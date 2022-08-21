ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Lyon downs Monterrey 4-0 to win International Champions Cup

By ANNE M. PETERSON
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Lindsey Horan had a pair of goals and Lyon defeated Monterrey 4-0 on Saturday night to win the Women's International Champions Cup.

Chelsea defeated the Portland Thorns 1-0 in the consolation game at Portland's Providence Park.

Las Rayadas started off well to the delight of the enthusiastic Monterrey fans on hand. Goalkeeper Alex Godinez dove to stop a shot by Lyon's Delphine Cascarino in the 14th minute.

But Horan converted on a penalty kick in the 39th minute to put Lyon in front. Horan, who is on loan to Lyon from the Thorns, blew kisses to the crowd after scoring.

Moments later, she added a second goal and Lyon led 2-0 at the break.

Sara Dabritz extended Lyon's lead with a goal in the 53rd minute, and Signe Bruun capped scoring in the 64th.

In the earlier game, Chelsea's Guro Reiten scored the lone goal in the 64th minute.

All four teams in the tournament earned a spot in the field because of championships in their respective leagues. Lyon won the Champions League and the French championship while Chelsea is the Women’s Super League champion.

Monterrey was the 2021 Apertura winner in Liga MX, and the National Women’s Soccer League’s Thorns were the Supporters Shield and Challenge Cup winners last year.

The Thorns were the 2021 WICC champions.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Horan
Person
Delphine Cascarino
Person
Signe Bruun
Person
Guro Reiten
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
178K+
Followers
123K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy