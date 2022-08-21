ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Chihuahuas fall 8-2 to the Express

By El Paso Chihuahuas
 4 days ago

The El Paso Chihuahuas led 2-0 Saturday but eight answered runs by Round Rock gave the Express an 8-2 win at Dell Diamond. The Express have won three of the first five games of the six-game series.

El Paso center fielder Luis Liberato went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. The Chihuahuas’ other run came on a sacrifice fly by Eguy Rosario in the top of the third inning. Chihuahuas starter Pedro Avila pitched five innings and didn’t allow any earned runs.

Chihuahuas catcher Cam Gallagher caught a Round Rock runner trying to steal in the fourth inning, which was El Paso’s league-leading 40 th caught stealing of the season. Round Rock scored five runs in a nine-batter sixth inning Saturday. The Chihuahuas have been held to four runs in the last three games.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 2, Express 8 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (63-52), Round Rock (62-54)

Round Rock 8 El Paso 2 – Saturday

WP: King (1-1)

LP: Felipe (1-1)

S: None

Time: 2:41

Attn: 6,258

Next Game: Sunday at 5:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso RHP Thomas Eshelman (1-1, 8.42) vs. Round Rock RHP Kyle Cody (0-0, 5.40). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com .

