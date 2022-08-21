Park & Ride lot in Hawaiʻi Kai will close for repaving

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A portion of the Hawaii Kai Park & Ride parking lot will be closed, according to the City and County Honolulu Department of Transportation Services.

26,500 square feet of the makai side of the lot will be repaved.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Due to construction, Elaine Dobashi Hawaiʻi Kai dog park and the Park & Ride lot next to it will be closed.

The Reynolds Recycling truck will be moved to the mauka side of the lot.

The People’s Open Market will still take place this Saturday, Aug. 27 on the mauka side as well.

Asphalt repaving will happen from Monday, Aug. 22 through Friday, Aug. 26, according to DTS.

DTS asks drivers to be cautious when in the Park & Ride lot.