KETV.com
Drought conditions in Nebraska include large areas near Platte River, as well as Columbus, Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. — The dry forecast isn't helping Nebraska farmers who depend on the rain to earn a profit and put food on the table. The latest drought monitor for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa will get another update Thursday. As it stands Wednesday, the extent of drought conditions...
Explore Nebraska history with these state park trails
Nebraska’s state parks hold a wealth of history that can be discovered by walking a few of the trails tied to the past. Here are our top suggestions for parks to visit when you’re ready for a good stroll that allows you to explore — and experience — Nebraska history.
klkntv.com
Large RV expo rolls into Lincoln for the first time
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – RVers from across the country are in Lincoln this week at the Lancaster Event Center for the 150th Family Motor Coach Association International Convention and RV Expo. The expo takes place every year in different places across the country, but this year, the FMCA decided...
klkntv.com
A spotty morning shower possible on Thursday
While southeast Nebraska remains mostly dry on Wednesday evening, the same can’t be said for northern Nebraska. On Wednesday evening, we expect storms to develop along a stationary front in central Nebraska. Most of this activity will be confined to areas north of I-80 during the evening hours, leaving Lincoln dry.
klkntv.com
Fremont man accused of driving boat drunk in accident that killed Omaha woman
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An arrest has been made nearly three months after the body of an Omaha woman was found in the Missouri River. On Tuesday, 22-year-old Garret Vanderheiden of Fremont, was charged by the Harrison County Attorney’s Office in Iowa with involuntary manslaughter. He was also...
KETV.com
Water main break impacts 30th Street
OMAHA, Neb. — Water flooded 30th Street Wednesday morning when a water main broke. The main was located on South 30th Street between Y and Washington streets near the Salvation Army Kroc Center. Police responded to the scene around 6 a.m. and monitored the break, but did not block off the street.
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man hits head while painting fire hydrants
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sent to the hospital after falling off a box truck while painting fire hydrants. The Lincoln Police Department said they and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a traumatic injury Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. to the 5800 block of Abigail Drive.
Sioux City Journal
Lincoln, Nebraska semi driver injured in I-29 rollover in Sioux City on Monday
SIOUX CITY — A Lincoln, Nebraska, man was taken to a Sioux City hospital with injuries Monday after the semi he was driving on Interstate 29 rolled onto its side. According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, officers responded to the single-vehicle crash at 1:03 p.m. on I-29 southbound at mile marker 139.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers say car was carrying statues stuffed with meth, fentanyl
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — You shouldn’t put people on a pedestal – or put drugs in a pedestal. The Nebraska State Patrol says it found 59 pounds of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of fentanyl inside two foam statues last week. A photo of one of the statues...
klkntv.com
Ukrainian refugees in Lincoln earn manufacturing certificates in training course
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Ukrainian refugees in Lincoln have been taking special classes to learn about the local manufacturing industry. On Tuesday, 12 Ukrainian refugees received certificates from the Lincoln Manufacturing Council. They took part in a three-week course that was taught in their native language by two Ukrainian...
Nebraska lawmaker plans bill to legalize medical marijuana
A Nebraska lawmaker from Omaha is promising to introduce a bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state after similar measures failed to collect enough valid signatures to appear on the November ballot.
1011now.com
Kicks for Kids providing shoes for elementary school students in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Since 2011, Kicks for Kids in Nebraska has donated more than 4,500 pairs of shoes for children in need. After starting collections for just three schools, it has now grown to 20+ in Lincoln and the surrounding areas. “We’ll get letters back from the teacher and...
klkntv.com
UNL student says she was almost run over by administrator
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A University of Nebraska-Lincoln student wrote an article saying a campus administrator “almost ran me over.”. The story quickly became popular on the Daily Nebraskan website, but the author says there’s a deeper meaning to it. Megan Buffington, a senior at UNL, said...
klkntv.com
Fallen Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera to be honored with a blood drive
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Community Blood Bank is hosting a special blood drive Friday to honor Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera. The “12 Days of Hope” event will be held at Lincoln Fire & Rescue’s station at 6601 Pine Lake Road. Herrera was shot...
klkntv.com
Body found on top of Lincoln business Smoking Gun Jerky
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found on top of a Lincoln business Sunday afternoon near 48th and R Streets. Police say someone saw the 24-year-old’s remains on the roof of Smoking Gun Jerky around 3:30 p.m. Authorities are still waiting for...
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury McDonald's to close at end of August
FAIRBURY, NE — A fast food restaurant in Fairbury will be closing its doors next week. News Channel Nebraska has learned employees of the McDonald's in Fairbury have been notified the location's last day open will be August 30. The closing of the location is reportedly due to the structure of the building, which is no longer considered "up to standards" of the restaurant chain, according to one employee.
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicles collide at Gage-Lancaster line intersection
BEATRICE – A collision at an uncontrolled rural intersection along the Gage-Lancaster County line Friday night, sent a Wilber woman to the hospital. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol went to the scene of the collision, about three miles northwest of Clatonia, at around 8:20 p.m. Cortland and Hallam Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched.
Corn Nation
Doomed to Fail: Predicting Nebraska Football’s 2022 Schedule
One of my least favorite parts of this job is making predictions about the season record. For what it’s worth my prediction last season was 5-7. So I wasn’t too far off. I know that my predictions are probably going to be way off. Nebraska will likely lose at least one game that it should win. Unfortunately, it could lose multiple games it should win. Nebraska might end up pulling off an upset and beat either Wisconsin and/or Iowa.
