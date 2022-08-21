ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Could Trout Request a Trade to the Astros?

In light of the recent news that Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno is looking to sell the team, you're going to be seeing a lot of articles with headlines such as the one above. Some of them may seem far-fetched, as Mike Trout, a 10-time All-Star and three-time MVP,...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Breaking down the remaining schedules of the Braves and Mets

With 38 games left, the Braves are three games back of the Mets. It won’t be an easy hole to climb out of; the Mets are a fantastic team, and like many have pointed out, they have an extremely favorable schedule the rest of the way. However, it’s far from impossible, especially given the Braves schedule, which isn’t extremely tough either.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Steelers Announce Two Roster Moves

Ealy, 22, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma following the 2021 NFL Draft. Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason, however, and he returned to their practice squad. Ealy had a brief stint on the Packers’ practice squad this past season. During...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Former Braves Top Prospect set to make his MLB Debut

Right before the 2022 MLB Draft, the Braves traded Andrew Hoffman and then top prospect Drew Waters to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the 35th pick in the MLB Draft — that pick would eventually become High School right-handed Pitcher JR Ritchie. Atlanta didn’t have space in their outfield for Waters, and the farm system needed a fresh infusion of younger talent to help clear the logjam in AAA. Now, Waters is getting the call for his new team:
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Says He Was Shocked To Hear That Larry Bird Was Jealous Of Him Winning A Title As A Rookie: "He Admitted He Was Jealous, Which Really Shocked Me, Because He Never Ever Showed It Back Then."

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the two defining figures of the NBA in the 1980s. Their iconic rivalry elevated the league to another level as they battled it out on the biggest stage of the sport. What set the stage for their rivalry in the league was that the two had also faced off in the NCAA title game in 1979, where Magic came out on top, as Michigan State beat out Indiana State.
NBA
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Praises LeBron James For Always Honoring His Contract And Takes A Subtle Shot At Kevin Durant: "You Cannot Be A Star In This League, Forcing Your Way Out Of One Franchise After Another. It's Bad For The Game."

Kevin Durant's trade saga is officially over, and after weeks of drama, the former NBA MVP has decided to stay with the Brooklyn Nets. When Durant requested a trade, most expected him to get traded within a week or two. After all, he is one of the best players in the league.
NBA
Yardbarker

Padres Share New Juan Soto Update Following Injury News

Juan Soto was scratched from the San Diego Padres lineup on Tuesday night before they took on the Cleveland Guardians. The Padres offense has been somewhat anemic for a little while, and losing Soto didn’t help them, as the Guardians held them in check, winning by a final of 3-1.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Shulman
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Homer
Person
Aaron Judge
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman: Dodgers Committed To ‘More Aggressive’ Approach Against Brewers’ Corbin Burnes

When the Los Angeles Dodgers last faced Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes, they failed to score until the sixth inning of a 5-3 loss at American Family Field. That was quickly reversed in Burnes’ start at Dodger Stadium, as Freddie Freeman’s RBI single in the first inning provided L.A. with an early lead that they never lost. Trayce Thompson extended it with a three-run home run in the second inning, and the Dodgers scored another three runs in the fourth to chase Burnes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NL All-Star Suggests LA Using Shady Tactics on Opposing Pitchers

The Dodgers game this past Sunday against the Marlins was supposed to be a showcase for NL Cy Young front runner Sandy Alcantara. LA sent out rookie Ryan Pepiot to counter Alcantara, but the two hurlers had quite the role reversal at Dodger Stadium. Alcantara, who had gone seven more...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

LA Re-Signs Longtime Colorado Rockies Catcher

Earlier this month, the Dodgers made the decision to cut catcher Tony Wolters loose. The catcher was brought up for the three-game series in Kansas City to replace Austin Barnes, who was on the family emergency list and had to leave the team. Wolters got a few at-bats, but struggled in his brief tenure behind the dish for the Dodgers.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Radio host: Mets 'worried' about Jacob deGrom after return from latest injury

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom missed the second half of the 2021 MLB season due to lingering elbow issues and was then sidelined throughout the opening half of the ongoing campaign because of a stress reaction in his right scapula. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner returned...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fly Ball#The Toronto Blue Jays
Yardbarker

Is a huge NBA trade brewing between Lakers, Bulls?

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory. Russell Westbrook’s acquisition last year was supposed to usher in an era of a championship-contending, three-headed monster that would dominate the Western Conference. Instead – they failed to make the playoffs altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Padres Suffer Embarrassing 7-0 Home Loss, Now 8-12 Since Trade Deadline

Two years ago the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Indians made a seismic nine-player trade centered around pitcher Mike Clevinger before the trade deadline that altered the paths of both franchises. Cleveland's baseball team — now known as the 'Guardians' — finished a two-game sweep in San Diego Wednesday afternoon,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Trayce Thompson (and LA) Appreciate Tigers Trading Him

When Mookie Betts went down with a cracked rib in June, the Dodgers found themself in need of a good defensive outfielder with big-league experience to hold down the fort until Mookie returned. They turned to the Detroit Tigers, who had a familiar face hitting up a storm in Triple-A:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge Silenced A Mets Fan In The Best Way Possible

Aaron Judge hit home run No. 48 last night to add to his dominant season as the New York Yankees beat the New York Mets, 4-2, and swept the Subway Series. Judge had gone a few games without hitting a home run, but hit a big one last night. But...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Writer Puts The Pressure On A Recent Addition

The New York Yankees have been a floundering franchise over the last month. Even after acquiring Andrew Benintendi, Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino, and Harrison Bader, the team is still seemingly out of its groove. One move that is still being questioned by Yankees fans and baseball pundits is the deal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy