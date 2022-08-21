ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

2 Cardinals Legends Received A Nice Gesture From A Rival

This weekend, Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina made their final pass through Chase Field as the St. Louis Cardinals took on the Arizona Diamondbacks. The two Cards legends had weekends to remember. Though Molina missed the final two games, having to tend to a personal matter in Puerto Rico, he...
FanSided

Is Jordan Walker the St. Louis Cardinals Next Leadoff Hitter?

Jordan Walker, the St. Louis Cardinals top prospect, is continuing to make a name for himself, and may be the St. Louis lead-off hitter before we know it. It is an exciting time to be a St. Louis Cardinals fan. The team is littered with future Hall of Famers, exciting young talent, and has struck a beautiful balance of being fun to watch and extremely competitive.
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt making a serious run at Triple Crown

Paul Goldschmidt is making a legitimate run at one baseball’s most hallowed prizes: The Triple Crown. The question is: Can he do it?. Paul Goldschmidt is in the midst of putting together a historic season. It is truly becoming one of the stunning offensive performances I have every seen by a St Louis Cardinals player since I became a fan in 1967. A National League MVP is certainly within his grip.
FanSided

6 takeaways from Cardinals series sweep of Diamondbacks

The St. Louis Cardinals swept the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game set, looking like a team on a mission toward a fun fall in the playoffs. The Cardinals pulled off a three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks, winning Friday 5-1, Saturday 16-7, and Sunday 6-4. With a record of 69-51,...
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner sitting for St. Louis Monday

The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Andrew Knizner in their lineup for Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Knizner will take the night off while Yadier Molina catches against the Cubs and bats eighth. Our models project Knizner to make 70 more plate appearances this season, with 1 home...
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Breaking down Albert Pujols’ path to 700 home runs

The St. Louis Cardinals’ cushy schedule gives Albert Pujols a chance to join the 700-home run club. It’s been a hot topic around the league lately: Can Albert Pujols reach the magical milestone of 700 home runs? He’s at 693 with 41 games left this season, and the upcoming schedule and the St. Louis Cardinals‘ progressing escape from the chase of the Milwaukee Brewers make it feasible.
