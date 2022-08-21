The record-breaking heatwave experienced across Europe this summer will be considered an “average” summer by 2035, even if countries meet their current climate commitments so far agreed in negotiations under the 2015 Paris Agreement, a new study warns.Research by the Met Office Hadley Centre, commissioned by the Climate Crisis Advisory Group (CCAG), found that, according to current predictions, an average summer in central Europe by 2100 will be over 4°C hotter than it was in the pre-industrial era.Scientists examined temperature data for the past 170 years. The analysis looked at how rapidly temperatures are changing across Europe and tracks...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 MINUTES AGO