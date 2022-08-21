Chihuahuas fall 8-2 to the Express
The El Paso Chihuahuas led 2-0 Saturday but eight answered runs by Round Rock gave the Express an 8-2 win at Dell Diamond. The Express have won three of the first five games of the six-game series.
El Paso center fielder Luis Liberato went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. The Chihuahuas’ other run came on a sacrifice fly by Eguy Rosario in the top of the third inning. Chihuahuas starter Pedro Avila pitched five innings and didn’t allow any earned runs.
Chihuahuas catcher Cam Gallagher caught a Round Rock runner trying to steal in the fourth inning, which was El Paso’s league-leading 40 th caught stealing of the season. Round Rock scored five runs in a nine-batter sixth inning Saturday. The Chihuahuas have been held to four runs in the last three games.
Box Score: Chihuahuas 2, Express 8 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)
Team Records: El Paso (63-52), Round Rock (62-54)
Round Rock 8 El Paso 2 – Saturday
WP: King (1-1)
LP: Felipe (1-1)
S: None
Time: 2:41
Attn: 6,258
Next Game: Sunday at 5:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso RHP Thomas Eshelman (1-1, 8.42) vs. Round Rock RHP Kyle Cody (0-0, 5.40). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.
Comments / 0