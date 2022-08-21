Read full article on original website
Blackshirts have new energy as Huskers land in Ireland for season opener
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska football team landed in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday ahead of their season opener against Northwestern this Saturday at Aviva Stadium. With a new college football season once again upon us, Husker fans will be hoping the team can finally get back to winning ways after some dubbed last seasons squad as "the best 3-9 team ever."
See it to believe it: Union Omaha goalkeeper scores from opposite end of field
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — When people attend soccer matches, the last thing they probably expect is to see the goalie score a goal. After all, the goalie's only job in the game is to keep goals out of the net. But spectators at Werner Park on Saturday night witnessed...
Farming Today with KRVN, August 24, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Farmland prices, equipment sales decline in monthly index. - W.D. Farr Scholarship program seeking applications for graduate students in beef industry. - Nebraska Environmental Trust funds eight research projects at Nebraska.
Nebraska Diaper Bank expands services to help more families with diaper needs
KEARNEY, Neb. — After serving the Omaha metro area for the past seven years, Nebraska Diaper Bank is expanding services to Kearney, Norfolk and Scottsbluff. Nebraska Diaper Bank members said their mission is to provide diapers through collaborative partnerships to change lives and empower families in need. The organization...
Money Matters: How to spot Ticketmaster lookalike scams
OMAHA, Neb. — If you're buying tickets through Ticketmaster, be on the lookout for scammers. Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau has more on how to spot these scams.
Discrimination lawsuit brought by former LPD officer against City of Lincoln dismissed
LINCOLN, Neb. — A discrimination lawsuit brought by a former Lincoln Police officer against the City of Lincoln has been dismissed. According to Lancaster County District Court records, on Monday, a judge granted a motion by the city to dismiss the lawsuit filed in January by former LPD officer Erin Spilker alleging sexual harassment and discrimination.
One dead following Butler County crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Neb. — One person has died following a crash between Seward and David City Sunday night. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:15 p.m., deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highways 15 and 66. The investigation determined the first...
