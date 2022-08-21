Read full article on original website
Barbara Pearce
3d ago
I think abortion is for lazy irresponsible women and men. There are so many products to prevent getting pregnant. Try being responsible instead complaining about oh poor me. Grow up
Reply
9
lynda thompson
3d ago
we already did..if you don't like idahos laws leave..God bless Idaho and Trumps Supreme Court..
Reply(1)
5
Related
Former Idaho Sheriff pens letter of guilt, recounts events after threatening LDS Church group
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A former Idaho Sheriff who recently pled guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s group has written a letter of apology and responsibility regarding the incident, according to East Idaho News. The letter, which was filed in court Monday morning, reads, […]
There’s Only ONE City Shaped Like This in the United States and You’ll Find it in Idaho
If you look at an aerial map of the Treasure Valley, you'll notice that Boise, Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell aren't really shaped like anything. Streets and housing developments just kept branching off from the original downtown blocks. But if you continue looking at that map and head northwest from Caldwell,...
kmvt
Idaho Democrats react to Special Session called by Governor
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho Democratic lawmakers said they are excited about the prospect of finally giving a meaningful funding boost to education which is always a priority for Democrats, but are disappointed to see another revenue cut that prioritizes the wealthy and well-connected and corporations over working families. On...
Is This Really The Most Obese City in Idaho?
When I first arrived in Idaho, one of the first things I noticed was how active everyone is. It’s easy to see why too – we have access to mountains (my favorite), endless trails, and many other activities that allow us to be active. All of that being said, a new report just came out and revealed the “most obese” cities in every state, including Idaho.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PLANetizen
Idaho’s Growth Obscures Massive Demographic Turnover, Study Says
“More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data,” according to an article by KMTV News. The research, by Jaap Vos, professor of Planning and Natural Resources at the University of Idaho, relied on vehicle registration and license surrender data from the Idaho Transportation Department from 2011-2021.
West Nile Mosquitoes in Idaho, Best Ways to Protect Yourselves
Y’all why does no one talk about the bug problems in Idaho? The mosquitoes right now are terrible!. This is top of mind for me I guess because I recently moved out to Kuna, and with my current living situation I can’t let my dogs in the backyard yet, so I’ve gotta take em’ out to the front yard on a leash to the bathroom.
Idahoans React To Governor Little’s Special Spending Session
As predicted by several folks, Idaho Governor Brad Little has called the Idaho Legislature back into session. We share with you our limited suggestions on what the legislature should focus on and the hypocrisy of calling a session during the pandemic. Then again, he's the governor; he's the boss of the Gem State.
Post Register
Opinion: Clear message on Idaho political aristocracy
I had the opportunity to attend the state Republican Party’s convention in Twin Falls last month. It was quite the learning experience for someone who has had no prior political involvement. Up until the recent turn of events, I had no desire to see behind the curtain of the political stage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho Consumes More Water Than Most Of The Country, Why Is That?
Drought, and the risk of it, has become a major problem in America. This brutally hot summer we've been dealing with certainly isn't helping that problem in Idaho. According to USGS.gov, more than 25% of the total water used in 2015 in the entire United States was withdrawn in only four states. One of those states is Idaho. That's right, Idaho uses more water than just about anywhere in the country. Why is that?
kmvt
What does Idaho’s special legislative session mean for the Quality Education Act?
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little, and legislative leaders, announced on Tuesday that a special legislative session will be held September 1st. The special session will address the state’s record $2 billion projected budget surplus to counteract the impacts of 40-year high inflation on individuals and schools.
Things People from Out of Town May Never Understand About Idaho
There are things about Idaho that are hard to explain. Things that someone who isn't from Idaho, or at least is new to the area will have a hard time understanding. Check out these things that Idahoans have to explain to out of towners. 15 Things Idahoans Have to Explain...
Post Register
Idaho is reporting the most active large fires in the country
According to a report from the National Interagency Fire Center, Idaho is reporting more active large wildfires than any other state in the country. Of the states currently reporting large fires, the only one that comes close to Idaho's 11 fires is Montana at 9. The other states include Oregon at 6, Alaska and California at 5 and Washington at 2. Utah, North Carolina, Wyoming and North Dakota all reported 1 large active fire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
idaho.gov
Southwest Idaho's mountain lakes provide anglers with opportunities to catch unique species
High mountain lakes across Idaho’s backcountry provide some fantastic fishing in some beautiful scenery, and a handful of them are the only places you can catch some of Idaho’s more unique sportfish. Idaho’s moutain lakes are primarily stocked with westslope cutthroat trout and sterile rainbow trout, but several...
Idaho Legislature Special Session Issues That Can’t Be Ignored
Multiple media outlets have begun to speculate that the Idaho Legislature will return to Boise for a special session. You may wonder what would cause the state's part-time legislative body to call itself back into session. Is there a crisis that can't wait until after the November elections? Or when the new legislative session begins in January?
It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast.
He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix […] The post It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Six more Patriot Front members appear in Idaho court
COEUR d’ALENE — Six more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The men are among the 31 Patriot Front members accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration on...
eastidahonews.com
Wife makes emotional plea for help to find missing father with east Idaho ties
IDAHO FALLS — A family is desperate for answers after a father of four with eastern Idaho ties disappeared earlier this week. Lance Rubio, 35, was last seen Monday in the 2300 block of North Sand Hills Court in Casa Grande, Arizona. The Casa Grande Police Department says Rubio may need medical assistance and could be driving a charcoal gray 2015 Ford Fusion with Idaho license plate 1B-3327U.
Don’t Ever Say These Things to an Idahoan
There are things that you just don't say to locals of certain places. Every state and even city has things that are said, either in ignorance or to be irritating to locals. Idaho and Boise certainly has its fair share of comments, statements and things that should just not be said out loud.
Standrod Mansion - Idaho's Most Famous House
The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register calls it ‘one of the most imposing private homes in the state of Idaho.’
NBCMontana
40-acre wildfire reported within 1 mile of Montana-Idaho state line
MISSOULA, Mont. — A wildifre burning six miles east of Murray, Idaho, within a mile of the Montana-Idaho state line, has burned about 40 acres, according to Inciweb. The Bear Gulch Fire was first reported Aug. 18 near Maple Peak. It is believed to have started from lightning. The...
Comments / 13