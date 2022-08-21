iPhone 14 mini makes surprise appearance in distributor list of upcoming Apple devices that includes the 2022 iPad Pro

Apple has now sent out its Far Out event invitations, updated its event details page, created a YouTube live channel, and it even has a fancy Twitter hashflag in the form of a starry apple. Everything is ready for the likely iPhone 14 launch event, which will begin on September 7 at 10 am PT (1 pm ET, 6 pm BST, 7 pm CEST, 3 am (Sep 8) AEST). Unless Apple has completely bamboozled all leakers, tipsters, and analysts, then we are likely to see the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the Apple Watch Series 8, with maybe some AirPods and iPads thrown into the mix, too.

