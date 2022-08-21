ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Turpin has kickoff, punt return TDs; Cowboys beat Chargers

By JOE REEDY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atjpo_0hPHlKiV00
1 of 10

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — KaVontae Turpin is making the most of his first chance to make a National Football League roster.

The Dallas wide receiver became the first player in nine seasons to have kickoff and punt return touchdowns in the same game, leading the Cowboys to a 32-18 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night.

“My body’s still wild, but I’m still here trying to focus. I got this big opportunity, so I can’t really complain about it. I work through it,” Turpin said.

Turpin signed with the Cowboys on July 28 after garnering MVP honors in the United States Football League this past spring. Before Turpin, the last player to run back a punt and kickoff in the same game — preseason, regular season or playoffs — was Detroit’s Jeremy Ross on Dec. 8, 2013, against Philadelphia.

Coach Mike McCarthy said he has been impressed with Turpin since he has been in camp.

“Obviously, he had a very successful run there with the USFL, but really from the first day of practice, I mean, he came in and I was really impressed with the way he picked up the receiver play and the language,” McCarthy said. “But you can see he’s dynamic in the return game. Two excellent big plays set the tempo.”

Turpin had six special teams touchdowns during his collegiate career at TCU, but he was dismissed in 2018 when he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend. He was initially suspended but then kicked off the team because the school was unaware of a previous assault case in New Mexico. Turpin pleaded guilty in the Texas case with a chance to clear the conviction from his record and attended an abuse intervention program.

After going undrafted in 2019, Turpin played in the indoor Fan-Controlled Football League, the Spring League and the European League of Football for three years before signing with the USFL. As a member of the New Jersey Generals, he led the league in receiving yards and had the lone punt return for a TD.

“It’s been a crazy year, you know. I’ve been playing football all year round, so I haven’t got a chance to get my body back,” Turpin said. “I’m just happy for this opportunity the Cowboys gave me after the USFL to come out here and show everybody what I can do, prove to myself I belong in this league.”

After a 22-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins gave the Chargers a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter, Turpin returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown.

Turpin got a nice wall of blockers in the middle of the field before getting into open space near the 40 and going untouched up the right sideline.

Dallas had a 29-10 lead at halftime after a pair of touchdowns in the final minute of the second quarter. That included Turpin’s 86-yard punt return, where he eluded a tackle attempt from punt gunner Deane Leonard after fielding the ball, did a couple juke moves and then broke free for the score.

After two days of joint practices earlier in the week, both teams rested most of their starters. Dallas improved to 1-1 while the Chargers are 0-2.

Cooper Rush and Will Grier each directed first-half TD drives for the Cowboys, while Rico Dowdle and Malik Davis each had rushing scores. Dowdle finished as the game’s leading rusher with 44 yards on 13 carries.

Easton Stick played the first half for the Chargers and connected with Joshua Palmer on a wide receiver screen for an 18-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to give the Chargers a short-lived 10-7 advantage. Palmer finished with three receptions for 75 yards.

“It was a really poor first half for us, about as poorly as you can play, and that really put us behind, overall,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. “I didn’t like the way that that first half felt or looked. It was really in all three phases. When you have two turnovers and you give up two special teams touchdowns, that’s the way the score is going to look.”

LATE SCORE

Chargers’ wide receiver Michael Bandy had eight catches for 69 yards, including a 1-yard TD late in the fourth quarter.

INJURIES

Chargers: RB Isaiah Spiller suffered an ankle injury during the second half and did not return.

Cowboys: Finish the preseason at home against Seattle on Friday.

Chargers: Travel to New Orleans for their preseason finale on Friday.

___

Comments / 19

Stanley Arrington
3d ago

Cowboys have a punt retuner, will he make the cut. He should, even through the Cowboys have had some good receivers, they were not speedsters thata why they lost in the first rounds the last 4 years or so.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin drawing Deion Sanders comparisons

KaVontae Turpin was the star of the show Saturday in the Dallas Cowboys' 32-18 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The newly minted Cowboys receiver, who was crowned MVP of the USFL's inaugural season just six short weeks ago, popped off with a 98-yard kickoff return and an 86-yard punt return, both of which resulted in touchdowns for America's Team.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Donald Trump Said About Cowboys

Since Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys for $140 million in 1989, he's overseen the team grow into the most valuable franchise in the NFL, valued at over $8 billion. But there was a time when former U.S. President Donald Trump could have added the Cowboys to his portfolio. According to Front Office Sports, Trump had the opportunity to buy the team for $50 million back in 1983. Trump declined.
POTUS
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday

Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Bills Released Veteran Wide Receiver Monday Morning

The Buffalo Bills waived a couple of players on Monday morning. The team announced that they have waived punter Matt Haack and receiver Tavon Austin. The Bills didn't see Austin in their plans after they signed him to a one-year contract back in June. Austin spent last season with the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
City
Inglewood, CA
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Detroit, TX
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Made Notable Decision With Michael Gallup Today

Michael Gallup is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 17 last season. While the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver has already ruled out a Week 1 appearance, the team isn't ready to concede a lengthier absence. As noted by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News,...
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB

On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bills, Cardinals Trade

Ahead of the final preseason game and the ensuing final 53-man roster cuts that will come afterwards, the Buffalo Bills decided to offload a player they had on the chopping block via the trade block instead. On Monday, the Bills announced that they have traded veteran offensive lineman Cody Ford...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Palmer
The Spun

Seahawks Decide On Starting Quarterback For Preseason Finale

The Seattle Seahawks haven't named a starter for Week 1 of the regular season. Head coach Pete Carroll did, however, reveal who'll start the team's preseason finale. While on 710 ESPN this Wednesday, Carroll announced that Geno Smith will start Friday against the Dallas Cowboys. Carroll added that Drew Lock...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut

The San Francisco 49ers have been expected to part ways with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ever since they traded away multiple first-round picks to select Trey Lance. The Niners’ plan to trade the incredibly handsome passer has taken much longer than expected, with San Francisco expected to eventually release their former signal-caller. What could potentially be […] The post 49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

‘This is where hope goes to die’: NFL analyst ruthlessly blasts Seahawks amid Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB battle

The Seattle Seahawks don’t figure to be contenders in 2022. That’s putting it nicely, which is something CBS Sports NFL analyst Adam Schein didn’t care to do when divulging his thoughts on Pete Carroll’s team ahead of the 2022 campaign. During a Tuesday morning segment of Time to Schein on CBS, Schein ruthlessly roasted the Seahawks, taking shots at their quarterback battle between Drew Lock and Geno Smith and calling the organization “a disaster” and “where hope goes to die.”
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#49ers#American Football#National Football League#The Los Angeles Chargers#Mvp#Usfl#Tcu
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
FanSided

Watch: Nasty brawl between Jaguars, Steelers fans got ugly really quick

A nasty brawl took place in the stands of TIAA Bank Stadium during the Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game. The start of the 2022 NFL regular season is a matter of weeks away. Before that, teams are participating in three preseason games each to get a look at which players are deserving to make the 53-player roster to start the campaign. Even though it is the preseason, you are still going to find fans fighting in the stands.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Terry McLaurin, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

There were a number of contentious negotiations with wide receivers as teams tried to resist the rising tide of the market this offseason. The end result for some of those situations was a trade. However, Commanders HC Ron Rivera was determined not to let that happen with WR Terry McLaurin, to the point that when negotiations stalled, he went to McLaurin and asked what his number was, then went back to the team’s cap management and told them to make it work.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
505K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy