The Dominion Post
Trinity iron man Levi Teets ready for senior season
MORGANTOWN — Five years ago, Trinity Christian didn’t even have a football team. Fast forward to present day and now the Warriors are getting ready to graduate the first class in scho. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Neal Brown not ready to name WVU starting quarterback
MORGANTOWN — Just over a week away from the Pitt game, WVU head coach Neal Brown made it clear Monday he is not ready to announce who will start at quarterback for the Mountaineers in the. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
The Dominion Post
Larry Cross
Loving husband and father Larry E. Cross, 78, of Morgantown, inherited the keys to his final home and joined his wife, Lynette S. Cross, on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, when he passed away at the Abundant Christian Living facility in Johnson City, Tenn. after an extended battle with multiple health conditions.
The Dominion Post
Anthony Pikulski
Anthony “Tony” Joseph Pikulski Jr., 69, of Triune — Morgantown, passed Saturday morning, Aug. 20, 2022. Tony was born in Uniontown, Pa. to the late Anthony J. Pikulski Sr. and Patricia Louise Burke Pikulski on May 13, 1953. Tony grew up in Footedale, Pa. He was raised...
The Dominion Post
Genene Millione
Genene Jacqueline Nolan Millione, 80, passed away the morning of Aug. 20, 2022, at Leesburg, Fla. Regional Medical Center after suffering a major stroke in her sleep earlier that morning. She was born Sept. 6, 1941, in Morgantown, to Lawrence and Emogene Nolan. She is survived by her husband, Ronald...
The Dominion Post
Terry Kisner
Terry Ray Kisner, 70, of Morgantown, died Wednesday Aug. 17,2022, at Mon Health Medical Center. He was born March 31, 1952, in Morgantown.
The Dominion Post
Aimee Thorn
Aimee Louise Underwood Thorn, 35, of Maidsville, passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 at her parents’ home in Morgantown after a short but very valiant battle with cancer. Born June 29, 1987, in Elkins, Aimee was daughter of Randall and Audrey Underwood of Morgantown. In addition to her parents,...
The Dominion Post
Edward Woods
Edward Woods, 70, of Waynesburg Pa., was promoted to Heaven to be with his Savior on Aug. 18, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center with his family by his side. Ed was born in Morgantown on Aug. 29, 1951, to the late Gerald and B. Louise Sollars Woods. Ed served...
The Dominion Post
James Bowser
James Stephen Bowser, 72, of Morgantown, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at his home. James was born on Nov. 20, 1949, the son of the late Cecil and Jamin Bowser. James worked in WVU hospital maintenance for 43 years, and he also sold tickets for the WVU football and basketball games. In his free time, James enjoyed going to car shows, yard sales, watching sports and spending time with his family.
The Dominion Post
Mary Phillips
Mary E. Phillips, 88, of Morgantown, passed away on Monday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Evergreen Assisted Living with her family by her side. Mary was born in Morgantown on Aug. 24, 1933, to the late Broze and Mary Bowser Starkey. Mary worked for many years at Hills Department Store and...
The Dominion Post
Hilma Barlow
Mrs. Hilma Dixon Barlow, 97, of Kingwood, took her last breath on this earth Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. She was born in Masontown, on Sept. 6, 1924. The daughter of the late Harry Arthur and Eileen (White) Dixon. Hilma was an energetic, happy and active dear lady. She was a...
WVU plans Reynolds Hall grand opening on Friday, Aug. 26
MORGANTOWN — WVU will hold a grand opening for the new Reynolds Hall on Friday. The Dominion Post file photo Built on the site of the old Stansbury Hall, Reynolds will be the new hom. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
The Dominion Post
Carolyn Hamilton
Carolyn Anne Hamilton passed away on the morning of June 5, 2022. She was born Carolyn Anne Kuhn to Russell C. and Virginia Nelle Kuhn on March 26, 1936, in Morgantown. Carolyn grew up at the Lang/Kuhn family home on what was then University Avenue in Morgantown. Carolyn graduated from Morgantown High and attended West Virginia University. During her sophomore year of college, she met and became engaged to her future husband Richard Hamilton. They were married on June 5, 1956, at the old Presbyterian Church in Morgantown, one day after Dick’s graduation and being commissioned as a second lieutenant in the USAF Reserves.
The Dominion Post
John Jennings
John R. Jennings passed away at UVA Hospital in Charlottesville, Va., on July 1, 2022. John was born in Morgantown, but called many places home over the years, most recently residing in Orange, Va. He attended Morgantown High School and West Virginia University. John flew his solo flight at Morgantown Municipal Airport on his 16th birthday, igniting a lifelong love of aviation.
The Dominion Post
Deborah Harper
Deborah “Deby” Elaine Harper, 71, of Masontown, passed away at her home on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Deby was born in St. Albans on March 30, 1951, to the late Homer and Christina Cox. Deby worked at Mon General Hospital for 15 years as a critical care nurse....
