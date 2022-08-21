ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

WCVB

Massachusetts team returns home after Little League World Series run

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts youth baseball team is back home after playing in the Little League World Series. The Middleboro Little League All-Stars represented the entire region of New England at the famed tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. A homecoming celebration was held for the boys Monday night at...
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Program helps high school students graduate with job-ready skills

BROCKTON – In addition to the basics of education like algebra, biology and literature, dozens of Massachusetts high schools are teaching kids real-world skills that employers need right now. It's part of the Innovation Pathways program created by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). Students take job-specific coursework in high-demand industries like healthcare, IT, life sciences and manufacturing. Carla Lominy of Brockton is a student at Bridgewater State University, but she also works as a professional medical interpreter at Brockton Neighborhood Health Center. "I actually love my job," she said. It is a job that Lominy trained...
BROCKTON, MA
Watertown News

Outdoor Fitness Series Kicks-Off This Week at Arsenal Yards

The following information was provided by Arsenal Yards:. Through the fall, Arsenal Yards is bringing back its popular Outdoor Fitness Series with a chock-full schedule of complimentary classes, featuring local instructors and studios for a total body workout in a lively group setting!. All classes are hosted on the Arsenal...
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Watertown Studio Debuting Fine Arts Program for PreK Children

The following announcement was provided by Ballroom in Boston:. Does your toddler’s imagination run wild? Do they love to jump, sing, and dance? Bloom Fine Arts Academy is the perfect place for them to get their sillies out! We focus on creativity, expression, forming our own ideas, play movement, and more!
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Watertown Race Reels Hosting Monthly Documentary Film Series

Watertown Race Reels, funded by a grant from the Watertown Community Foundation, is a monthly documentary film series open to the public. Race Reels uses documentary films to start conversations about race/ethnicity and work towards creating a community that is comfortable talking about race/ethnicity in a constructive manner. In addition to using documentary films, we invite guest speakers to come to speak on their own experience as members of the race/ethnicity being highlighted that month.
WATERTOWN, MA
WNAW 94.7

This Massachusetts City Named Top Ten Most Financially Savvy, Best Credit Score

Hate or love it, we all know that money makes the world go round. Those who don't have it, desperately want it. Those who do have it can't seem to get enough. Money management skills have a huge influence on our lives. Credit scores, income-to-debt ratio, and developing a budget are all life skills that can dictate where you work, where you live, what kind of car you drive and so much more.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Watertown News

Special Education Parent Group Invites All Families to Back to School Picnic

The following information was provided by Watertown SEPAC:. Watertown SEPAC invites all families to attend our Back to School Family Picnic on Monday, August 29 from 5:00-6:30 p.m. at Fillippello Park. Please see the event flyer for more details. Watertown SEPAC is run by parent volunteers who were all nominated...
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Facilities at Watertown’s Casey Park Closed for Renovations

The following announcement was provided by the Watertown Recreation Department:. The Casey Park baseball diamond, basketball courts, tennis courts and multi-purpose rink will be closed from August 22 thru August 28 for renovation. The dates might be fluid depending on the weather and other other such items. The department will...
WATERTOWN, MA
vanyaland.com

Boston Cannabis Week announces lineup for annual music & arts festival

Boston Cannabis Week feels a little more Common than usual this year. The week-long program of cannabis-focused networking and education returns next month with a stacked lineup for its Xperience Boston Festival, which will feature full-band headlining sets from rappers Common and Curren$y. Per tradition, this year’s fest will take...
BOSTON, MA
theboston100.com

Another historic Beantown brawl

Bay Staters are well-versed in acts of riotous rebellion. Eight years before the 1773 American political and mercantile protest known as The Boston Tea Party ensued on Griffin’s Wharf (sending 342 chests of tea into the harbor), colonists staged a similar insurrection. On Aug. 14, 1765 an angry Boston...
BOSTON, MA
nomadlawyer.org

Boston: 14 Best Places To Visit in Boston, MA

Travel Attractions and Top Places To Visit in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. While visiting Boston, take the time to get out and explore the city’s many attractions. Its subway system makes it easy to move around and explore the city’s many neighborhoods. The Museum of Science is a must-see, and the New England Aquarium is a great day out for the family. Art lovers will also enjoy Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum’s eclectic collection and beautiful gardens.
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

VIDEO: WCTV Spotlights ‘Rocco’s Restaurant’

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Community Television recently began spotlighting local businesses as part of their “Story Behind The Business” series. One of their first featured businesses is a Wilmington classic — Rocco’s Restaurant. Get to know Chef Allison, the restaurant’s Executive Chef, who worked under...
WILMINGTON, MA
Thrillist

21 Completely Free Things to Do in Boston

We don’t need to tell you that this city is as expensive AF. In fact, a recent study ranked Boston as the fourth most expensive city for renters—ahead of Miami, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC. So we’re down to save where we can. Luckily, Boston more than makes...
BOSTON, MA

