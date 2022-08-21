Read full article on original website
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore EstateCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen WaltersBrevard, NC
my40.tv
Ingles Tools For Schools Drive provides hundreds of families with needed school supplies
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Ingles Tools for Schools Drive with Eblen Charities was a success this year, and those supplies were being handed out Wednesday, Aug. 24. Distribution Day was happening at the Eblen Charities location in Westgate Shopping Center in Asheville. Families had to pre-register to pick...
my40.tv
Hendersonville fire officials discuss department's plans with community
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville Fire Department held a public input meeting Wednesday night to update the community on plans for the future of the department. The goal was for fire officials to get feedback from the people they serve as they focus on what's needed in the...
FOX Carolina
New grocery store ends ‘food desert’ for struggling community in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A long-awaited grocery store is finally set to open Wednesday morning in what people are considering a food desert. A new Piggly Wiggly is opening in the southside of Spartanburg after the community spent decades struggling with keeping a grocery store open. The area is...
my40.tv
Asheville firefighter hikes to Mount Kilimanjaro summit, waves fire department's flag
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville, specifically Asheville Fire Department, is represented at 19,341 feet!. Lindsey Glover summitted Mount Kilimanjaro last week, and when she got to the top, the Local 332 Executive Board member and senior deputy fire marshal proudly posed with her Asheville Firefighters Flag.
my40.tv
Asheville girl to help kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in Times Square
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you're in New York on Sept. 17, you may see an Asheville resident in the bright lights of Broadway. Harlow Tarrant will help kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. The collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.
my40.tv
Hendersonville Fire Department plans meetings to include community in planning process
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville Fire Department is hosting a series of strategic plan focus group meetings to share information and gather insight and feedback from members of the community. Fire officials hope the meetings will help them understand what the department needs to focus on in the...
my40.tv
Firefighters offer unique way to tour downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two local firefighters are using an old engine and tanker to show people the city they love. Hot Zone Party Fire Engine offers tours of downtown Asheville, brewery tours and even kids' birthday parties. The owners and drivers of Hot Zone have all worked as...
my40.tv
Company that develops self-driving cars coming to Upstate SC, bringing new jobs
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — An autonomy products and services company is building a new facility in Greenville, South Carolina. Argo AI develops self-driving cars. The company is headquartered in Pittsburgh, with additional engineering locations in Detroit; Cranbury, New Jersey; Los Angeles; Palo Alto, California; Austin, Texas; Seattle; and Munich, Germany.
my40.tv
'Pricing data I've seen is that health care costs too much in WNC,' AG Stein says
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein weighed in on the HCA Healthcare legal battle while visiting Transylvania County on Tuesday afternoon. The health care system currently has lawsuits leveled against it from six Buncombe County residents, the city of Brevard, the city of Asheville and Buncombe County accusing it of monopolization practices.
my40.tv
"Top heavy" Concerns raised by some over size, salaries of school district central office
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With the start of a new school year, some parents and teachers in Asheville are worried about the school district's central office. So News 13 investigated to find out just how many positions there are at the top and how much they're costing the school system.
my40.tv
Hundreds of apartments proposed for land along French Broad River in Woodfin
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Woodfin’s largest untouched pieces of land along the French Broad River could soon be the site of a 672-unit apartment complex with at least 25 buildings. The Bluffs of Woodfin is a project from developers affiliated with Concept Companies and equity group...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Some parents and teachers are worried about the size of the Asheville City Schools' central office. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction sent News 13 data from the 2122 school year. It showed Asheville had the most central-office staff positions, at 52. School systems of similar sizes ranged from 26 to 37, with an average of 34. Some parents believe it's money that belongs in the classroom.
my40.tv
Parking meters coming to downtown Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville leaders are moving forward with plans to install metered parking on Main Street. City staff presented council members with a plan that would include pay kiosks, where users would put in their credit cards and pay $2 an hour to park downtown. Right now,...
my40.tv
$4.4 million in upgrades to Asheville's Memorial Stadium to start in spring
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans move ahead for upgrades to Asheville's Memorial Stadium. The stadium is up the hill from McCormick Field and is home to Asheville City Soccer, as well as many other sporting events and activities. Asheville City Council has approved $4.4 million for improvements that include...
my40.tv
Some committee members reject Asheville police's plans for asset forfeiture funds
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is requesting to establish an expenditure budget for $419,214.47 in asset forfeiture funding. The request was heard by the Public Safety Committee Tuesday morning. “We just accept the money as it comes in. Speaking to individual cases, I can’t do that,”...
my40.tv
Kids return to school in Haywood County, with hopes of a more 'normal' year
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Students in Haywood County are heading back to class Monday in what will be the more “normal” start that they’ve had to a school year in a few years. Superintendent Dr. Bill Nolte says he’s looking forward to even more normalcy...
my40.tv
Help wanted: Buncombe County needs to fill 500 election worker positions
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Election Services is hiring. They're looking for poll workers for early voting and this year’s mid-term elections. The county needs more than 500 workers to staff polling locations and office positions leading up to and on Election Day November 8th, 2022. To...
thelaurelofasheville.com
Lights Out! Asheville, for our Feathered Friends
The Coalition for a Bird Friendly Asheville (CBFA) invites you to participate in Lights Out! Asheville, a program that can benefit birds and save energy and money through the implementation of measures that support the safety of resident and migratory birds. This includes a lights-out commitment during migration months and bird-safe window treatments.
my40.tv
'It's never happened:' Edneyville residents react to widespread internet, cell outage
EDNEYVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A portion of Henderson County dealt with a widespread cell and internet outage for much of Tuesday evening, Aug. 25 and into early Wednesday morning. A Facebook post from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said, “It appears that all major cellular carriers, as well as...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Get on with legalizing medical marijuana
[Regarding “Summer Sesh: GA Short Session Yields Both Changes and Inertia for WNC,” July 27, Xpress:] Why is North Carolina so far behind the other states? We should be moving to legalizing marijuana and mushrooms. Let’s get on with it. Also, I’ve been wondering why Asheville is...
