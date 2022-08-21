ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 8

Sweltering conditions for students with no A/C in Rancho Bernardo classrooms

SAN DIEGO — Hot temperatures, high humidity, and no air conditioning is something that students in Rancho Bernardo have endured for most of their first week back to school, being forced to hold class outside in some cases. CBS 8’s Brian White visited the campuses of Rancho Bernardo High School and Bernardo Heights Middle School Wednesday to check on the progress being made. He found that the air conditioning system was up and running and filling classrooms with cool air for the time being at least.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

35,000-Seat Snapdragon Arena Completed at SDSU Mission Valley Campus

SAN DIEGO — Clark Construction Group joined San Diego State University (SDSU) leaders, city officials, and distinguished guests to cut the ribbon on the state-of-the-art Snapdragon Stadium. Designed as a hub for sports and entertainment, the new 35,000-capacity venue provides a home field for SDSU Aztec Football, as well...
SAN DIEGO, CA
247Sports

UCLA Four-Star RB Commit Roderick Robinson Shines In Opener

One of UCLA's biggest recruiting wins in the 2022 cycle was San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson II. The top-ranked running back in the Golden State in 2023, Robinson started his senior season in grand fashion. Robinson and Lincoln traveled to Sacramento (Calif.) Capital Christian and Robinson made...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kusi.com

14-year-old takes MMA world championship for Team USA

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lariah Gill, at age 14, just became a 2X world champion at the 2022 IMMAF Youth MMA World Championships in Abu Dhabi representing Team USA. Gill joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on Good Evening San Diego to talk about what it was like to travel and compete in such a new and interesting environment.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Local
California Football
San Diego County, CA
Sports
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
eastvillagetimes.com

Mr. Garrison’s SDSU Aztec Grades: Snapdragon Stadium

The 2022 season is here, and with it, the return of Mr. Garrison’s SDSU Aztecs grades. On a historic day for San Diego and the university that has been its partner since 1897, it would only be appropriate to begin this year’s report cards with a look at Snapdragon Stadium itself.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Special Education students receive their first class reunion

SANTEE, Calif. — Dozens of special education students say it wasn't fair that they never received a class reunion. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Santee to meet the special teacher who always makes things better. "We are having a reunion," said Ms. Kaye Moog. As decades pass,...
SANTEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Youth Sports#Referees#High School Football#The New School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Covid
CBS 8

Sidewalk woes in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A CBS 8 viewer in Oceanside says he can't get the city to fix sidewalks in his neighborhood. Dan Wyman says he's sent in requests for help on the City of Oceanside's app but so far, Wyman says he hasn't seen any action. So, he says he called CBS 8 for some help.
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

County leaders to meet and discuss significant behavioral health worker shortage in region

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County will host a Behavioral Health Workforce Symposium on Tuesday to address “a significant behavioral health worker shortage.” Elected officials, regional behavioral leaders, educators and workers are expected to discuss and respond to recommendations, as well as discuss how to advance a regional strategy to retain the workforce needed to provide the “highest quality behavioral health services possible to San Diego residents.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NBC San Diego

Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue Proposed for Chula Vista Bayfront

A developer wants to build a gigantic sports and entertainment complex on Chula Vista’s Bayfront. It would be built across the marina from the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center which is already under construction. Frederick McDonald pitched his idea to the Chula Vista City Council Tuesday night. According...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Clairemont Pediatric Dentist Accused of Unnecessary Procedures Apparently Closes Practice

A San Diego dentist accused of performing substandard and unneeded dental work on children has apparently closed his practice. NBC 7 Investigates first reported about the state accusation filed against Dr. Khuong Nguyen in February. Several patients complained to the state, saying he performed root canals and installed stainless steel crowns on baby teeth. At the time of our first report, he was still practicing at Clairemont Pediatric Dental.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy