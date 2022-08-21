Read full article on original website
Police pursuit into bean field ends with K-9 involvement
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington man has been charged with multiple felonies following a pursuit in Vincennes that ended in a bean field. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit began at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday near US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. An officer attempted to stop a Toyota SUV for not […]
Former VPD Officer Makes Lateral Move to WPD
A former long-term member of the Vincennes Police Department has transferred to the Washington Police Department. Washington Mayor David Rhoads this week swore in officer Stacy Reese to the force. Reese brings 17 years of Law Enforcement experience to the Washington Police Department and the community. She previously served as...
Evansville woman accused of DUI with young child in the car
An Evansville woman is being charged with neglect and OMVWI after officials say she was driving under the influence of alcohol with a young child in the car. A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says they were patrolling on St. George Road just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday when they saw a vehicle going over the white fog lines on the side of the road, nearly leaving the roadway.
Washington man arrested after chase in stolen vehicle
KNOX CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a man after an early morning chase in a stolen vehicle. Police say at around 3:05 a.m., Trooper Roberts was patrolling in the area of US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes when he attempted to stop a SUV at 6th Street and Old Wheatland Road […]
Washington Man Arrested After Morning Pursuit in Knox County
A police pursuit through Knox County ended with an arrest in a field near Grundman and Red Roads. Police tried to pull over a car operated by 28 year-old David Neidige, of Washington. Authorities tried to stop Neidige near US 41 and Sixth Street for an equipment violation. Neidige then led troopers on a pursuit on Old Bruceville Road, with speeds reportedly reaching 85 miles an hour. The vehicle left the road near the corner of Grundman Road and Red Road, where Neidige then fled on foot. He was captured a short distance away in a bean field.
One person flown to Indy after crash involving train
Terre Haute Police confirmed a crash occurred between a train and a pedestrian Tuesday in the area of N 12th St. and 6th Ave.
Crash report: What happened in ISU student deadly crash
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We’re learning more about what happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 21 in the deadly crash that killed three ISU students and seriously injured two others. The crash happened at approximately 1:34 a.m. on State Road 46 near Main Street in Riley on Sunday. According to the responding […]
First-responders extricate victim after Warrick County crash
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Ohio Township Fire Department says a crash left a victim trapped inside a pickup truck in Warrick County. According to dispatch, the accident happened Wednesday evening on Edwards Road. Crews say they were dispatched to the two-vehicle accident around 5:22 p.m. The first crews arrived within three minutes and […]
Officials identify Indiana State students killed in crash
RILEY, Ind. (WISH) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the names of the five Indiana State University students who were involved in a fatal crash Sunday on State Road 46. Just after 1:30 a.m., the vehicle left the road, hit a tree, and caught on...
Kokomo woman charged after police say she left 4 children at home to go shopping in Indianapolis
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman left four children under age 9 home alone while she left to go shopping in Indianapolis, according to an incident report by Kokomo police. The report states the children ranged in ages from 1, 4, 5, to 8 years old. Police were called to a trailer on N. Apperson […]
POLICE: Severe weather, alcohol, speeding believed to be factors in crash that killed ISU students
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has released the report regarding the crash that killed three ISU students and injured two others over the weekend. The department said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Riley, Indiana, when a car carrying...
Victims Identified in three fatality crash on SR 46
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The three individuals who died in the crash on State Road 46 near Riley on Sunday have been identified. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said that those who died were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois, 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, as well as 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township […]
City of Washington Welcomes New Police Officer
Washington Mayor David Rhoads this week swore in the police department’s newest officer. Officer Stacy Reese brings 17 years of Law Enforcement experience to the Washington Police Department and the community.
Terre Haute meth dealer sentenced to 11 years
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing meth. According to court documents, on July 28, 2021, Shane Theisz, 44, of Terre Haute, was on probation when Vigo County Drug Task Force officers conducted a search of his residence. Officers found 141 […]
Investigations into Wabash County house explosion continues
This explosion happened early Friday evening in Wabash County, just outside of Allendale, Illinois. The blast destroyed a home on North 2360 Boulevard and left an entire community looking for answers. However, many questions are still up in the air as the investigation continues. Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan says...
Updated -Three dead, two seriously injured in vehicle crash involving Indiana State University football players
RILEY – Three Indiana State University students died and two were seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into a tree in western Indiana early Sunday morning, according to the school and local law enforcement. The five passengers included several football players, the school announced Sunday. At 1:34 a.m., deputies...
Alcohol, weather factored into crash that killed Indiana State football players
Alcohol consumption and poor visibility caused by rain were factors in a deadly crash Sunday that killed three people, including two Indiana State University football players, and injured others.
Missing Indiana Teen Found One Month Later in Florida
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — A 15-year-old girl has been found safe after being missing for the past 31 days. On July 21st, Kendall King was reported missing by her family to the Santa Claus Police Department. It took a team a month of searching and investigating to locate her. Alongside Santa Claus PD, the U.S. Marshals and The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children joined in on the search for King.
VPD Arrest Vincennes Man on Meth Dealing Charge
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday on a Knox Circuit Court warrant for alleged meth dealing. Officers arrested 24 year-old Jordan Miles for allegedly dealing over five grams of meth. The warrant was issued last month. Miles is also charged with meth possession. He was booked into the Knox...
Court Docs: Bloomington man threatened to kill officers while being arrested
A Bloomington man faces multiple charges after police responded to calls saying he was engaging in disorderly conduct Friday.
