Sweltering conditions for students with no A/C in Rancho Bernardo classrooms
SAN DIEGO — Hot temperatures, high humidity, and no air conditioning is something that students in Rancho Bernardo have endured for most of their first week back to school, being forced to hold class outside in some cases. CBS 8’s Brian White visited the campuses of Rancho Bernardo High School and Bernardo Heights Middle School Wednesday to check on the progress being made. He found that the air conditioning system was up and running and filling classrooms with cool air for the time being at least.
35,000-Seat Snapdragon Arena Completed at SDSU Mission Valley Campus
SAN DIEGO — Clark Construction Group joined San Diego State University (SDSU) leaders, city officials, and distinguished guests to cut the ribbon on the state-of-the-art Snapdragon Stadium. Designed as a hub for sports and entertainment, the new 35,000-capacity venue provides a home field for SDSU Aztec Football, as well...
UCLA Four-Star RB Commit Roderick Robinson Shines In Opener
One of UCLA's biggest recruiting wins in the 2022 cycle was San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson II. The top-ranked running back in the Golden State in 2023, Robinson started his senior season in grand fashion. Robinson and Lincoln traveled to Sacramento (Calif.) Capital Christian and Robinson made...
14-year-old takes MMA world championship for Team USA
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lariah Gill, at age 14, just became a 2X world champion at the 2022 IMMAF Youth MMA World Championships in Abu Dhabi representing Team USA. Gill joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on Good Evening San Diego to talk about what it was like to travel and compete in such a new and interesting environment.
Mr. Garrison’s SDSU Aztec Grades: Snapdragon Stadium
The 2022 season is here, and with it, the return of Mr. Garrison’s SDSU Aztecs grades. On a historic day for San Diego and the university that has been its partner since 1897, it would only be appropriate to begin this year’s report cards with a look at Snapdragon Stadium itself.
Special Education students receive their first class reunion
SANTEE, Calif. — Dozens of special education students say it wasn't fair that they never received a class reunion. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Santee to meet the special teacher who always makes things better. "We are having a reunion," said Ms. Kaye Moog. As decades pass,...
Bird causes power outages from SDSU to East County
A sweeping power outage Wednesday morning affected residents from the College Area to La Mesa and El Cajon, utility officials confirmed.
New CCA line on electric bill shocking some San Diegans
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People all over San Diego are seeing a new line item on their hefty summer SDG&E bills and don’t know what it is. For the past several months CBS8 has been looking into all those charges and we break down the numbers. Scott...
Sidewalk woes in Oceanside
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A CBS 8 viewer in Oceanside says he can't get the city to fix sidewalks in his neighborhood. Dan Wyman says he's sent in requests for help on the City of Oceanside's app but so far, Wyman says he hasn't seen any action. So, he says he called CBS 8 for some help.
County leaders to meet and discuss significant behavioral health worker shortage in region
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County will host a Behavioral Health Workforce Symposium on Tuesday to address “a significant behavioral health worker shortage.” Elected officials, regional behavioral leaders, educators and workers are expected to discuss and respond to recommendations, as well as discuss how to advance a regional strategy to retain the workforce needed to provide the “highest quality behavioral health services possible to San Diego residents.”
San Diego student will receive full refund after squalor BLVD63 apartment
SAN DIEGO — On Friday, CBS 8 showed you a story of a San Diego Mesa College student who planned to move into an off campus apartment at BLVD63 apartments. But on move in day, Kaylie Herzberger was shocked to see greasy appliances, stained carpets and bugs inside the apartment.
San Diego Named to List of U.S. Cities with Greatest Risk for Disease-Carrying Pests
The National Pest Management Association released its bi-annual “vector sectors” list of the top 12 U.S. cities with the greatest risk for increased pest pressure for the remainder of summer and into fall and San Diego is on the list. With much of the country observing record-setting heat,...
The Princeton Review: The University of San Diego, the most beautiful campus in the U.S.
The University of San Diego has been named the most beautiful campus in the country, according to the widely-respected educational company, The Princeton Review. This list was revealed recently, which comes as wonderful news to one of the biggest pride and joys of San Diego, USD. The campus is a...
First patient undergoes new ‘BEAR’ procedure for torn ACL in San Diego County
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Scripps Clinic is now the first in San Diego County to perform a groundbreaking new procedure to fix ACL tears. CBS 8’s Brian White sat down with Jenna Richardson, who underwent the procedure on Monday after tearing her ACL in July while mountain biking at Whistler Mountain in Canada.
Surfers involved in serious fight at Windansea Beach is causing waves of concern
SAN DIEGO — Surfing at Windansea Beach has always been challenging, but back in early August an altercation took place that made it even tougher, and a police report was filed. The altercation took place on August 13th. A male surfer got into an argument with other surfers in...
Local college student says apartment was uninhabitable, not move-in ready
A mother and a college student are now looking for a new place to live after they say the apartment they got was uninhabitable.
Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue Proposed for Chula Vista Bayfront
A developer wants to build a gigantic sports and entertainment complex on Chula Vista’s Bayfront. It would be built across the marina from the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center which is already under construction. Frederick McDonald pitched his idea to the Chula Vista City Council Tuesday night. According...
Local students react to loan forgiveness plan
It's estimated more than 43 million Americans carry some federal student debt, with more than half owing less than $20,000. All told, it's about 1.6 trillion dollars of outstanding debt.
People who experienced homelessness participate in America's Finest City Half-Marathon
SAN DIEGO — The annual America’s Finest City Half-Marathon and 5K kicked off early Sunday morning starting in Point Loma and ending in Balboa Park. Alondra Padilla participated in the race and is a San Diego mother of two children. She said she was in a domestic violence situation that left her with nowhere to turn.
Clairemont Pediatric Dentist Accused of Unnecessary Procedures Apparently Closes Practice
A San Diego dentist accused of performing substandard and unneeded dental work on children has apparently closed his practice. NBC 7 Investigates first reported about the state accusation filed against Dr. Khuong Nguyen in February. Several patients complained to the state, saying he performed root canals and installed stainless steel crowns on baby teeth. At the time of our first report, he was still practicing at Clairemont Pediatric Dental.
