Los Angeles, CA

The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
NBC News

A Florida postal carrier is dead after she was mauled by 5 dogs

A U.S. Postal Service carrier who was attacked by five dogs in Putnam County, Florida, has died, a sheriff's official said. Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died at a hospital Monday night, the day after the vicious attack, which a neighbor tried to stop by firing into the air, sheriff’s Col. Joseph Wells said Tuesday at a news conference.
CBS DFW

Texas Amber Alert discontinued for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas Amber Alert was issued out of Austin for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker the morning of Aug. 24, but was discontinued by evening. The alert was sent out at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 24. It said the child was wearing a teal pajama top with teal mermaid shorts. Tucker has brown eyes and light brown/dirty blonde hair. At the time of the alert, law enforcement said they believed Tucker is in danger and identified a suspect -- Jessica Skelton, 22. Police didn't say what, if any relationship Skelton has to the missing child. 
The Independent

Liverpool shooting – live: CCTV captures sound of four gunshots which killed Olivia

A purported surveillance camera footage captured the sound of four gunshots that killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool.While the video only shows the front yard of the house and not the attack, the audio clearly captures the sound of the gunshots.A 35-year-old man believed to be the target of the fatal shooting that killed Olivia has been arrested and identified as a convicted burglar.Merseyside Police said the man was on probation but is now detained in hospital and will be recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his licence. Reports identified him as Joseph Nee, from the Dovecot...
