Read full article on original website
Related
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Joe Biden Ignores Elon Musk & Signs the Inflation Reduction Act into Law, 70% Fewer EVs Now Qualify for $7,500 Credit
President Biden and Elon Musk both have plans for the future of electric vehicles. The President would not entertain Elon Musk's idea and moves forward with changes to EV credits.
The largest Chinese e-commerce company you have never heard of is about to enter the U.S. with a model to challenge Amazon’s dominance
Colin Huang, founder and former CEO of Pinduoduo, speaks at the company’s listing ceremony at Shanghai Tower on July 26, 2018. Chinese e-commerce company Pinduoduo improbably climbed the ranks of China’s e-commerce industry to become one of the country’s most powerful tech firms, even though it launched years later than established rivals like Alibaba and JD.com.
Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts U.S. refinery units
SINGAPORE, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Thursday on mounting supply tightness concerns amid disruptions to Russian exports, the potential for major producers to cut output, and the partial shutdown of a U.S. refinery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chinese city 'stretched to the limit' as millions wait in line for Covid tests in extreme heat
The Chinese metropolis of Chongqing has rolled out mass Covid testing in its central area amid a record heat wave, leaving millions of residents standing under the sun for hours as they struggle with extreme temperatures and power shortages.
Call for Covid-style energy support for UK firms; millions of households face financial distress – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as BCC demands vital support to UK businesses.
Friends of Putin Critic Found Dead in D.C. Blast Suicide Theory
Ten days after the sudden death of an outspoken Kremlin critic in Washington, D.C., was deemed a “suicide” in the press, friends of Dan Rapoport fear there are nefarious forces at play to make sure the truth stays buried. Rapoport, 52, was found dead in front of a...
U.N. rights chief hopes to publish Xinjiang report before mandate ends
GENEVA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights chief said on Thursday that she is still aiming to release a long-anticipated report on Xinjiang, China before the end of her four-year term on Aug. 31.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Korea's president orders update of plans against North Korea's nuclear, missile threats
SEOUL, Aug 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's president Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday ordered military officials to update their operation plans against North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats, his office said.
Japan's national police chief resigns over assassination of Shinzo Abe
Police Chief Itaru Nakamura says he takes responsibility for the security lapses that allowed a gunman to shoot former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
ASIA・
Set The Curve & Change the Game. CORSAIR Reveals Revolutionary 45in Bendable OLED Gaming Monitor
COLOGNE, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- CORSAIR ® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today revealed the new XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 OLED Gaming Monitor, a flagship bendable gaming monitor created in close partnership with LG Display. Boasting the latest in W-OLED technology, the XENEON FLEX OLED offers phenomenal image quality, excellent black levels and response times, with the ability for enthusiasts to manually adjust the curvature of its 45in 21:9 aspect ratio panel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005255/en/ CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today revealed the new XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 OLED Gaming Monitor, a flagship bendable gaming monitor created in close partnership with LG Display. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Former UK ambassador to Myanmar detained in Yangon: source
Myanmar authorities have detained the United Kingdom's former ambassador to the country, a diplomatic source said on Thursday. Bowman's husband and prominent artist Htein Lin was also arrested, the diplomatic source said.
Former Pakistan PM Khan granted bail by anti-terror court: party
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was granted bail Thursday on charges brought under the country's anti-terrorism act, a party official said, leaving him free to continue his nationwide rallies calling for early elections. A court judgment was not immediately available, but Fawad Chaudhry -- a former information minister and senior party official -- said Khan had been granted "interim bail" until September 1.
ASIA・
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv region hit by missile attack, says governor; Joe Biden to call Volodymyr Zelenskiy – live news
Vyshgorod district just north of capital hit by two missiles, says governor; US president expected to discuss arms shipments with Ukrainian counterpart
Tropical Storm Ma-on makes landfall in southern China
HONG KONG (AP) — Tropical Storm Ma-on made landfall in southern China’s Guangdong province on Thursday after bringing rain and stiff winds to Hong Kong, where the stock market was closed for the morning session due to the storm. Residents of coastal areas around the city of Maoming were urged to stay away from the shore Thursday morning as the typhoon arrived at 10:30 a.m. (0230 GMT). Ma-on was packing sustained winds of 118 kilometers (73 miles) per hour and moving slowly northwest at about 25 kilometers (15 miles) per hour, the Guangdong Meteorological Public Service Center said. It noted the storm made landfall as a typhoon but was steadily weakening. The storm was estimated to be about 380 kilometers (236 miles) west of Hong Kong as of 2:00 p.m. (0600 GMT), according to the Hong Kong Observatory.
Biden forgives millions of student loans; critics fear inflation
WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the U.S. government will forgive $10,000 in student loans for millions of debt-saddled former college students, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House.
Comments / 0