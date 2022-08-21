Read full article on original website
Related
wuzr.com
Good Samaritan Gets with the Guidelines– Again
Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is the recipient of the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get with the Guidelines® – Stroke Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
wuzr.com
Former VPD Officer Makes Lateral Move to WPD
A former long-term member of the Vincennes Police Department has transferred to the Washington Police Department. Washington Mayor David Rhoads this week swore in officer Stacy Reese to the force. Reese brings 17 years of Law Enforcement experience to the Washington Police Department and the community. She previously served as...
wuzr.com
VCSC Approves Special Education Agreement
The Vincennes Community School Board approved 24 guaranteed placements into preschool services for this school year. The request was made by Corporation special education co-op director Sheryl Schaefer Jones. The annual cost for full-time placement is down this year from last — from $5300, to $4860. Part time placement is...
wuzr.com
Early-Year Adjustments Still the Rule at VU
Students at Vincennes University are in the middle of their second week in class today. Due to the timing of various breaks, students came back to campus this year a week earlier than normal. Usually, VU’s fall classes begin in the third week of August. The first college experience...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wuzr.com
Curb Work Starts Vincennes’ Fall Infrastructure Work Today
The fall paving season for the City of Vincennes begins today. The work will include paving and other infrastructure work across the City. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague gives the first project the City’s paving contractor will begin today as curb work on First Street. Along with the curb work, various roads will be resurfaced in the coming weeks. The work is being funded through the second round of Community Crossing Matching Grant money earmarked for Vincennes.
wuzr.com
ARPA Requests Coming Into KC Commissioners
The Knox County Commissioners are seeking more requests for part of a $3.1 million slice of American Rescue Plan Act — or ARPA — funding. The first requests include an over half-million dollar proposal from the Vincennes YMCA. Commissioner Trent Hinkle says that request was one of three...
wuzr.com
Vincennes City, VCSC Board Meeting Previews
The Vincennes City Council and Board of Works will hold their second August sessions later today and tonight at City Hall. The Board of Works will gather first at 5:00 p.m. Board business includes two requests for use of the Riverfront Pavilion, and a request for the annual United Way Chili Cook-Off. Vincennes City Council will gather at 6:00. Their top agenda item is confirming a Knox County Area Plan Commission act concerning a new Vincennes housing area.
wuzr.com
Rainbow Beach Closes Successful Season
Vincennes Parks Department officials are putting the wraps on another successful — if short — season at Rainbow Beach. The Gregg Park pool was open from Memorial Day weekend through the beginning of school in early August. Parks Department director Chris Moore says just under three weeks after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wuzr.com
Washington Man Arrested After Morning Pursuit in Knox County
A police pursuit through Knox County ended with an arrest in a field near Grundman and Red Roads. Police tried to pull over a car operated by 28 year-old David Neidige, of Washington. Authorities tried to stop Neidige near US 41 and Sixth Street for an equipment violation. Neidige then led troopers on a pursuit on Old Bruceville Road, with speeds reportedly reaching 85 miles an hour. The vehicle left the road near the corner of Grundman Road and Red Road, where Neidige then fled on foot. He was captured a short distance away in a bean field.
wuzr.com
INDOT Officials Update Knox County Projects
Indiana Department of Transportation officials report one Knox County project as complete, and one is a couple of months from completion. INDOT spokesman Gary Bryan says the extended project is on U.S. 41 near Decker. Bryan also states a now-completed project is the delayed project on State Road 159 north of Bicknell.
wuzr.com
ISU Footballers In Fatal Crash Near Riley
Three Indiana State University students are dead after a fiery single-car crash early Sunday in Riley in Vigo County. The university says all five people in the car were believed to be students and the group included several football players. The school added that authorities are still investigating. Police say...
wuzr.com
VCSC 2023 Budget Unveiled at Last Night’s Session
Vincennes Community Schools officials have released a first draft of the planned budget for 2023. The actual budget is estimated around $31.4 million, with just over $19.7 million in the Education Fund, and nearly $5 million in debt service. The Operations fund will contain just over $4.2 million, with $2.5 million in the Rainy Day Fund.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wuzr.com
VPD Arrest Vincennes Man on Meth Dealing Charge
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday on a Knox Circuit Court warrant for alleged meth dealing. Officers arrested 24 year-old Jordan Miles for allegedly dealing over five grams of meth. The warrant was issued last month. Miles is also charged with meth possession. He was booked into the Knox...
wuzr.com
Sullivan Speeding Stop Turns Into Drug Arrest
A speeding stop in Sullivan led to the drug arrest of a Terre Haute man. Troopers stopped the vehicle driven by 21 year-old Jakob Carlson. A search of the vehicle turned up 420 grams of marijuana, 71 dosage squares of LSD, and over $2,000 in cash. Carlson is charged with...
wuzr.com
Pantheon Memberships Still Available
Memberships are still available through the Pantheon Business Theatre in Downtown Vincennes. The business incubator is a co-working space for start-up businesses, or small businesses. One option is office space inside the Pantheon. Carrie Lane is with the Pantheon; she says the typical membership is month to month, but they...
wuzr.com
Road Work Planned Early Next Month for SR 257 in Pike County
Indiana Department of Transportation crews will close State Road 257 near Velpen for three days next month. Starting around Wednesday, September 7TH, the road will close for pipe replacements that will affect the state road. The three-day window for completion is weather allowing. The INDOT detour will use State Road...
wuzr.com
Vincennes City Council Approves Residential TIF
The Vincennes City Council has approved a move to confirm a residential tax-increment finance — or TIF — zone for the City. The zone would cover various areas of targeted housing development in Vincennes. Vincennes City Councilman at-large Marc McNeece reminds everyone this TIF plan is designed for future revenue for those areas.
wuzr.com
Last of Set of Closures on US 150 to Start Wednesday
IN-DOT advises US 150 will be closed between Shoals and Prospect in Martin County beginning Wednesday for a structure replacement project. 150 will be closed about 2 ½ miles east of State Road 550. Work is expected to be completed by mid-September. Residents will have access up to the...
wuzr.com
Change Coming for VCSC Property and Liability Insurance
The Vincennes Community School Board has approved a potential change in the Corporation’s property insurance carrier. VCSC superintendent Greg Parsley recommended a switch from current carrier E-SCRIFT, due to increasing premiums. At last night’s Board meeting, Parsley said the renewal cost would rise from nearly $322 ,000 to just...
wuzr.com
Touch Up Work on Main Street Phase One Less Than Expected
Even though there is a potential delay on Main Street’s developing phases, there is some good news on the project’s completed phase. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague told the City’s Redevelopment Commission some good news about recurring work on Main Street Phase One. Sprague expected a full-scale...
Comments / 0