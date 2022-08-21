Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Discount Store in New Jersey has Unbelievably Low PricesTravel MavenMoorestown, NJ
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensPennsylvania State
The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas StationTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Urban Farmer in Philadelphia Presents Chef Collaboration Mushroom Dinner SeriesMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Trenton Police Officer Hid Gang Ties, Conspired with Imprisoned Latin Kings MemberMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Related
MLB
Andy Pettitte's son gets first pro win in combined no-no
Jared Pettitte was just finishing up his post-outing routine when Florida Complex League Marlins manager Luis Dorante Sr. told him the news: Pettitte and three other pitchers had combined on a seven-inning no-hitter of the Astros Blue team in a 4-0 victory on Saturday. Pettitte, who was making a rehab...
MLB
Phils put Mets in rearview, get 'right back on track' behind Thor
PHILADELPHIA -- The Mets are gone. Everything felt right again for the Phillies on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park. They beat Cincinnati in the series opener, 4-1, to move into a tie with the Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot. Noah Syndergaard pitched seven innings in his second consecutive start, which the bullpen needed because it had been pushed to its limit over the weekend against New York. Philadelphia got big hits from the middle of the lineup, which might get Bryce Harper back as early as next Monday in Arizona.
MLB
Cubs excited about mix of vets, homegrown arms in rotation
CHICAGO -- Inside Wrigley Field's interview room Monday afternoon, Cubs manager David Ross revealed that pitching prospect Javier Assad would be coming up from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday and making his Major League debut against the Cardinals. A few minutes later, veteran pitcher Kyle Hendricks took a seat in the...
MLB
Easy outs at bottom of the order? Not in this Braves lineup
PITTSBURGH -- Facing Ronald Acuña Jr., Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley to begin a game can be intimidating for any pitcher. But the numbers show it’s quite dangerous to also face anybody the Braves have placed in the final three spots of their lineup this year. Max Fried...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
'Older and wiser' Verlander eyes big picture, exits despite no-no bid
HOUSTON -- Maybe 10 years ago, Astros pitcher Justin Verlander wouldn’t have been so willing to pump the brakes. But age and experience can change your perspective, especially when you’re coming off Tommy John surgery, are the front-runner for the American League Cy Young Award and have your team atop the AL standings.
MLB
'Bring him up': Phils win again as Harper homers twice in rehab
PHILADELPHIA -- Seventy miles north of Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night, Bryce Harper homered in his first and fifth plate appearances in his first rehab game with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. It was his first look at live pitching in almost two months. It was a great sign. It was...
MLB
Rodón has craft, credentials to lead Giants to postseason
DETROIT -- The Giants have all the elements of a playoff contender, but they’ve missed the consistency this season that would help them firmly latch onto an NL Wild Card spot. Now, as the calendar nears September, is the time to step up or go home early. Carlos Rodón...
MLB
Harper launches two dingers in first rehab outing
For the first time since he was a 19-year-old kid awaiting his big league debut, Bryce Harper took at-bats during a Triple-A game on Tuesday. Ten years have passed since his teenage days. Harper has won two MVP Awards and turned into the premier baseball superstar that everyone anticipated during that period.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
6 storylines that will dominate the winter
Contenders are primed for the stretch run, while other clubs are already looking forward to an offseason that promises to be a busy one. That got us thinking: What will we be talking about two-plus months from now, after Major League Baseball has crowned its 2022 World Series champion?. Here...
MLB
Back in familiar environs, Norris out to find results in 'pen
DETROIT -- The locker that Daniel Norris currently uses at Comerica Park is one down from the spot he held for years. The pour-over coffee maker that made him a popular member of the pitching staff is believed to be in storage somewhere in the ballpark, but no one has dug it out.
MLB
How Blue Jays' rotation is managing workload
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. By the end of August, everyone’s tired. Everyone’s sore. Depending on the day, someone’s cranky. The Blue Jays are 121...
MLB
Homers back Ray's no-hit bid as Mariners answer 'Costco' challenge
SEATTLE -- Even if the Mariners are allowing themselves to envision the postseason, Scott Servais tersely shot down the notion that the unspoken yet added pressure of a 21-year drought has crept into the Mariners’ clubhouse. Speaking ahead of a six-game homestand after a not-so-great road trip, Servais was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Fedde, Meneses stepping up for young Nationals
SEATTLE -- The Nationals are in the midst of a late-August stretch in which their eyes are fixed on young players and the future. Erick Fedde and Joey Meneses are definitely not young, but there’s no reason to believe they can’t stick around and be part of what Washington is building.
MLB
Sox searching for clutch hits, command
BALTIMORE -- The White Sox were hoping their stopper, Dylan Cease, could get them back on the winning side as they opened a critical series between a pair of teams fighting for a postseason invitation at Oriole Park on Tuesday night. But a quick start for the offense and the...
MLB
Subway Series sweep just what the Yanks needed
Bill Parcells, a great football coach who is also a great baseball fan, once said that when a game looks even, bet the team that needs it more. The Mets needed these last two Subway Series games, too, because the Braves are still after them hard. But the Yankees needed them more. And they won them both -- two victories that must feel to their fans as if they are the two biggest the Yankees have had against the Mets, at least in the regular season, all the way back to the two teams’ first Interleague game 25 years ago.
MLB
Buxton's return uncertain, but Twins hope 'major injury' avoided
HOUSTON -- Byron Buxton has played through several injuries this season, but after exiting Monday’s series finale against the Rangers, the Twins placed the All-Star center fielder on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a low grade right hip strain. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said the news was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Dodgers get to Burnes early in rout of Brewers
LOS ANGELES -- At the All-Star break, MLB.com staff voted Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara as the favorite for the 2022 National League Cy Young Award. They picked Corbin Burnes, who started for the Brewers on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, as the runner-up. Just as the Dodgers did vs. Alcantara on Sunday, they piled on against Burnes, tagging him for seven runs on six hits and two walks in a 10-1 victory. The effort raised the right-hander’s ERA from 2.48 to 2.84.
MLB
Slumping Twins fall short after disagreement on mound visits
HOUSTON -- Despite a late rally, the Twins’ offensive woes continued on Tuesday night against the Astros. After mustering up no hits against Astros ace Justin Verlander for six innings, Minnesota’s bats started to stir late, and the Twins loaded the bases with the go-ahead run on first in the ninth, only to fall short again, 4-2, and see their losing streak stretch to four.
MLB
Oneil Cruz crushes hardest-hit ball possibly ever
PITTSBURGH -- Oneil Cruz was born to break Statcast. The Pirates’ 6-foot-7 shortstop has already set marks with his crazy strong arm, but in Wednesday’s 14-2 loss to the Braves, he recorded the hardest-hit ball in Statcast history with a 122.4 mph single that nearly went out for a homer at PNC Park.
MLB
The future of Miami baseball is here
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The MLB Draft is a chance for organizations to replenish their farm system with an eye toward the future. According to Marlins senior...
Comments / 0