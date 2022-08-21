ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Riders raise scholarship money in honor of slain mariachi

By Andy Koen
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T5kHo_0hPHjCaH00

The rumble of motorcycle engines could be heard all over Pueblo Saturday as riders from across the country visited the Home of Heroes to honor a late mariachi.

Hundreds of riders participated in the annual Isaiah Vialpando Memorial Vicla Run and Show. Vialpando was murdered in downtown Pueblo in 2015 in a case of mistaken identity.

"It's outstanding and we are very humbled that so many people show up and honor our son this way. It's unbelievable. We are very blessed," said Robert Cordova, Isaiah's father.

Money raised from the event will support a college scholarship named in honor of Vialpando.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Fiesta Friday food truck event in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — Get ready for a Fiesta this Friday at Civic Center Park on Aug. 26. There will be multiple food truck vendors to choose from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bring your family out to this exciting food truck event and enjoy a night out in Pueblo West! Guests can park at […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
KXRM

Celebrate Halloween with the El Paso County Coroner

COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly invites the community to join him for a night of spectacular spooky fun this Halloween season. The Coroner’s Halloween Ball was announced on Dr. Kelly’s official Facebook page on Monday. The ball will be held the Saturday before Halloween, October 29, at the Colorado Springs […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Pueblo Police Department hosting half-day citizen’s academy

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Would you like to learn about how the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) operates?. If so, you're in luck. The department is hosting a half-day citizen's academy on Saturday, Sept. 10. PPD said attendees will have the chance to learn how the department operates, how emergency situations...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Pride Festival celebrates 18th year with largest crowd to date

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The community came together Sunday for a celebratory parade, festivities, and entertainment at the 18th annual pride festival in Pueblo. This year's festival was the biggest it's been since the festival began in 2004. There were over 120 businesses, sponsors, and nonprofits, and event organizers say between 750 and 1,000 people The post Pueblo Pride Festival celebrates 18th year with largest crowd to date appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Scholarships#The Home Of Heroes#Roku#Appletv#Koaa News5
KRDO News Channel 13

What’s next for homeless, displaced families in Colorado Springs after closing of family shelters?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Advocates agree that families are the fastest-growing segment of the homeless population, but few resources are available to provide them with temporary housing. Those resources shrank even more at the end of July when a decrease in donations led to the closing of the New Promise Family Shelter, on South The post What’s next for homeless, displaced families in Colorado Springs after closing of family shelters? appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
multihousingnews.com

Storage Star Buys Colorado Springs Facility

The property came online in 2020. Storage Star has acquired BuxBear Storage, a 111,360-square-foot facility, in Colorado Springs, Colo. According to Yardi Matrix data, a private individual sold the 605-unit property for $12.9 million. The sale was subject to a $7.5 million loan originated by Manhattan Life Insurance Co., the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

AT&T call center to host hiring event Wednesday

PUEBLO, Colo. — AT&T is hosting a hiring event in Pueblo on Wednesday, August 24 to help fill 90 call center positions. The hiring event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the AT&T call center in Pueblo, located at 101 South Main Street. For those interested in attending, you are asked to […]
The Denver Gazette

150th Colorado State Fair: TikTok favorite Walker Hayes, mullet contest, sloppers, PRCA RAM Rodeo, Moo U guided tours, carnival and stunt dogs

The 2022 Colorado State Fair in Pueblo opens an all-new main entry gate on Friday to a packed 11-day schedule of music, fair food and fun joining the best from the state’s ranches and farms. It’s an active sesquicentennial time for the fair’s 150th year. Go to https://coloradostatefair.com/things-to-do/#plantrip for a daily schedule of events. Opening day highlights are PRCA Ram Rodeo and a concert by the Randy Rogers Band. But...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak Community College will have a new name and program for the fall 2022 semester

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some big changes are coming to Pikes Peak Community College this fall semester, beginning Monday, August 29. The school will now be going by the name Pikes Peak State College and have new programs. School officials say the name reflects the expansion into offering Bachelor's Degrees and diverse programs that The post Pikes Peak Community College will have a new name and program for the fall 2022 semester appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

The 150th Colorado State Fair: What to know before you go, deals and discounts

The annual Colorado State Fair is back this weekend for its 150th "year of fun." Beginning back in 1872, the state fair has become a staple in Colorado's history. Visitors can experience several concerts, animal exhibits, carnival rides and fair food every year in Pueblo. Here's what you need to know before you go: When and where is the Colorado State Fair? The state fair is at the Colorado State...
PUEBLO, CO
The Denver Gazette

High-profile Denver civil rights attorney working pro bono on case of Woodland Park parent

CRIPPLE CREEK • David Lane, a Denver criminal and civil rights lawyer known for successfully defending high-profile clients, is representing on a pro bono basis a Woodland Park School District RE-2 parent facing several charges during an unusual altercation that occurred in July at a local Safeway. "It was suggested, and he agreed to help me," Samantha Peck told The Gazette Monday, following her preliminary hearing at the 4th Judicial District courthouse in Cripple Creek. ...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Rockrimmon Elementary school closes due to no water

COLORADO SPRINGS — Rockrimmon Elementary is letting students out early due to the building being without water. Academy School District 20 says that Rockrimmon Elementary has been without water since 11 a.m. They say that water will not be restored within the day and are releasing students early. District 20 has asked parents to pick […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Stauch mental evaluation to be revealed at hearing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Letecia Stauch is set to appear in court at a hearing on Thursday, where the results of her mental evaluation are expected to be revealed. Stauch is accused of killing her stepson Gannon, who was reported missing on January 27, 2020. A few months later, Stauch was arrested for first-degree […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy