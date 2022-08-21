ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

Large RV expo rolls into Lincoln for the first time

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – RVers from across the country are in Lincoln this week at the Lancaster Event Center for the 150th Family Motor Coach Association International Convention and RV Expo. The expo takes place every year in different places across the country, but this year, the FMCA decided...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

A spotty morning shower possible on Thursday

While southeast Nebraska remains mostly dry on Wednesday evening, the same can’t be said for northern Nebraska. On Wednesday evening, we expect storms to develop along a stationary front in central Nebraska. Most of this activity will be confined to areas north of I-80 during the evening hours, leaving Lincoln dry.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Traffic
City
Washington, NE
Lincoln, NE
Traffic
State
Washington State
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
KETV.com

Water main break impacts 30th Street

OMAHA, Neb. — Water flooded 30th Street Wednesday morning when a water main broke. The main was located on South 30th Street between Y and Washington streets near the Salvation Army Kroc Center. Police responded to the scene around 6 a.m. and monitored the break, but did not block off the street.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man hits head while painting fire hydrants

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sent to the hospital after falling off a box truck while painting fire hydrants. The Lincoln Police Department said they and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a traumatic injury Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. to the 5800 block of Abigail Drive.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Julie Slama
Person
Suzanne Geist
Sioux City Journal

Lincoln, Nebraska semi driver injured in I-29 rollover in Sioux City on Monday

SIOUX CITY — A Lincoln, Nebraska, man was taken to a Sioux City hospital with injuries Monday after the semi he was driving on Interstate 29 rolled onto its side. According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, officers responded to the single-vehicle crash at 1:03 p.m. on I-29 southbound at mile marker 139.
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans For Prosperity#Unleaded Gas#Gas Prices#U Stop
klkntv.com

UNL student says she was almost run over by administrator

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A University of Nebraska-Lincoln student wrote an article saying a campus administrator “almost ran me over.”. The story quickly became popular on the Daily Nebraskan website, but the author says there’s a deeper meaning to it. Megan Buffington, a senior at UNL, said...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Gas Price
klkntv.com

Body found on top of Lincoln business Smoking Gun Jerky

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found on top of a Lincoln business Sunday afternoon near 48th and R Streets. Police say someone saw the 24-year-old’s remains on the roof of Smoking Gun Jerky around 3:30 p.m. Authorities are still waiting for...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fairbury McDonald's to close at end of August

FAIRBURY, NE — A fast food restaurant in Fairbury will be closing its doors next week. News Channel Nebraska has learned employees of the McDonald's in Fairbury have been notified the location's last day open will be August 30. The closing of the location is reportedly due to the structure of the building, which is no longer considered "up to standards" of the restaurant chain, according to one employee.
FAIRBURY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicles collide at Gage-Lancaster line intersection

BEATRICE – A collision at an uncontrolled rural intersection along the Gage-Lancaster County line Friday night, sent a Wilber woman to the hospital. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol went to the scene of the collision, about three miles northwest of Clatonia, at around 8:20 p.m. Cortland and Hallam Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched.
Corn Nation

Doomed to Fail: Predicting Nebraska Football’s 2022 Schedule

One of my least favorite parts of this job is making predictions about the season record. For what it’s worth my prediction last season was 5-7. So I wasn’t too far off. I know that my predictions are probably going to be way off. Nebraska will likely lose at least one game that it should win. Unfortunately, it could lose multiple games it should win. Nebraska might end up pulling off an upset and beat either Wisconsin and/or Iowa.

Comments / 0

Community Policy