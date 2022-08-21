Carolyn Anne Hamilton passed away on the morning of June 5, 2022. She was born Carolyn Anne Kuhn to Russell C. and Virginia Nelle Kuhn on March 26, 1936, in Morgantown. Carolyn grew up at the Lang/Kuhn family home on what was then University Avenue in Morgantown. Carolyn graduated from Morgantown High and attended West Virginia University. During her sophomore year of college, she met and became engaged to her future husband Richard Hamilton. They were married on June 5, 1956, at the old Presbyterian Church in Morgantown, one day after Dick’s graduation and being commissioned as a second lieutenant in the USAF Reserves.

