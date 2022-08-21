ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

SFGate

California poised to phase out sale of new gas-powered cars

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is poised to set a 2035 deadline for all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen, an ambitious step that will reshape the U.S. car market by speeding the transition to more climate-friendly vehicles. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California man pleads guilty to smuggling 1,700 animals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man who smuggled more than 1,700 wild animals into the United States, including 60 reptiles hidden in his clothing, pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges. Jose Manuel Perez, 30, of Oxnard, entered pleas to two counts of smuggling and a charge of wildlife...
OXNARD, CA
SFGate

Body found in reservoir believed to be California teen

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that...
TRUCKEE, CA
SFGate

California man gets life for killing 2, including father

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man who killed two people, including his father, after being told to stop drinking beer and get a job was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison, prosecutors said. Luke William Ferguson, 31, was sentenced to life without chance of parole plus...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Lawsuit: Electrical equipment sparked deadly California fire

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — The daughter of a 76-year-old man killed last month when California's deadliest wildfire so far this year swept through a remote town has sued a public utility, alleging its electrical equipment sparked the blaze. The lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of Theresa Cogan claims...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Arrest after 11 dead dogs found at Southern California homes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of felony animal abuse after nearly a dozen dogs in her care were found dead at three residences in Southern California, authorities said Monday. Police and Animal Control began investigating Aug. 11 after ten dead dogs were discovered...
SFGate

Iconic Butterfly House in Carmel Lands on the Market for $40M

A famed midcentury modern property in Carmel, CA, known as the Butterfly House has landed on the market for $40 million. Named for its flared roof construction, which resembles wings, the recognizable design is perched on a rocky outcropping on the coastline. “There are only five houses in Carmel that...
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA

