theprescotttimes.com
Urgent Police Seek Help to Find Runaway Teen
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate runaway juvenile Phillip Bogue Jr. He was last seen by his father on August 15, 2022, while wearing blue Air Force One shoes, baggy pants, and a white t‐shirt. He is described as a 16‐year‐old black male, 5’5”, 140lbs with a lean build, brown eyes, and curly brown hair. He has a tattoo on his right forearm. He had packed all his clothes and left on foot from his residence in Prescott Valley.
knau.org
Prescott Valley police ask for public's help in locating missing teenager
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Authorities say Mayloni Rutledge reportedly disappeared from her home in Prescott Valley in the early evening of Monday, August 22, 2022. She has not been seen since. Rudledge is described as a Black...
theprescotttimes.com
Know Where to Dump Your Old Drugs
Town of Prescott Valley asks residents to safely dispose of prescription medications. The Town of Prescott Valley, Prescott Valley Police Department and Town Utilities Department ask all residents to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs. Proper disposal will keep prescription drugs out of the hands of those who should not have access to them, and not flushing these drugs will help to protect the community’s water supply.
Wendy’s employee charged with murder for allegedly hitting customer who complained about order
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (TCD) -- A Wendy’s employee now faces a murder charge after he allegedly struck a customer who was upset about his food. According to Prescott Police, on Tuesday, July 26, at 4:41 p.m., Antoine Kendrick allegedly got into a confrontation with a 67-year-old customer at the Wendy’s located on the 3000 block of Glassford Hill.
AZFamily
An exclusive look at Toyota’s secret Arizona site where vehicles are put to the test
WITTMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Press the “Rock” button on the new 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck and just point the nose up the rock hill. You steer and the truck does the rest. It’s just one of the features you’ll find on the Tundra and it’s...
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Blowout Wash Bridge Rehabilitation Project
Beginning on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), in partnership with the City of Cottonwood, will begin work to rehabilitate the bridge on Pima Street over Blowout Wash. The work will consist of the removal and replacement of the concrete bridge deck, railing, and paved approaches....
SignalsAZ
Overnight Lane Closures on State Route 69 in Prescott Valley Aug. 23-25
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for north- and southbound lane closures on State Route 69 at the intersection of Prescott Country Club Boulevard and Fain Road (milepost 284) during the installation of a new traffic loop detection system. The following overnight restrictions will occur from 9...
theprescotttimes.com
Flash Flood Warning Now
The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Flash Flood Warning for…. Yavapai County in west central Arizona… Until 500 PM MST. At 158 PM MST,. Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding.
knau.org
Heavy rain causes widespread flooding across northern Arizona
Heavy rainfall today caused widespread flooding across parts of northern Arizona, particularly in Coconino, Navajo and Apache counties. A strong cell over Flagstaff prompted numerous Flash Flood Warnings in areas including recent burn scars, downtown, and on the campus of Northern Arizona University. The Navajo and Hopi Nations also experienced...
L.A. Weekly
Brian, Alison, and Oliver Stone Killed, Alexander Stone Injured in Semi-Truck Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
6-Year-Old Survives Fatal Head-On Crash near Flagstaff. Investigators say the Stone family was driving through Arizona on their way home to California after attending a family reunion in Colorado on July 26th. For reasons unknown, their sedan crossed the center median before rolling and colliding head-on with an oncoming big-rig.
travelawaits.com
10 Cabin Rentals In Beautiful Flagstaff, Arizona
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. As fall approaches, our vacation-oriented minds start to wander away from summer and into autumn adventures. This year, why not take a trip to the middle of Arizona and enjoy a little time in some of the Flagstaff area’s best cabins surrounded by the Ponderosa Pines? If that sounds appealing to you, read on! We’ve selected 10 cabins and cottages in — or very near — Flagstaff that are sure to impress. Some of these cater to couples, some to families, and some to larger groups — lots of choices for you to pick from.
theprescotttimes.com
Wander the Wild Live Auction! Sept 18th
Live auction/reception at the Windmill House, Sunday, Sept 18, 2:30 – 5:30pm. Reception Tickets: $100.00, https://hcwtw22.eventbrite.com. Online auction from September 12 – 17; Auction website is now LIVE for perusal at https://www.32auctions.com/WTW2022. Celebrating 25 Years of service to youth and adults in our community. Wander the Wild is...
nhonews.com
Hopi Arts and Cultural Festival returns to Flagstaff Aug. 27-28
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The 11th annual Hopi Arts and Cultural Festival takes place Aug. 27-28 at the Continental Country Club Driving Range in Flagstaff — a fun-filled two-day event with more than 70 Hopi artisans spread out over the driving range. The all-Hopi event features art of all...
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Wellness Expo
Northern Arizona’s Premier Community Wellness Conference. Three Goddess Gardens announces date changes for the Fall 2022 Prescott Wellness Expo. Tiffany, Sara, and Josselyn, of Three Goddess Gardens, moved to Prescott, AZ in late summer 2018. Their move was intentional to heal from long-term mold toxicity. Based on researched data of smog maps, altitude, relative year-round humidity levels, ease of access to a metro area without needing to live in one, and comparable lists of ‘safe cities’ published by other mold survivors, Prescott was one of several cities in the Southwestern US considered.
theprescotttimes.com
The Prescott Area Forecast 8/22/2022. Brought To You By Cavi Logistics
Today A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Wednesday Showers and thunderstorms after noon. High near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. Wednesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.ThursdayShowers and thunderstorms are likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.FridayShowers and thunderstorms are likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Saturday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Sunday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Source Weather.Gov.
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Residents in Mayer advised to have water supply ready due to storm damage
Storms from this year's monsoon season have blown through many parts of the state, including many communities in Northern Arizona, and now, the town of Mayer is on high alert, as there is a potential for future storms to impact the town's water supply. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Provides PFAS and PFOS Results from Recent Testing
Following the discovery by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) of two PFAS chemicals, perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) in two Prescott City wells in the airport area in early July, which were immediately turned off, the City requested that ADEQ sample the additional City production wells located in Chino Valley.
SignalsAZ
Gary Denny and Grit. It’s in the Genes. So Are the Enchiladas | EP 001 Chasing Mythos
In this episode of Chasing Mythos on the CAST11 Podcast Network, we sit down with lifelong Prescott resident, entrepreneur and restaurant owner Gary Denny of El Charro Norté. Gary’s got stories….. From the 1500’s and Spanish aristocracy to the 1960’s and a Prescott boy playing in the...
theprescotttimes.com
Yavapai Symphony Association Announces Its 56
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, Sarah Chang anchor season commencing October 7. Youthful prodigies and historic ensembles. Talented soloists from far-and-wide and virtuosos close to home. It all comes together in a stirring and varied season of music you will not want to miss. Join us when the...
