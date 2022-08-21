iPhone 14 mini makes surprise appearance in distributor list of upcoming Apple devices that includes the 2022 iPad Pro

Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Purported iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max early impressions: 48 MP camera apparently worse than iPhone 13 Pro in low light
A source seems to have had some hands-on time with Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Purported early impressions seem to indicate the iPhone 14 Pro series to have excellent shooting capabilities in sufficient ambient light, better battery life, and improved speakers. However, low-light performance seems to be lagging behind that of the iPhone 13 Pro. Assuming this source is true, Apple still has enough time to fine-tune the iPhone 14 Pros' cameras in time for launch.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
Phone Arena
Apple hints that the iPhone 14 unveiling will include something not seen since iPhone 11
If you've ever viewed the video showing the full unveiling of the original iPhone by the late Steve Jobs on January 9th, 2007 at MacWorld, you'll feel the electricity that came from the live audience. Anyone lucky enough to be in the Moscone Center that day probably told their grandkids multiple times how they were there when the ultimate consumer product was first introduced.
8 iPhone tricks that Apple never told you about
The iPhone is an exceptional computer to have in your pocket. That’s how you should look at it. The phone features are a bonus, but the iPhone goes above and beyond being a phone. The more you use the handset, the more proficient you will become. And there’s no shortage of iPhone tips and tricks to learn about, considering that Apple keeps adding new iPhone features with every iOS release.
CNET
How Much Will Apple's iPhone 14 Cost? Here's What Rumors Say
Apple usually introduces new iPhones in September, which means the rumored iPhone 14 may be right around the corner. We're expecting to see a notchless display and a 48-megapixel camera on the Pro models among other changes. Apple may also ditch the iPhone Mini in favor of a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, if the leaks and reports are to be believed.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 12T Pro: Google Play Console confirms specifications for upcoming flagship killer
It seems that Xiaomi is on the verge of announcing the Xiaomi 12T series, which includes the Xiaomi 12T Pro. To recap, only just over a week has passed since Phoneandroid revealed a hands-on photo with what they claim was the Xiaomi 12T Pro. A few days earlier, leakers shared pricing and specifications for the Xiaomi 12T Pro, as well as for the Xiaomi 12T. As we have discussed previously, it seemed that the Xiaomi 12T Pro would be a re-badged Redmi K50 Extreme Edition, a smartphone launched earlier this month and is also referred to as the Redmi K50 Ultra.
The Verge
What to expect from Apple’s iPhone 14 event
Apple’s iPhone 14 launch event is just weeks away, and it’s expected to showcase a range of new devices — not just a new iPhone. We’re also on the lookout for three (yes, we said three) new Apple Watch models and even a refreshed pair of AirPods Pro earbuds.
Apple iPhone 14 reveal set for September 7
Highly anticipated: Apple launches a new iPhone model every year, rain or shine, and 2022 will be no different. According to new reports, Apple has started sending out press invites for its next big iPhone announcement event, and with those invites comes a date: September 7, just two short weeks from today. The Cupertino tech giant is planning to get things rolling at 10am Pacific.
Apple expected to announce iPhone 14 at Sept. 7 online event
Apple is expected to announce the latest version of the iPhone in early September.
Samsung's new SSD promises awesome speed even without the latest technology
Samsung unveiled its new flagship SSD (solid-state drive) line, the 990 PRO Series, which is said to be built for a wide range of applications like gaming and 4K video editing. There's a fair amount of hype for the 990 because there were hints this new SSD would run on...
notebookcheck.net
POCO M-series is to be augmented by a MediaTek Helio G99-powered device
According to POCO's latest teaser, its next upcoming Android device might by powered by a new MediaTek Helio-series processor. Despite the affordable nature of the silicon, the brand also hints strongly at a finish often reserved for higher-end handsets. The resulting product might launch in India soon. Android Leaks /...
notebookcheck.net
Chuwi HiPad Max: New Android tablet launches with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, dual-SIM connectivity, Widevine L1 and a large battery
Chuwi has announced the HiPad Max, a tablet with a 10.36-inch display that resolves at 2,000 x 1,200 pixels. According to the company, the display peaks at 400 cd/m² with an 84% screen-to-body ratio. Also, Chuwi alleges that the large display has 7 mm-thick bezels on all sides. However, ETA Prime has already shown that Chuwi's marketing images are more than a little deceiving when it comes to display bezel thickness.
ohmymag.co.uk
Think your phone may have been hacked? Here's how to tell
Apple, which has a reputation for being secure, recently warned iPhone, iPad and Mac users of a serious security breach that could give hackers full, remote access to these devices. Google, which owns the Android operating system, is constantly in the news for malware-laced apps that find their way to its Play Store and subsequently to users’ phones, putting their security at risk.
notebookcheck.net
Better moon shots than ever: Improved iPhone 14 camera system joins list of potential hints found in Apple Far Out event invitation
Apple has now sent out its Far Out event invitations, updated its event details page, created a YouTube live channel, and it even has a fancy Twitter hashflag in the form of a starry apple. Everything is ready for the likely iPhone 14 launch event, which will begin on September 7 at 10 am PT (1 pm ET, 6 pm BST, 7 pm CEST, 3 am (Sep 8) AEST). Unless Apple has completely bamboozled all leakers, tipsters, and analysts, then we are likely to see the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the Apple Watch Series 8, with maybe some AirPods and iPads thrown into the mix, too.
notebookcheck.net
iQOO Z6 80W and Z6x are slated to launch later in August 2022
IQOO's Z6 has already reached markets such as India. It is sold there in 4G/LTE and 5G variants, in fact, the latter of which has the Snapdragon 695 SoC and up to 8GB of RAM. Despite these quite acceptable low-to-mid-range specs, the brand now intends to refresh it with some of its OEM Vivo's latest hardware features.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could receive facial recognition support to improve fingerprint sensor accuracy
It is no secret that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have sub-par fingerprint scanners. The first in Google's Pixel series to launch with under-display fingerprint scanners, Google even confirmed that it had used a superior sensor in the mid-range Pixel 6a. However, people were quick to find security issues with the latter, which is less than ideal for a biometric authentication method. Rumours about the Pixel 6 Pro finally receiving Face Unlock support, most recently last month courtesy of Android 13 code.
notebookcheck.net
Blackview Tab 13: Android 12-based tablet launches with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset
Blackview has introduced the Tab 13, a new tablet based on the MediaTek Helio G85. Also found in the likes of the Moto G31 and Moto G41, the MediaTek Helio G85 has two ARM Cortex-A75 cores, six Cortex-A55 cores and a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU that Blackview complements with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage. Incidentally, the Blackview Tab 13 is similar to the new Jumper EZpad M10S in that sense.
notebookcheck.net
Possible Xiaomi 13 and Redmi Note 12 series smartphones spotted in EEC certifications
It looks like Xiaomi is working its way towards announcing four smartphones globally, not including the impending Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro. While the Xiaomi 12T Pro recently turned up on the Google Play Console, Xiaomi has registered 2210132G, 2211133G, 22101316G and 22101316UG with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), an executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). Typically, manufacturers register their devices with the EEC before they release them in Europe.
notebookcheck.net
Honor Magic4 Pro is unveiled as Genshin Impact's official partner smartphone at Gamescom 2022
HoYoverse has celebrated the new "Version 3.0" update to its marquee title Genshin Impact by collaborating with Honor to make that OEM's global Magic4 Pro flagship Android smartphone the game's official sponsor. This new partnership has been unveiled at Gamescom 2022 with a booth at the Cologne-based tech event at which its attendees can try the new expansion out on the current flagship's curved LTPO OLED display.
notebookcheck.net
Asus ROG Phone 6: The best gaming smartphone has been improved again
From their exterior, the two Asus smartphones of the ROG Phone 6 series can hardly be distinguished. Only when you take a look at the back can you get definite clarity, since the more affordable model houses an RGB matrix, while the PRO model uses a PMOLED screen here. Otherwise, the equipment is almost identical. The 6.78-inch AMOLED display offers a Full HD+ resolution, a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 720 Hz. In our test, it impresses with extremely high brightness values and an accurate color reproduction, but the minimum brightness is fairly high. This is accompanied by the AirTrigger 6 ultrasound sensors, which allow you to expand the controls in very responsive ways when gaming.
