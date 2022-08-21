Read full article on original website
19 summer, fall harvest festivals to check out around Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the leaves change for the fall season, farmers across the state — who have also been busy hosting country fairs — not only harvest the ripened crops they have worked throughout the year to grow, they throw festivals that give everyone a chance to enjoy them.
Louisiana: West Nile virus higher in people and mosquitoes
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — West Nile virus is on the rise in Louisiana and residents need to take precautions against mosquito bites, the state Department of Health said Wednesday. “This is shaping up to be a very challenging West Nile season and we are entering the peak time for transmission in our state,” Dr. Tina Stefanksi, regional medical director for a seven-parish area in Acadiana, said in a news release.
Block Island resort temporarily loses licenses after fights
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (AP) — Authorities on the Rhode Island tourist hotspot of Block Island have voted to suspend the liquor and entertainment licenses of a beachfront resort that was the site of a brawl during a crowded music festival earlier this month that was later followed by a fight on a ferry to the mainland.
Kentucky flood victims file suit against mine companies
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Dozens of eastern Kentucky flood victims have filed a lawsuit that says two coal companies contributed to the damages they suffered. Nearly 60 people who live along River Caney in the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County were listed as plaintiffs in the complaint against Blackhawk Mining and Pine Branch Mining.
7 rural public transit agencies to split $3.2M
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Seven agencies will split $3.2 million in federal funding that was awarded for projects aimed at improving rural public transit systems in Kentucky, officials said. The funding will go to agencies across the state that serve 36 counties, a statement Tuesday from the Transportation Cabinet...
Ron DeSantis’ Crusade to Take Over Florida Schools Scored a Big Win on Tuesday
SARASOTA, Florida — Bridget Ziegler hadn’t yet heard from Gov. Ron DeSantis after she won reelection to the Sarasota County school board race on Tuesday night, but she kept her phone close, just in case she did. Standing outside her victory party at a strip mall bar, her eyes flicked toward the screen in her hand as she expressed gratitude for the governor’s endorsement. “He’s been so vocal and bold on education issues and the need to reset and change course,” she explained. “It’s allowed for a major correction.”
Weather service lifts some CT advisories for severe thunderstorms, flash floods
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The National Weather Service has lifted several of its weather advisories for Connecticut hours after rain, hail and strong winds buffeted portions of the state Tuesday afternoon as storms moved through the area. The weather service issued a flash...
New Haven’s Vanessa Avery celebrates her appointment as first Black female Connecticut U.S. attorney
NEW HAVEN — Vanessa Avery, a city native, graduated from Hill Regional Career High School. On Tuesday, three decades later, she came back to celebrate her appointment as 54th U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut. “I’m overwhelmed,” Avery said, joined by family, friends, sorority sisters, pastors and state...
Oklahoma governor rejects clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday rejected clemency for a man facing execution this week for the 1997 hammer killing of a Choctaw man, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington was convicted and...
Independent’s panel rebuffs Stefanowski, sets up caucus fight
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The state central committee of the Independent Party of Connecticut on Sunday endorsed bank executive Robert Hotaling to be its candidate for governor, setting up a potential battle Tuesday night with supporters of Republican Bob Stefanowski, who received the cross endorsement during his unsuccessful run for governor four years ago.
