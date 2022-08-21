ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The good and the bad from the Cowboys’ 32-18 win over Chargers

By Bobby Belt
It was a dominant performance for the Cowboys over the Chargers at SoFi Stadium, giving Mike McCarthy his first career preseason victory as head coach of the Cowboys.

There really wasn’t much to complain about, but here are some of the positives and negatives coming out of Saturday night’s game.

GOOD

KaVontae Turpin : If you’re going to start with positives, you have to start with the electric performance of KaVontae Turpin. Turpin scored on a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown in the first quarter, and then scored on a 86-yard punt return touchdown just before halftime. He also had a seven-yard gain on a reverse. Turpin is electric with the ball in his hands, and seems to be a real weapon for the Cowboys on special teams unlike they’ve had in over 20 years. Special shoutout to Sean McKeon who had key blocks on both returns.

Israel Mukuamu : Mukuamu has really come on in the last two weeks of training camp, and he was hard to ignore on the opening drive of the game. Mukuamu made two good plays coming up in run support, and then intercepted a pass, all in the first five plays of the game. Mukuamu had another tackle for loss and pass breakup later in the game.

Trysten Hill : Saturday night was the most consistent snap-to-snap performance that we’ve seen from Hill in his four years in Dallas, whether the game is pre-season, regular season, or playoffs. Hill ate up blocks to free linebackers and safeties to make plays in the run game, drew a holding call, and had a strip-sack and recovery before halftime that set up a touchdown.

Dante Fowler : No one on the Cowboys defensive line gets off the snap quicker than Dante Fowler. It gives Fowler a significant advantage over tackles in his pass rush plan, and makes him incredibly difficult to block. Fowler generated consistent pressure on Saturday night and had a tackle for loss. He’ll be a key part of the Cowboys’ pass rush in 2022.

Tyler Smith : Smith drew a penalty for a false start in the second quarter, and he ended up on the ground on the first drive after tangling up with Josh Ball, but Smith was dominant at times on Saturday. That was particularly on display on the first drive of the second quarter, when the Cowboys ran behind Smith on six of the drive’s final eight plays, capping it off with a two-yard touchdown run by Rico Dowdle.

Rico Dowdle and Malik Davis : Dallas’ reserve running duo showed up in a big way for the second week in a row. Dowdle and Davis both showed good vision, patience, and toughness as they combined for 81 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Dowdle had a nice blitz pickup in pass protection, and Davis had one of the big blocks that freed KaVontae Turpin on his kick return touchdown.

BAD

Malik Jefferson : Jefferson had a nice play on special teams, but there were several times during the game where Jefferson took a bad angle, failed to wrap up, or got blown out of the play by a blocker.

Nahshon Wright : Wright had a better night than he did against the Broncos, but he gave up a big 41-yard completion in the first quarter, was flagged for pass interference on a third down stop, and appeared timid in pursuit of Josh Palmer on his 18-yard touchdown on a screen pass.

Jalen Tolbert : Tolbert had a couple of nice catches, but he failed to make a contested catch on a third down opportunity on the opening drive, and he showed poor awareness when he stepped out of the back of the end zone on what should have been an easy toe-tap for a touchdown.

GOOD and BAD

Sam Williams : Williams got better as the game wore on, but he was effectively neutralized in pass protection on the first couple of drives of the game, and he ran right by Joshua Kelley, allowing a nine-yard run on what should have been no gain. Even with those issues early, Williams generated more consistent pressure after his poor start, and did a good job setting the edge on a couple of run plays.

