Today A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Wednesday Showers and thunderstorms after noon. High near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. Wednesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.ThursdayShowers and thunderstorms are likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.FridayShowers and thunderstorms are likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Saturday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Sunday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Source Weather.Gov.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO