ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Walkers raise $100,000 for Down Syndrome Association

By Kaija Crowe
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G9WLr_0hPHjDT000

A charity fundraiser that helps families of children with down syndrome returned to the Norris Penrose Events Center Saturday. The walk is organized by the Colorado Springs Downs Syndrome Association.

Attendees were invited to play in the kids' fun zone and enjoy brunch immediately after the walk. Around 1,500 people took part raising more than $100,000.

"Well this is our biggest fundraiser of the year. And all of the money we raise here will stay local to help our families with medical scholarships, recreation, and educational scholarships as well,” said Heather Miller, president of the Colorado Springs Down Syndrome Association.

The Colorado Springs Down Syndrome Association accepts donations all year long. To find out more go to their website at csdsa.org .
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Teen with rare, incurable disease becomes queen of own prom

PUEBLO, Colo. - Ever since she was a kid, 13-year-old Amaria Granger wanted to become a prom queen. But in February 2018, life dealt a devastating blow when she was diagnosed with Niemann Pick Disease Type C, a rare progressive genetic disorder characterized by an inability of the body to transport cholesterol and other fatty substances (lipids) inside of cells.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penrose, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Society
KRDO News Channel 13

What’s next for homeless, displaced families in Colorado Springs after closing of family shelters?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Advocates agree that families are the fastest-growing segment of the homeless population, but few resources are available to provide them with temporary housing. Those resources shrank even more at the end of July when a decrease in donations led to the closing of the New Promise Family Shelter, on South The post What’s next for homeless, displaced families in Colorado Springs after closing of family shelters? appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Celebrate Halloween with the El Paso County Coroner

COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly invites the community to join him for a night of spectacular spooky fun this Halloween season. The Coroner’s Halloween Ball was announced on Dr. Kelly’s official Facebook page on Monday. The ball will be held the Saturday before Halloween, October 29, at the Colorado Springs […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Pride Festival celebrates 18th year with largest crowd to date

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The community came together Sunday for a celebratory parade, festivities, and entertainment at the 18th annual pride festival in Pueblo. This year's festival was the biggest it's been since the festival began in 2004. There were over 120 businesses, sponsors, and nonprofits, and event organizers say between 750 and 1,000 people The post Pueblo Pride Festival celebrates 18th year with largest crowd to date appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Miller
KXRM

Rockrimmon Elementary school closes due to no water

COLORADO SPRINGS — Rockrimmon Elementary is letting students out early due to the building being without water. Academy School District 20 says that Rockrimmon Elementary has been without water since 11 a.m. They say that water will not be restored within the day and are releasing students early. District 20 has asked parents to pick […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downs Syndrome#Walkers#Scholarships#Charity#Roku#Appletv#Android#Koaa News5
multihousingnews.com

Storage Star Buys Colorado Springs Facility

The property came online in 2020. Storage Star has acquired BuxBear Storage, a 111,360-square-foot facility, in Colorado Springs, Colo. According to Yardi Matrix data, a private individual sold the 605-unit property for $12.9 million. The sale was subject to a $7.5 million loan originated by Manhattan Life Insurance Co., the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Missing Colorado Springs teenager found safe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (8/21, 9:33 p.m.): Gilbert has been found. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone for sharing his information. PREVIOUS: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep their eyes out for a missing teen. Fourteen-year-old Gilbert Barker...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Academy School District seeking to fill 250+ open positions

COLORADO SPRINGS — Academy School District 20 will host a job fair to fill hundreds of open positions within the district. The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, at the district’s Education and Administration Building, 1110 Chapel Hills Drive, 80920. Job seekers are asked to enter […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KKTV

Plan to divide Colorado Springs into over 600 evacuation zones launches

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new evacuation plan that divides Colorado Springs into 665 zones officially launched Monday. The new program, COS Ready, simplifies where to find alerts relating to evacuations. It also serves as a way to see which areas are under immediate threat. The plan passed in July with a unanimous vote and some community objections.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy