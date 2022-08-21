Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Reveals His Favorite LA Teammate
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman names his outfielder teammate Mookie Betts as his favorite player
2022 St. Louis Cardinals are the most fun team in franchise history
Growing up watching the St. Louis Cardinals, there are few organizations that sustain success like the Redbirds do. It makes for a great time when you know your team will be in contention year in and year out. With two World Series titles in my lifetime and countless deep playoff runs, the Cardinals know how to keep this fan interested.
2 Cardinals Legends Received A Nice Gesture From A Rival
This weekend, Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina made their final pass through Chase Field as the St. Louis Cardinals took on the Arizona Diamondbacks. The two Cards legends had weekends to remember. Though Molina missed the final two games, having to tend to a personal matter in Puerto Rico, he...
Is Jordan Walker the St. Louis Cardinals Next Leadoff Hitter?
Jordan Walker, the St. Louis Cardinals top prospect, is continuing to make a name for himself, and may be the St. Louis lead-off hitter before we know it. It is an exciting time to be a St. Louis Cardinals fan. The team is littered with future Hall of Famers, exciting young talent, and has struck a beautiful balance of being fun to watch and extremely competitive.
St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt making a serious run at Triple Crown
Paul Goldschmidt is making a legitimate run at one baseball’s most hallowed prizes: The Triple Crown. The question is: Can he do it?. Paul Goldschmidt is in the midst of putting together a historic season. It is truly becoming one of the stunning offensive performances I have every seen by a St Louis Cardinals player since I became a fan in 1967. A National League MVP is certainly within his grip.
6 takeaways from Cardinals series sweep of Diamondbacks
The St. Louis Cardinals swept the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game set, looking like a team on a mission toward a fun fall in the playoffs. The Cardinals pulled off a three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks, winning Friday 5-1, Saturday 16-7, and Sunday 6-4. With a record of 69-51,...
Andrew Knizner sitting for St. Louis Monday
The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Andrew Knizner in their lineup for Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Knizner will take the night off while Yadier Molina catches against the Cubs and bats eighth. Our models project Knizner to make 70 more plate appearances this season, with 1 home...
2023 Dodgers Schedule: Opening Day At Dodger Stadium Vs. Diamondbacks
The 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers begins with an Opening Day matchup at Dodger Stadium against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 30. It’s the first time the Dodgers will play a season opener at home since 2020. They were initially scheduled to do so this season, but changes brought about...
St. Louis Cardinals: Breaking down Albert Pujols’ path to 700 home runs
The St. Louis Cardinals’ cushy schedule gives Albert Pujols a chance to join the 700-home run club. It’s been a hot topic around the league lately: Can Albert Pujols reach the magical milestone of 700 home runs? He’s at 693 with 41 games left this season, and the upcoming schedule and the St. Louis Cardinals‘ progressing escape from the chase of the Milwaukee Brewers make it feasible.
