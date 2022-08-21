Read full article on original website
Ride ATVs And Hunt For Jasper 13 Miles North Of Twin Falls ID
If spending an afternoon riding all-terrain vehicles and searching for beautiful stones such as Jasper sounds like a good time, those in Twin Falls only have to travel 20-minutes to take part in both of these incredibly fun hobbies. Rockhounding is a hobby enjoyed by many in my family. My...
This Twin Falls ID Red Flag Likely Means Your Home Is Being Cased
With roughly one month of summer left in the year, many Idahoans still have vacations or weekend getaways planned. A new survey pinpoints the number one thing to watch for in your Twin Falls neighborhood that could mean your home is being cased by criminals. Having just returned from a...
kmvt
Twin Falls business is selling an adrenaline rush
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A business in Twin Falls is promising to take people on the ride of their life, and Twin Falls is one of a few places, maybe in the world, where the owner can offer the experience. “It is the king of all adrenaline rushes. You...
A Top State Gold Panning Site Is Just 30 Min From Twin Falls ID
There aren't too many more exciting outdoor hobbies than panning for gold. Idaho has numerous sites throughout the state where an abundance of gold is expected to lie, and one of those locations is along the river banks near a dam just 28 miles east of Twin Falls. The Snake...
Elko Daily Free Press
'High-level' drug trafficker from Twin Falls sentenced
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The fentanyl problem rages in southern Idaho even as a local man was sentenced last week to more than 10 years in federal prison for drug charges, being targeted as a “highest-level” drug trafficker, police say. Danny Eugene Smith, 28, of Twin Falls...
kmvt
Tuesday evening's online weather update {8/23/2022}
A business in Twin Falls is promising to take people on the ride of their life, and Twin Falls is one of a few places, maybe in the world where the owner can offer the experience. Live on Rise and Shine: Magic Valley Little Theater. Gridiron Grind: Gooding has big...
kmvt
The next steps for the Twin Falls City Council candidates
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 23 candidates have applied for the open Twin Falls City Council position. On this upcoming Monday night’s city council meeting, all 23 candidates will be present. Each candidate will be given 5 to 7 minutes to speak in front of the current council,...
kmvt
Twenty two applicants eye Twin Falls City Council seat
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According the the City if Twin Falls website, “22 qualified applicants will vie for the open seat on the Twin Falls City Council”. The applicants will be given an opportunity to speak at the next city council meeting on Monday, Aug. 29. at 5pm, and make the case why he or she is the best person to represent the people of Twin Falls. Those candidates include:
Man Falls 25-feet in Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Multiple Magic Valley emergency crews helped recover a man that suffered a 25-foot fall early Wednesday morning in Jerome. According to Magic Valley Paramedics, first responders were called out just before 8 a.m. to an industrial business in Jerome for the man that had fallen within a structure and needed to be rescued. The Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team (SORT), Jerome Rural Fire Department, Jerome Sheriff's Office, Jerome Fire Department, and Air St. Luke's worked to get the man to an area hospital.
kmvt
Optimism growing for a future additional Snake River crossing
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Transportation Department is conducting a study to evaluate potential transportation improvements to address congestion and safety concerns at existing Snake River Crossings that connect Twin Falls and Jerome Counties. The issue has been discussed many times in the past, but this time residents feel optimistic something will finally be done.
Twin Falls 18-year-old Killed in Crash
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a Monday morning crash that killed a Twin Falls 18-year-old. ISP said the crash happened at around 12:27 a.m. on E 4000 N and N 3500 E, north of Kimberly, when the young man ran the stop sign in a Ford Fusion, lost control, and struck a tree. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office originally responded to the crash and then handed the investigation over to ISP. The 18-year-old, identified by Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley as Aiden Kirtley, hadn't been wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. ISP said the driver appeared to have been speeding. The crash remains under investigation. Magic Valley Paramedics and the Rock Creek Fire Department also responded to the crash.
kmvt
Mosquito carrying West Nile Virus found in Twin Falls County
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Several mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile Virus in Twin Falls County this weekend. Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District (TFCPAD) discovered these mosquitoes just north of Filer, along the Snake River. South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) joins TFCPAD in warning residents to...
7 Reasons Twin Falls Will Be Saved When the World Ends
We all have our flaws and all have our good qualities. Sometimes certain parts of us are more recognizable than others. Lately, it seems that more and more of the bad parts of people have been coming out, and a few weeks ago, I wrote about why all of these flaws together are reasons why Twin Falls is going to hell. While there is a ton of negativity and evil in this world, and sinful acts happening around Twin, that doesn't mean that the whole town is this way. There are still good people and good qualities in Twin, and they are easy to spot every day. These are the reasons why Twin Falls will be saved if the end of the world were today.
KTVB
Twin Falls teenager dies after he crashed his car into a tree
The teen lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road, and hit a tree. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
kmvt
Cassia County School Resource Officers thankful for new body armor
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County School District currently has one full-time school resource officer and one part-time school resource officer, and thanks to the support of the Cassia County community, they are now a little safer while protecting all 16 schools. “It has really meant a lot...
Institute Claims Twin Falls Adults Fear One Thing More Than Death
As far as phobias are concerned, the subject of dying ranks way up there on the list of things humans fear the most. What might be surprising to some is there's a reality most people fear even more than death, and it's seemingly as simple as opening your mouth. Death...
The 7 Best Places to Get Donuts In and Near Twin Falls
School is back, which means having to get up early and take the kids to school, dealing with more morning traffic, and often running behind schedule because of it all. When you get behind schedule in the morning, it can be easy to forget to grab or eat breakfast, and doing so can throw off your whole day. A quick and easy fix can be to grab some donuts that you can eat on the go and enjoy some type of food in the morning. When it comes to Twin Falls and donuts, there are many choices and it can be tough to decide where to go. Here are some of the best donut places in Twin Falls, and why they are so good.
18-year-old dies after car leaves roadway and crashes into tree
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 12:27 a.m. near the intersection of E 4000 N and N 3500 E, east of Twin Falls. An 18-year-old male, of Twin Falls, was driving a 2015 Ford Fusion westbound on E 4000 N. It appears he was travelling at a high rate of speed, ran a stop sign, lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway, impacting a tree. He was not wearing a seatbelt. He succumbed to injuries on scene. Next of kin has been notified.
Heyburn man charged in shooting incident
HEYBURN — A local man is charged with aggravated assault after police said he fired shots at another man to get him to leave his property. According to court records, police responded to an Aug. 14 call regarding a male who said Shawn Dockstader, 57, told him to leave his property and fired two to three shots from a large handgun in his direction. Dockstader pleaded not guilty to the...
Burley man charged with second-degree kidnapping
BURLEY — A local man is charged with felony second-degree kidnapping after police said he physically picked up a woman he’d been in a relationship with and forced her into his car. Victoriano (Victor) Diaz Garcia, 25, is also charged with misdemeanor counts of battery, resisting or obstructing officers and providing false information. According to court records, police were called to Railroad and Albion avenues on Aug. 16 for a...
