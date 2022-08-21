ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Woman dies after disappearing in Zion National Park flood

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An Arizona woman has died after she was swept away during flash flooding four days ago at Utah’s Zion National Park, officials said Tuesday. Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona, was discovered Monday about 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) south of the area where she was swept away by floodwaters, ending a four-day search, Zion National Park spokesman Jonathan Shafer said in a news release.
'She is gone': Missing hiker found deceased after flash flood in Zion

SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — An Arizona woman who went missing during a flash flood in southern Utah was found deceased, the family stated. Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, was in the Narrows region of Zion National Park on Friday when the flood waters swept her away from her group. She was reportedly discovered Monday evening during the fourth day of the search.
Locals in southern Utah warn visitors about flash flood dangers

MOAB, Utah (KUTV) — Locals in southern Utah are warning visitors about the dangers of flash floods. As search efforts enter the 4th day to locate a missing Arizona woman in Zion National Park, 2News is learning more about the process in place to warn visitors about flash flood dangers.
Tourists stranded at Carlsbad Caverns as southwest faces unrelenting rain

A weekend of unrelenting rains swept across the southwest this weekend. In New Mexico, surging water stranded 150 tourists at Carlsbad National Parks. In Utah, rescue crews at Zion National Park are still searching for graduate student Jetal Agnihotri, who was swept away. Meanwhile, in the northeast, drought-like conditions are switching to severe storms and heavy rains. Delta Airlines is already issuing travel waivers due to the threat of severe weather. Aug. 21, 2022.
Intense flooding devastating parts of Mississippi

In Central Mississippi, a desperate evacuation is underway as flood waters rush in. So far, there have been over 100 rescues across parts of the state. Intense flooding is causing cars, homes and even entire neighborhoods to be underwater. Some areas have seen as much as 12 inches of rain since just this morning with more on the way.Aug. 24, 2022.
Hiker falls to his death from New Hampshire mountain, authorities say

A hiker fell off a ledge and to his death Saturday while hiking down Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire, officials said. Authorities were notified of the hiker’s fall about 12:50 p.m., according to a Monday statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game. A spokesperson with New Hampshire Fish...
Heavy rain pummels Mississippi, causing flooding and forcing evacuations

Heavy rain and flooding wreaked havoc in central and southern Mississippi on Wednesday, closing roads and schools and prompting a rescue at an assisted-living facility. Wednesday was the third straight day of rain in the area, and flash flood warnings were in effect for several areas from Jackson, the state capital, to Meridian and southward to Laurel and Prentiss.
Hiker who died in fall at Oregon's Multnomah Falls ID'd as Minnesota woman

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The woman who fell and did while hiking near Multnomah Falls east of Portland, Oregon, on Friday afternoon has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Minnesota resident Jessica Warejoncas fell approximately 100 feet (30 meters) while hiking near Wisendanger Falls, past...
[PHOTOS] Late-summer snowfall recorded atop Colorado peak

Let it snow! A light blanket of snow was seen accumulating on top of Pikes Peak on Sunday afternoon, by the City of Colorado Springs' Pikes Peak cameras. According to Mountain-Forecast.com, snowfall could continue through the night and into Monday afternoon. The photos below show the wintry scene playing out atop America's mountain: Reports of snow falling at mountain elevations in August is not necessarily abnormal in Colorado. In fact, widespread snowfall has been forecasted for several Colorado mountains this weekend including Mount of the Holy Cross, La Plata Peak, Mount Princeton, Mount Wilson, and Crestone Peak. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
