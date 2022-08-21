Gary Cramer named honorary Xfinity race official

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a week to remember for Horseheads’ Gary Cramer.

The six-time NCAA College Football National Champion for the University of Alabama, Cramer first returned to his old high school team on Thursday and then capped it all off in style. After speaking to the Horseheads Blue Raider football program, just two days later, Cramer was named an honorary official for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Watkins Glen.

Cramer, who’s the life football coach at Alabama for the Crimson Tide, was truly surprised and honored. This weekend, Cramer was a special guest of not just Watkins Glen International, but also a guest to watch one of his former players, Will Cooper, who’s pit crew member on the Joe Gibbs racing team.

Cooper, a former linebacker for the Crimson Tide, maintains a close bond with Cramer to this day. A bond that could never be broken with Cramer, a 1980 Horseheads High School grad.

18 Sports was able to capture two special images from Saturday, one of Cramer with Cooper. Plus, a chance photo opportunity of Cramer and team owner, Joe Gibbs, a Pro Football Hall of Fame and three-time Super Bowl Champion.

The University of Alabama football team is ranked as the preseason number one team in the country by the Associated Press (AP). The Crimson Tide open up the season when they host Utah State on Saturday, September 3 with opening kickoff set for 7:30 pm.

