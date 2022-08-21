Read full article on original website
Related
mmanews.com
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
mmanews.com
Costa Calls For Replay Rule After UFC 278 Rockhold “Cheating”
Paulo Costa scored a big win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278, but he is fed up with some of the issues that he has had to deal with in the cage. After suffering back-to-back defeats to the Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori, Costa was in need of a big win, and he was able to do just that against Rockhold. After three rounds of wild and bizarre action that saw both men hurt and exhausted, “Borrachinha” got the nod on the judges scorecards.
mmanews.com
Edwards Sends Drake Advice Following Failed Usman Bet
Newly crowned UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards had a bit of betting advice for Drake following another expensive night for the Canadian rapper. In the main event of UFC 278 this past weekend, Edwards shocked the world by ending the record-breaking win streak of Kamaru Usman, and taking the Nigerian-born star’s gold in the process.
mmanews.com
Kamaru Usman Continues To Take UFC 278 KO Loss In Stride
Kamaru Usman is continuing to remain positive after having his welterweight reign ended this past weekend at UFC 278. Through four rounds of Saturday’s main event, it appeared to be business as usual for “The Nigerian Nightmare.” Aside from a rough first round, which saw him taken down for the first time, Usman’s imposing wrestling game was once again doing the job for him against Leon Edwards.
RELATED PEOPLE
mmanews.com
Watch: Usman Reflects On KO Loss In First Post-UFC 278 Interview
Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has given his first interview since being brutally knocked out by Leon Edwards at UFC 278. This past weekend, Usman entered the Octagon in Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena with a sixth successful title defense on his mind. Through four rounds, it appeared almost certain that “The Nigerian Nightmare” would be leaving Utah with that goal accomplished and having taken another step towards certain 170-pound GOAT status.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Completely Stiffened By Vicious KO Left
MMA fighter Anthony Drilich wasted no time in ending his fight with Michael Barber on his terms at Eternal MMA 68. Drilich and Barber battled on the main card of EMMA 68 on Saturday in Perth, AU. Both bantamweights were looking to make a name for themselves and keep their positive momentum after picking up big wins in their last fights.
mmanews.com
Jon Jones Reminds Fans Where His Legacy Is Against Khabib’s
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is willing to compare his UFC run to anyone, including Khabib Nurmagomedov. Jones is preparing to make his return at heavyweight, potentially by the end of 2022. He’s been out of competition since vacating the light heavyweight title in 2020 following a win over Dominick Reyes.
mmanews.com
Rashad Evans Explains Why Watching Usman’s KO Was ‘Traumatic’
Rashad Evans is recalling his experience seeing Kamaru Usman get knocked out at UFC 278. Rashad Evans was in a bad spot during the UFC 278 main event. He was cageside to watch his friend Kamaru Usman defend his title but instead had a front-row seat to his knockout. Usman was hit with a perfect head kick in the final seconds of his main event title match against Leon Edwards.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmanews.com
Watch: Israel Adesanya Reacts To Usman’s UFC 278 KO Loss
Israel Adesanya had a genuine reaction watching the UFC 278 main event go down on Saturday night. UFC 278 saw a new UFC welterweight champion crowned as Leon Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman in the fifth round of their fight. Fans all over the world looked on in shock as the dominant champion Usman lay on the canvas.
mmanews.com
Watch: Boxer Earns Controversial KO Immediately After Glove Touch
Lightweight boxer Ruben Torres taught Cristian Baez a brutal lesson in keeping your guard up at all times during a fight. Torres and Baez competed at a recent Thompson Boxing Promotions event on Saturday in Corona, CA. Torres entered the fight 18-0 and looked to further progress his career towards potential stardom in boxing.
mmanews.com
Tom Hardy Wins Gold At BJJ Tournament, Pulls Off Armbar
Not only does Hollywood megastar Tom Hardy kick ass on the big screen, but he is doing it on the BJJ circuit as well. Hardy is a British actor known for his roles as Eddie Brock in Venom, Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, Tommy in the MMA film Warrior, among other things. However, he has also been an avid fan of combat sports, showing up at UFC events and training in Brazilian jiu-Jitsu for several years.
mmanews.com
Watch: Raw Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Usman After KO Loss
Additional footage of the aftermath surrounding Kamaru Usman‘s knockout loss to Leon Edwards has been released to the public. Just seconds away from a second win over Edwards, Usman got caught by a head kick that knocked him out unconscious in the fifth round at UFC 278. This was the first time that Usman had been knocked out during his illustrious career and his first defeat of any kind since a submission loss to Jose Caceres at CFA 11 in 2013.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Slams His Opponent To Sleep At AUFC 40
MMA fighter Ahmed Abdelaziz showed no mercy to his opponent in earning a brutal slam knockout at Arabian Ultimate Fighting Championship 40. Abdelaziz competed on the AUFC 40 card in Cairo, EG this past weekend. It didn’t take long for him to impose his will, pick up his opponent and slam him to the canvas for the finish.
mmanews.com
Former UFC Fighter Has Had Enough Of Drake’s Public UFC Bets
Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub is not a fan of seeing Canadian rapper Drake post about his expensive fight bets. Coverage of Drake’s pre-event picks and the plastering of them across social media is becoming somewhat of a staple ahead of big UFC cards. Whilst it initially saw a “curse” created owing to his losing run, which saw hefty stakes on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 and Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 fall away, the recording artist had a brief change of fortune.
mmanews.com
Watch: Leon Edwards Gets A Hero’s Welcome In The UK After KO
UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards got off the plane in the UK with an audience of cheering fans, friends & family there to greet him. Edwards pulled off an all-time upset against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. With a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a head kick that slept Usman and gave him the welterweight title.
mmanews.com
Evidence Surfaces Of Team Edwards Mapping Out Usman ‘Kill Shot’
UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ iconic “pound-for-pound, head shot, dead” kick at UFC 278 was pre-meditated. Edwards pulled off one of the most incredible come-from-behind knockouts wins in UFC history by knocking off Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. He rallied from a few rounds down to knock out Usman with a brutal head kick with just under a minute left in the fight.
mmanews.com
Merab Dvalishvili Says José Aldo Told Him He’s Retiring
UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili has brought some insight to his Octagon conversation with José Aldo following their UFC 278 fight. Dvalishvili used his grappling and ferocious pace to defeat Aldo via a unanimous decision at UFC 278. He has now won eight in a row and could potentially be on the verge of a bantamweight title shot.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Forced To Tap After Brutal GNP Elbows
MMA fighter Claudio Maestre overwhelmed Said Villanueva Niebla with elbow strikes on the ground to the point that Niebla was forced to tap. Maestre and Niebla battled in a welterweight bout at Naciones MMA 8 on Friday in Saltillo, MX. The two welterweights helped ring in the action to kick off the main card of the event.
mmanews.com
Islam Makhachev Uplifts Kamaru Usman Following UFC 278 KO
Islam Makhachev knows a thing or two about bouncing back from a shocking knockout, and he is now offering his support to former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman. Makhachev is considered one of the best fighters in the always stacked lightweight division, and is set to take on his first crack at the title when he faces Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in October. While he has been largely perfect in his career, one of his early fights saw the protege of Khabib Nurmagomedov get brutally knocked out by Adriano Martins in 2015.
Comments / 0