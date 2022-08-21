ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otter Tail, MDU to jointly build 95-mile powerline

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – Otter Tail Power Company and Montana-Dakota Utilities have announced a plan to jointly build a 95-mile power transmission line from Jamestown to Ellendale, North Dakota. It will connect two existing substations. The companies say the power line will allow them to create a more...
ELLENDALE, ND
Minot man charged in fatal I-94 crash west of Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged a Minot man with negligent homicide and reckless endangerment in a deadly collision last January on I-94 west of Fargo. 43-year-old Mario Butler is also charged with driving under suspension and having no liability insurance. An...
FARGO, ND
Mayor Tim Mahoney tests positive for Covid 19, recovering at home

FARGO (KFGO) – Mayor Tim Mahoney has Covid-19. A city spokesman confirmed to KFGO News that Mahoney tested positive late Friday. He experienced strong symptoms at the onset, especially over the weekend. Mahoney, who is 73, is using Paxlovid in his recovery at home and is feeling better. He...
FARGO, ND
1 detained by Fargo Police in Tuesday morning, SWAT-assisted operation

FARGO (KFGO) – Shortly after 6:30am Tuesday, Fargo Police and Red River Swat set up a perimeter around The Arbors Apartments at McCormick Park in the 2200 block of 6th Avenue South to execute a high risk search warrant. The SWAT Team used a flash/sound divisionary device or FSDD...
Assault victim flees Fargo police, wanted on outstanding warrants

FARGO (KFGO) – Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Fargo police responded to a hospital to talk with a victim of an assault. The 21-year-old man, who was wanted on outstanding warrants, ran from officers a half hour later. Police set up a perimeter in the area of 45th Street and...
FARGO, ND

