack. The following week, the two had a heated exchange that caused the two to be separated multiple times during Dynamite. Originally slated for the Sept. 4 All Out pay-per-view, Punk vs. Moxley to unify the AEW World titles was set for Aug. 24 for free on television.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO