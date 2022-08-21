Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, August 21, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Soccer at Miami, Coral Gables, Fla., 4 p.m. CT, Live Video , Live Stats

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

13 days

Cam Sims had two catches, including a touchdown in a preseason game for the Commanders. Washington lost 24-14 to the Chiefs.

OJ Howard also recorded a preseason touchdown for the Bills in Buffalo's 42-15 win over Denver.

The preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders brought together another big group of former Alabama players in the NFL.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 21, 1961 : Jack Hurlbut, who was expected to compete with Pat Trammell for the starting quarterback job, suffered a broken left arm and wrist after falling from a tractor on his father's ranch near Houston. Early indications were that Hurlbut, a transfer from Rice, would miss the entire '61 season. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Keep your head up; act like a champion.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

