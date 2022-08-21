Dallas Cowboys 32, Los Angeles Chargers 18: What to know about preseason game

The Dallas Cowboys beat the San Diego Chargers 32-18 in a preseason game at Sofi Stadium on Saturday. Here’s what you should know about the preseason game:

Star or the game

Kick returner KaVontae Turpin returned two kicks for touchdowns: A 98-yard kick-off return in the first quarter for the Cowboys’ first score of the game, then an 86-yard punt return in the second half. The former TCU standout has solified his position on the Cowboys’ opening-day roster.

The turning point

The Cowboys scored 14 points in less than 30 seconds late in the second quarter to extend a 15-10 lead to 29-10 at halftime. Turpin’s punt return came with 52 seconds left in the quarter. After the Chargers fumbled, the Cowboys responded quickly with a Malik Davis’ 1-yard touchdown run with 23 seconds left in the game.

The quote

“I’m an exciting player, and every time I get the ball, there’s a big play waiting to happen. I’m happy to be here and take advantage of this opportunity,” Turpin on his two kick returns for touchdowns.

Quarterback roulette

With Dak Prescott and many of the Cowboys’ starters resting for the second straight week, the Cowboys used Will Grier, Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci. None were spectacular. Grier completed 5 of 9 passes for 66 yards; Rush completed 3 of 6 for 32 yards and DiNucci was 2 of 2 for 4 yards.

The numbers

296-242: Chargers edge in total yardage

98, 86: Yards of Turpin’s touchdown returns

77: Chargers’ rushing yardage. Second time Cowboys have held preseason opponent under 100.

8-57: Penalties, yards for Cowboys. Fewer than last week’s 17, but still too many

2-0: Chargers had both turnovers

The scoring

First quarter

Dustin Hopkins, 22-yard field goal. 6:17. Chargers 3-0

KaVontae Turpin 98-yard kickoff (B.Maher kick). 6:05. Cowboys 7-3

Second quarter

LAC: Joshua Palmer, 18-yard pass from Easton Stick (J.McCourt kick). 14:14 Chargers 10-7

DAL: Rico Dowdle, 2-yard run (Cooper Rush Pass To Jake Ferguson). 8:18. Cowboys 15-10

DAL: KaVontae Turpin, 86-yard punt return (L.Hajrullahu kick). 0:52. Cowboys 22-10

DAL: Malik Davis 1-yard run (B.Maher kick). 0:23. Cowboys 29-10

Third quarter

No scoring

Fourth quarter

DAL: Lirim Hajrullahu, 35-yard field goal. 12:14. Cowboys 32-10

LAC: Michael Bandy, 1-yard pass from Chase Daniels (Daniels to Gabe Nabors ). 1:27. Cowboys 32-18

Stat leaders

Passing

DAL: Grier 6-10 98 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT; Rush 3-6 32 yards, 0 TD, O INT; DiNucci 2-2 4 yards 0 TD, 0 INT

LAC: Stick 11-20 134 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; Daniel 13-21 111 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Rushing

DAL: Dowdle 13-44 1 TD; Davis 8-37 1 TD; Shampklin 7-20; Grier 1-9; Turpin 1-7

LAC: Stick 2-24; Kelley 7-18; Rountree 4-11; Marks 4-10; Brown 5-11; Spiller 3-3

Receiving

DAL: Smith 2-51; Ferguson 2-29; Tolbert 2-25; Fehoko 1-11; Dowdle 1-8; Davis 1-6; McKeon 1-4, Hendershot 1-0

LAC: Palmer 3-75 1 TD; Bandy 8-69 1 TD; Bradford 2-26; Moore 2-25; Surratt 2-15; Carter 2-13; Brown 2-4; ; Brown 1-7; Krommenhoek 1-2; Rountree 1-0.

Up Next

The Cowboys host Seattle on Friday at 6 p.m., their only preseason home game at AT&T Stadium. They are then off until the opening weekend when Tampa Bay visits on Sept. 11 for the Sunday night opener before a national television audience.