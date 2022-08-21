Bill Parcells, a great football coach who is also a great baseball fan, once said that when a game looks even, bet the team that needs it more. The Mets needed these last two Subway Series games, too, because the Braves are still after them hard. But the Yankees needed them more. And they won them both -- two victories that must feel to their fans as if they are the two biggest the Yankees have had against the Mets, at least in the regular season, all the way back to the two teams’ first Interleague game 25 years ago.

