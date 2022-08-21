ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On this day in 2015: England bowler Chris Tremlett retires from cricket

By Pa Sport Staff
 4 days ago

On this day in 2015, Ashes winner Chris Tremlett announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The 6ft 7in Surrey fast bowler called time on his career at the age of 33 after the injuries which had blighted him throughout his time in the game made it impossible to continue.

Ultimately it was a back problem which prompted Tremlett’s decision, although fitness concerns had become depressingly familiar for a man whose powerful frame helped to catapult him fleetingly to the pinnacle of the international game.

In all, he played just 12 Test matches and made a total of 28 appearances for England in all formats, but walked away from cricket having bowled the decisive delivery in an Ashes victory Down Under.

The son of former Hampshire seamer Tim and the grandson of Maurice, who played for Somerset and England, Southampton-born Tremlett began his career with Hampshire.

Having worked his way through the England ranks, he made his one-day international debut against Bangladesh in 2005 and played in his first Test against India two summers later.

However, injury interrupted his progress and a move to Surrey, where a larger squad meant there was more opportunity to rest, after a frustrating 2009 campaign paid the required dividend as he forced his way into the 2010-11 Ashes squad.

Even then, he had to remain patient, finally getting his chance in the third Test in Perth and taking 17 wickets – including the decisive scalp of Michael Beer in the fifth Test at Sydney – in the three matches he played as England secured a famous series win.

A return of 15 wickets in three Tests against Sri Lanka cemented his place in England’s formidable pace attack and, having undergone back surgery, he toured Australia again in 2013-14.

However, as the physical demands of his trade took their toll on his body, he finally accepted specialist advice to hang up his boots.

Announcing his retirement, Tremlett, who took 459 wickets in a 15-year first-class career, said: “My body, and back in particular, can no longer withstand the vigour of performing at the level required to play professional cricket – and after taking specialist advice this latest injury means that I will not be able to carry on.”

#International Cricket#Test Cricket#England
