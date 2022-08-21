Read full article on original website
coingeek.com
South Korea finance giants eye digital asset exchanges by H1 2023
A new wave of digital assets exchanges is about to hit the South Korean market as several traditional finance firms set up talks with regulators to get the necessary licenses to establish digital asset exchanges that will start operating in the first half of 2023. According to a report from...
coingeek.com
Australia to carry out token mapping ahead of digital assets consultation
The Australian digital assets market will soon get more regulatory clarity with the government laying out plans to carry out digital tokens mapping, which will be used to make more targeted regulations to safeguard consumers. According to the Sydney Morning Herald report, the initiative will be conducted by the Department...
coingeek.com
Australia’s new gov’t pledges world-leading digital asset regulations
Australia wants to become a world leader in digital asset regulations, and it all starts with a comprehensive token mapping that will give the government a better understanding of the industry, the Treasurer Jim Chalmers, has stated. “Australians are experiencing a digital revolution across all sectors of the economy, but...
coingeek.com
Senate committee weighs regulation for digital assets in the Philippines
Lawmakers in the Philippines are weighing how to formulate and implement regulations for the digital asset sector. In a recent Senate committee hearing, lawmakers put to task the country’s top financial regulators on how they have been protecting investors in digital assets and their plans for the future. The...
coingeek.com
Settlements with Bitcoin as complex cash
In the digitized world, we have unlearnt what cash is and rely on electronic account-based systems. The difference between cash and non-cash is staggering, though. Bitcoin SV dedicated author ZeMing M. Gao has published a remarkable article titled “More proof that UTXO is superior to account-based systems.” In the article, Gao compares Bitcoin and Ethereum concerning their cash and account-based capabilities. Gao’s piece helps in understanding what we do when using our BSV satoshis:
coingeek.com
Philippines demonstrates sustained animosity towards foreign digital exchanges
The Philippines is not as antagonistic towards digital assets as most other countries but it is not particularly fond of foreign exchanges. Citing recent debacles within the space, Filipino authorities have persistently advised citizens against using exchanges domiciled abroad. As part of this movement, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)...
coingeek.com
India presses ahead with CBDC pilot run on wholesale business
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revealed further details of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) rollout plans. According to a report by Business Standard, the pilot testing of the digital rupee will kick off as planned in the 2022-2023 fiscal year but will be introduced to wholesale businesses.
coingeek.com
Consortium to carry out first private digital sterling initiative in UK
The United Kingdom will soon see a first-of-its-kind collaboration between central banks, regulators, commercial banks, and other financial institutions towards exploring a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) under Project New Era. The Digital Financial Market Infrastructure (Digital FMI) consortium, formed by several global financial services industry players, has announced...
coingeek.com
eNaira hits $10M in transactions as Nigeria central bank targets 10-fold growth
Since the eNaira launched in October 2021, only $10 million has been transacted, equating to a tiny fraction of the digital asset trading volume over that time. Speaking during the eNaira Hackathon Grand Finale, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele revealed that digital currency hasn’t hit the ground running as projected.
coingeek.com
CFTC to double down on consumer education for retail digital asset investors
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has pledged to double down on educating retail digital assets investors to protect the faction of the market, which is made up of a significant population of minorities that are underserved by the financial system. According to remarks made by CFTC commissioner Kristen Johnston,...
coingeek.com
India needs to recognize blockchain separately from digital currencies: ex-finance secretary
Subhash Chandra Garg has continued to be a vocal proponent of the greater adoption of blockchain technology. The former finance secretary said it is about time India moves on from its strong opposition to digital assets and promotes more adoption of the underlying blockchain technology. Garg made the statement in...
coingeek.com
FTX US, several others get cease-and-desist orders over deposit insurance claims
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) expressed dismay with certain deposit insurance misrepresentations by some digital asset entities, which could impact users of different exchanges who want to feel safe about handing over custody of their funds amid recent happenings within the space. Consequently, several digital currency exchanges, including FTX...
coingeek.com
Tornado Cash takedown is denial stage of grief—Joshua Henslee weighs in
Last week, Ethereum-based coin mixing service Tornado Cash was sanctioned by the U.S. Department of Treasury, and its lead developer was arrested in Europe. Bitcoin developer Joshua Henslee released a new video to share his thoughts on what’s going on. A recap of the current situation. Henslee begins by...
