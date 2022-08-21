School is back, which means having to get up early and take the kids to school, dealing with more morning traffic, and often running behind schedule because of it all. When you get behind schedule in the morning, it can be easy to forget to grab or eat breakfast, and doing so can throw off your whole day. A quick and easy fix can be to grab some donuts that you can eat on the go and enjoy some type of food in the morning. When it comes to Twin Falls and donuts, there are many choices and it can be tough to decide where to go. Here are some of the best donut places in Twin Falls, and why they are so good.

