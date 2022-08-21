ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseheads, NY

Gary Cramer named honorary Xfinity race official

By Andy Malnoske
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25g3bd_0hPHxdii00

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a week to remember for Horseheads’ Gary Cramer.

The six-time NCAA College Football National Champion for the University of Alabama, Cramer first returned to his old high school team on Thursday and then capped it all off in style. After speaking to the Horseheads Blue Raider football program, just two days later, Cramer was named an honorary official for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Watkins Glen.

Cramer, who’s the life football coach at Alabama for the Crimson Tide, was truly surprised and honored. This weekend, Cramer was a special guest of not just Watkins Glen International, but also a guest to watch one of his former players, Will Cooper, who’s pit crew member on the Joe Gibbs racing team.

Cooper, a former linebacker for the Crimson Tide, maintains a close bond with Cramer to this day. A bond that could never be broken with Cramer, a 1980 Horseheads High School grad.

18 Sports was able to capture two special images from Saturday, one of Cramer with Cooper. Plus, a chance photo opportunity of Cramer and team owner, Joe Gibbs, a Pro Football Hall of Fame and three-time Super Bowl Champion.

The University of Alabama football team is ranked as the preseason number one team in the country by the Associated Press (AP). The Crimson Tide open up the season when they host Utah State on Saturday, September 3 with opening kickoff set for 7:30 pm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Sights & Sound: NASCAR at The Glen 2022

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports team brings you some sights and sound from NASCAR weekend at The Glen. Over 100,000 thousand race fans were expected to attend Watkins Glen International this past weekend. WGI announced their seventh consecutive grandstand sellout and their second straight camping sellout for the Go Bowling at The […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

WGI posts 7th straight grandstand sellout

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – NASCAR fans packed Watkins Glen International yet again this past weekend. Watkins Glen International has announced their seventh consecutive grandstand sellout and their second straight camping sellout for the Go Bowling at The Glen. Over 100,000 thousand fans were expected to attend the races at the historic road course. “Weekends […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Blitz – NASCAR edition

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports team recaps NASCAR weekend at The Glen. Kyle Larson completed the weekend sweep at The Glen on Sunday by winning his second straight Go Bowling at The Glen. The defending NASCAR cup series champion also won the Xfinity Series race at the historic road course on Saturday. Also, […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horseheads, NY
Sports
City
Horseheads, NY
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
WETM 18 News

LIVE UPDATES: Go Bowling at the Glen NASCAR Cup Series 2022

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – NASCAR fever once again took over Watkins Glen International as thousands of fans poured into the track for another year of Go Bowling at the Glen. Within the last ten laps, Kyle Larson pulled into first place, marking his second win of the Cup Series Race at WGI in two […]
WETM 18 News

Elmira football aims for sectional title

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express are aiming to win a sectional title on the gridiron this fall. The Elmira football team held their second day of practice this season on Tuesday. The Express went 5-4 a year ago and made it to the Section IV Class AA finals where they lost to Corning. Elmira […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WWE invades First Arena in October

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The superstars of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) are coming back to Elmira. On Sunday, October 9 at 7 pm WWE will bring its Sunday Stunner event to Elmira’s First Arena. It marks the first time since 2020 that WWE will makes its return to the city after COVID-19 altered live events […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

CCC’s Vondracek named Region 3 Female Athlete of the Year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The postseason awards continue to pour in for a Red Barons softball standout. Corning Community College softball player Grace Vondracek has been named the NJCAA Region III Female Student Athlete of the Year. The Odessa-Montour grad helped the Red Barons softball team to their second straight NJCAA Division III Softball National […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joe Gibbs Racing#Xfinity#Alabama Football#Sports#Horseheads High School#The Associated Press#Utah State#Nexstar Media Inc
cortlandvoice.com

Pierce steps down as Marathon girls basketball coach

Andrew Pierce announced Monday evening that he is stepping down as the Marathon varsity girls basketball coach. Pierce, who joined the Olympians’ girls basketball program eight years ago, made the decision so he can attend to family matters at home. “I need my attention at home. I’m raising my...
MARATHON, NY
WETM 18 News

Hawks look to stay on top in Class AA

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Preparation for another season of High School football in Section IV has begun. The Corning Hawks football team held their first practice of their season on Monday. Corning went 9-2 a year ago and won their second straight Section IV Class AA title. The Hawks did graduate 18 seniors but return […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Hidden camping gem found at Watkins Glen International

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’ve walked around the infield of the track at Watkins Glen International during NASCAR weekend you’ll see campers of every shape and size. One camper in particular tucked away behind other trailers is rather special, and quite literally one of a kind. The camper is a pull along trailer, not […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
cnycentral.com

Noteworthy names set to perform at del Lago

WATERLOO, N.Y. — The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino are welcoming a few more big and classic names to its stage in the upcoming months. On Saturday, Sept. 24, country legend Tanya Tucker will belt out her hits at The Vine. The two-time GRAMMY winner first came on to the scene with her hit "Delta Down" in the early 1970s and has been blazing trails ever since. The influential female country artist has amassed 23 Top 40 albums and 56 singles throughout her career, including "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," and "If it Don't Come Easy" to name a few.
WATERLOO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
NCAA
spectrumlocalnews.com

The race to watch on primary day in the Finger Lakes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday is primary day in New York for a handful of congressional and New York State Senate races. In the Finger Lakes region, there is a three-candidate Republican primary in New York’s newly-drawn 24th Congressional District. That district now includes all of Wayne and Cayuga counties.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

‘Life was made richer’ – Remembering Dan Fabricius

The Owego, N.Y. and greater Binghamton communities are mourning the loss of Daniel Fabricius, a former director of bands at OFA. Fabricius passed away on Aug. 10. He was 64. An accomplished musician and educator, Fabricius was well known and respected in the region. A notable 40-year career included nearly 30 years in the OA School District, and where he retired in 2017. He also held the role as adjudicator and Jazz Chairperson for the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) as well as Director of Percussion and Director of Wind Symphony at Binghamton University.
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Local filmmaker creates new documentary using Southern Tier Veterans

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A local filmmaker has come out with a new documentary recently focusing on the Vietnam War. The documentary is special in that it centers on veterans found in the Southern Tier and uses their stories to tell the documentary. The documentary, titled Vietnam Memoires, brings together a number of Vietnam Veterans […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Steady flow of voters cast ballots in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As the polls began to close voters are still heading to cast their ballots. Today marks the beginning of the New York States primary and special elections. At the New Beginnings Church, the turnout was steady around noon and started to pick up as they reach their peak time around 6:00 […]
ELMIRA, NY
chronicle-express.com

PAGES PAST - 1922: Daughter and mother survive Widow Hill crash

The Chronicle-Express -- Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902) The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them...
YATES COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy