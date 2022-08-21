A purported surveillance camera footage captured the sound of four gunshots that killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool.While the video only shows the front yard of the house and not the attack, the audio clearly captures the sound of the gunshots.A 35-year-old man believed to be the target of the fatal shooting that killed Olivia has been arrested and identified as a convicted burglar.Merseyside Police said the man was on probation but is now detained in hospital and will be recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his licence. Reports identified him as Joseph Nee, from the Dovecot...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 30 MINUTES AGO