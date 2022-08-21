ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

India's top refiner to spend $25 billion for 2046 net-zero goal

NEW DELHI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS), the country's top refiner, has set a 2046 net zero carbon emissions goal, its chairman S. M. Vaidya said at annual shareholders meet on Thursday. India, one of the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters, is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2070.
The Independent

Facebook, Twitter, others crack down on covert pro-US social media influence campaigns abroad

Researchers have cracked down on a covert social media influence campaign on Facebook, Twitter, and other platforms that promoted US foreign policy interests abroad.The crackdown marks the first time a covert influence operation promoting US interests abroad has been discovered and taken down by social media platforms, say researchers from the Stanford Internet Observatory and research company Graphika.“Our joint investigation found an interconnected web of accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and five other social media platforms that used deceptive tactics to promote pro-western narratives in the Middle East and Central Asia,” they wrote in a report published on Wednesday.The...
The Independent

Vietnam War photographer Tim Page dies in Australia at 78

Legendary Vietnam War photographer, writer and counter-culture documenter Tim Page died Wednesday at his Australian home. He was 78 years old.The British-born, self-taught photographer died of liver cancer with friends at his bedside at his rural home at Fernmount in New South Wales state, friends posted on social media.Ben Bohane, an Australian friend and fellow photojournalist, described Page as one of the world’s great war photographers as well as a “real humanist.”“He always said that it was more important to be a decent human being than a great photographer. So his humanism, through his photojournalism, really shone through,” Bohane...
Reuters

Suspended Thai PM to attend defence ministry meeting

BANGKOK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Suspended Thai prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is to attend a defence ministry meeting on Thursday as a longtime ally begins his first full day as acting premier and Thailand settled in for weeks of uncertainty while a court ponders Prayuth's future.
