ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Park & Ride lot in Hawaiʻi Kai will close for repaving

By Julissa Briseno
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JudEs_0hPHtTGq00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A portion of the Hawaii Kai Park & Ride parking lot will be closed, according to the City and County Honolulu Department of Transportation Services.

26,500 square feet of the makai side of the lot will be repaved.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Due to construction, Elaine Dobashi Hawaiʻi Kai dog park and the Park & Ride lot next to it will be closed.

The Reynolds Recycling truck will be moved to the mauka side of the lot.

The People’s Open Market will still take place this Saturday, Aug. 27 on the mauka side as well.

Asphalt repaving will happen from Monday, Aug. 22 through Friday, Aug. 26, according to DTS.

DTS asks drivers to be cautious when in the Park & Ride lot.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Traffic
Honolulu, HI
Government
Hawaii State
Hawaii Traffic
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
KHON2

HFD responds to brush fire in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said a fire broke out near Renton Road in Ewa Beach on Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters alerted the issue at 3:26 p.m. and crews arrived at the scene to find a medium-sized brush fire. By 6:40 p.m. the fire was fully contained.
EWA BEACH, HI
KHON2

Surveillance upgrades coming to Chinatown to provide additional security

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rocks and even axes being thrown through windows at the Kekaulike Courtyard in Chinatown are just some of the things residents have been dealing with recently. “We have a spike, all of a sudden we’ve got more violent crimes,” said Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock member of the Chinatown Neighborhood Board. Capturing crime in […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Heavy rain triggers flood advisory for portions of Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY. * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE…The island of Oahu in Honolulu County. * WHEN…Until 915 PM HST. * IMPACTS…Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – […]
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asphalt#Open Market#Android#The Park Ride#The Reynolds Recycling
honolulumagazine.com

Playground Guide: Wilson Community Park in Kāhala

We first visited Wilson Community Park (4901 Kilauea Avenue) after my 5-year-old son’s basketball practices on the adjacent courts. Playing on the playground became a reward for a practice well-done. In fact, the coaches (the dads), asked each kid to make 3 successful free-throws before they could escape to the jungle gym. Truth be told, I think the team enjoyed the playground more than dribbling, passing, and shooting. This place has become a favorite play spot ever since.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

How to balance business while caring for our islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In recent years the Hawaii Tourism Authority has pivoted its efforts to a new regenerative model of tourism and is actively working with Hawaii’s visitor industry and community to Mālama Kuʻu Home, or care for our beloved home. That commitment is evident in the community focuses programs and initiatives that it supports. […]
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Aug. 25–31, 2022

Saturday, Aug. 27, 4 to 8 p.m. If you are 21 or older, join the Honolulu Museum of Art for its annual summer fundraiser, this year called Palette. This event has a mixture of foods and drinks from some of Honolulu’s most prestigious eateries such as Prince Waikīkī, Hawaiian Host, O’Kim’s, Castro’s, Himalayan Kitchen, Superb Sushi, Bubbly & Bleu, Hy’s Steakhouse, the HoMA Café and more. Expect live entertainment too, from such groups as The Elevations Hawai‘i, Shakti Dance Movement, Waipuna, and Lucky Kids, as well as art-making demonstrations from HoMA teaching artists and more.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Light and variable winds to replace trades

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A dry, breezy trade wind pattern will continue through early Monday. Trades will gradually weaken starting late Monday, allowing local night land breezes and afternoon sea breezes to develop into mid-week. A disturbance aloft, along with increased low-level moisture, may result in increased clouds and showers, including interior and leeward areas Tuesday […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Trade winds to strengthen through Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds will hold over the western islands, while moderate east-southeast winds prevail over the eastern end of the state through Thursday. This will keep a land-sea breeze pattern in place for the western islands and more sheltered areas over the eastern end of the state, with showers favoring windward areas overnight […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Virginia couple killed in car crash while visiting Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a Hawaii vacation that turned into a nightmare for a Virginia family. Michelle and Ronald Hartman traveled to the islands in part to support their daughter Holly who participated in the weekend’s Spartan Race, but their trip ended in tragedy. Honolulu police said the driver of a pickup truck crashed […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

$15 million approved for teacher-focused affordable housing on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new affordable housing project dedicated to teachers is moving forward on Maui. State Rep. Angus McKelvey announced $15 million was released for the project’s construction in the Lahainaluna Complex Area, which covers Lahainaluna High School, Princess Nahienaena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and King Kamehameha III Elementary.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy