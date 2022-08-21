ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
KOMO News

Homicide investigation underway in Highline area

BURIEN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff's Office is investigation a homicide that occurred Tuesday evening in the Highline area. The slaying happened in the 10000 block of 16th Avenue South, near Burien and White Center. The county's major crimes investigation team was sent to the scene on Tuesday...
BURIEN, WA
KOMO News

Train derailment in Tacoma causes local power outage

TACOMA, Wash. — A train derailment caused a local power outage in Tacoma Wednesday, but no one was injured. BNSF Railway confirmed one of its trains had two cars carrying empty containers derail at 2:45 near Lincoln Ave. and Port of Tacoma Rd. Two crossings are blocked with downed...
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Washington#Traffic Accident
KOMO News

Suspect not found after stabbing man in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — Police are searching for a suspect they said stabbed a man Tuesday night in downtown Seattle. Someone called police after the 52-year-old victim flagged her down and told her about the stabbing. Officers drove to the scene near 3rd Avenue and University Street, where they found the...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
97 Rock

Officials Rescind Mass Shooter Charge For Man Arrested At Gorge

Grant County Officials released a statement yesterday saying they "don’t feel that his intent was to cause a mass shooting.” No other justification was given other then they had interviewed the suspect, 30 year old Jonathan Moody, searched two cars, and now feel he wasn't intent on a mass shooting.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Officials close down several Lake Washington beaches after sewage spill

SEATTLE — Three Seattle-area beaches on Lake Washington have been shut down after a sewage spill. Gene Coulon, Madrona Beach, Matthews Beach, Mevdenbauer Bay Beach and Newcastle Beach have all been shut down, according to officials. There was a sewage spill at Lake Washington, according to officials, who also...
SEATTLE, WA
Key News Network

1 Shot During Altercation at Mall in Tukwila

Tukwila, King County, WA: A gunshot victim was located in a parking lot on Friday, Aug. 19, after calls were received starting around 9:45 p.m. for a shooting at the South Center Mall in the city of Tukwila. Upon arrival, Tukwila Police Department officers found a victim down in the...
washingtonbeerblog.com

Suspect apprehended in murder of E2W Brewing owners

As previously reported, the owners of E2W Brewing of Olalla, Washington were murdered at their home on Thursday, August 18. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the suspect, Shaun Rose, and asked for the public’s assistance in locating him. Shaun Rose was arrested in Tacoma...

Comments / 0

Community Policy