Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Boat Crashes Into Another Boat On Lake Washington, 5 Hurt
Authorities say one of the boats fled the scene after the crash.
Seattle Fire responds to hit-and-run boat collision on Lake Washington
The Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of two boats colliding on Lake Washington Saturday night, according to the SFD. At about 9:36 p.m., water rescue responded to a report of two boats colliding near the 800 block of Lake Washington Boulevard. Initial reports said six people were injured,...
KOMO News
Arson suspected in Lynnwood apartment complex fire that left several residents homeless
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Over a dozen residents from eight units were forced to leave their homes when a two-alarm fire that investigators believe was deliberately set broke out early Tuesday morning at a Snohomish County apartment complex. Crews said the fire began around 12:15 a.m. at Trinity Place Apartments,...
MyNorthwest.com
Crews clear North Seattle homeless encampment after 6 years of complaints from residents
SEATTLE — After complaints about trash, rats, crime and rampant drug activity for six years, city of Seattle crews and Seattle police cleared an encampment at North 125th Street and Stone Avenue North on Tuesday. A KIRO 7 crew was there as crews towed away numerous recreational vehicles, as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMO News
Homicide investigation underway in Highline area
BURIEN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff's Office is investigation a homicide that occurred Tuesday evening in the Highline area. The slaying happened in the 10000 block of 16th Avenue South, near Burien and White Center. The county's major crimes investigation team was sent to the scene on Tuesday...
Man charged more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above was originally published on Aug. 11 after three men were arrested in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read. A 34-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read in Kitsap County.
KOMO News
Train derailment in Tacoma causes local power outage
TACOMA, Wash. — A train derailment caused a local power outage in Tacoma Wednesday, but no one was injured. BNSF Railway confirmed one of its trains had two cars carrying empty containers derail at 2:45 near Lincoln Ave. and Port of Tacoma Rd. Two crossings are blocked with downed...
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Tumwater (Tumwater, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a fatal crash occurred on Monday morning on Interstate 5. The Washington State Patrol official stated that the incident involved a semi-truck. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near milepost 97, not far from 113th Avenue South West. The driver...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Investigators in Snohomish County dealing with 3 shooting cases in days, 2 fatal
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Investigators in Snohomish County are dealing with three different shootings that occurred over three days — two of which were fatal. On Monday night, KIRO 7 learned that one of the suspects in the shootings is tied to a murder that occurred in Skagit County.
KOMO News
Study reveals most common things on Washington beaches are needles, plastic
SEATTLE — A new study by the University of Washington is revealing some of the shocking things being washed on shore, including needles. Now, a push is being made to get the trash out of our ocean. “We would like to see its natural beauty and it would be...
KOMO News
Armed 12-year-old-boy among 6 car thief suspects snared by Puget Sound auto theft unit
TACOMA, Wash. — A 12-year-old boy armed with a handgun was among the six alleged car thief suspects arrested in Pierce County during a recent operation by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force, officials said Tuesday. Officials with the division said they recovered 15 stolen cars during an...
KOMO News
Suspect not found after stabbing man in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE — Police are searching for a suspect they said stabbed a man Tuesday night in downtown Seattle. Someone called police after the 52-year-old victim flagged her down and told her about the stabbing. Officers drove to the scene near 3rd Avenue and University Street, where they found the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officials Rescind Mass Shooter Charge For Man Arrested At Gorge
Grant County Officials released a statement yesterday saying they "don’t feel that his intent was to cause a mass shooting.” No other justification was given other then they had interviewed the suspect, 30 year old Jonathan Moody, searched two cars, and now feel he wasn't intent on a mass shooting.
KOMO News
Officials close down several Lake Washington beaches after sewage spill
SEATTLE — Three Seattle-area beaches on Lake Washington have been shut down after a sewage spill. Gene Coulon, Madrona Beach, Matthews Beach, Mevdenbauer Bay Beach and Newcastle Beach have all been shut down, according to officials. There was a sewage spill at Lake Washington, according to officials, who also...
1 Shot During Altercation at Mall in Tukwila
Tukwila, King County, WA: A gunshot victim was located in a parking lot on Friday, Aug. 19, after calls were received starting around 9:45 p.m. for a shooting at the South Center Mall in the city of Tukwila. Upon arrival, Tukwila Police Department officers found a victim down in the...
KOMO News
Washington State Patrol trooper involved in shootout in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper was involved in a shootout on SR 161 at about 8 p.m. Wednesday. The exchange occurred in Federal Way and ended at a COSTCO at 35100 Enchanted parkway. The trooper did not sustain any injuries.
KOMO News
Driver crashes into and knocks over utility pole in Seattle's Crown Hill neighborhood
SEATTLE — Police responded to a collision between a driver and a utility pole in the Crown Hill neighborhood on Wednesday morning. A motorist crashed into and knocked over the utility pole at Holman Road NW and Mary Avenue NW, in the Ballard area, according to police. Police urged...
Woman killed by husband at Ballard salon stabbed with screwdriver more than 100 times
SEATTLE — A man accused of stabbing his wife to death at their Ballard nail salon has been charged with second-degree murder. Prosecutors say 41-year-old Terence Chan used a screwdriver to stab his wife,Hao “Helen” Tong, more than 100 times at the Sapphire Spa nail salon on Aug. 18.
Two-alarm fire engulfs home in Silverdale, several structures destroyed
SILVERDALE, Wash. — Crews responded to the scene of a house fire that spread to several other structures in Silverdale on Saturday evening, according to Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue. Firefighters were dispatched to the residential fire at Old Cedars Place Northwest just after 4:30 a.m. As the home...
washingtonbeerblog.com
Suspect apprehended in murder of E2W Brewing owners
As previously reported, the owners of E2W Brewing of Olalla, Washington were murdered at their home on Thursday, August 18. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the suspect, Shaun Rose, and asked for the public’s assistance in locating him. Shaun Rose was arrested in Tacoma...
Comments / 1