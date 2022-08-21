Riders raise scholarship money in honor of slain mariachi

The rumble of motorcycle engines could be heard all over Pueblo Saturday as riders from across the country visited the Home of Heroes to honor a late mariachi.

Hundreds of riders participated in the annual Isaiah Vialpando Memorial Vicla Run and Show. Vialpando was murdered in downtown Pueblo in 2015 in a case of mistaken identity.

"It's outstanding and we are very humbled that so many people show up and honor our son this way. It's unbelievable. We are very blessed," said Robert Cordova, Isaiah's father.

Money raised from the event will support a college scholarship named in honor of Vialpando.

