Read full article on original website
Related
Why to Beware of Solicitors in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
Summer has ended and school is back in session. Many of us are done traveling for a while, college students are back at CSI, and routines are back in full swing. With college back in as well, many of those college students are looking for jobs for the semester and school year, and a job that many of them will pick up is a door-to-door solicitor. Yes, people go door to door year around, but it does seem to be more common when school is in session. They have already begun, and some have made their presence felt. There are a few things to keep in mind when dealing with these door-to-door solicitors this year.
kmvt
Twin Falls business is selling an adrenaline rush
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A business in Twin Falls is promising to take people on the ride of their life, and Twin Falls is one of a few places, maybe in the world, where the owner can offer the experience. “It is the king of all adrenaline rushes. You...
Man Falls 25-feet in Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Multiple Magic Valley emergency crews helped recover a man that suffered a 25-foot fall early Wednesday morning in Jerome. According to Magic Valley Paramedics, first responders were called out just before 8 a.m. to an industrial business in Jerome for the man that had fallen within a structure and needed to be rescued. The Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team (SORT), Jerome Rural Fire Department, Jerome Sheriff's Office, Jerome Fire Department, and Air St. Luke's worked to get the man to an area hospital.
kmvt
Behind the Business: Shaw Sisters Creations
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We all have our hobbies, but two women from the Wood River Valley have turned their hobby into a regional business. In this week’s Behind the Business, we take a look at Shaw Sisters Creations, and how they took their love of knitting, and a little inspiration from their grandmother, to get to where they are today.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ride ATVs And Hunt For Jasper 13 Miles North Of Twin Falls ID
If spending an afternoon riding all-terrain vehicles and searching for beautiful stones such as Jasper sounds like a good time, those in Twin Falls only have to travel 20-minutes to take part in both of these incredibly fun hobbies. Rockhounding is a hobby enjoyed by many in my family. My...
kmvt
Con Paulos continues its 100 Acts of Kindness to celebrate a century of business
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Con Paulos has been in business in the southern Idaho for 100 years, and to celebrate a century of business, the car dealership has committed to doing 100 acts of kindness. Becky Minks of Creekside Living, of Jerome, received a $500 check from Con Paulos.
idaho.gov
Big game depredation actions continue into 2022 throughout southern Idaho
Consistent efforts by depredation staff from the Magic Valley Region are showing successes in parts of the region to reduce chronic big game depredation on agricultural crops. While consistent prevention tactics have been shown to change wildlife behavior, there continues to be new and ongoing incidents of big game depredating on crops, primarily corn, throughout the Magic Valley.
This Twin Falls ID Red Flag Likely Means Your Home Is Being Cased
With roughly one month of summer left in the year, many Idahoans still have vacations or weekend getaways planned. A new survey pinpoints the number one thing to watch for in your Twin Falls neighborhood that could mean your home is being cased by criminals. Having just returned from a...
RELATED PEOPLE
A Top State Gold Panning Site Is Just 30 Min From Twin Falls ID
There aren't too many more exciting outdoor hobbies than panning for gold. Idaho has numerous sites throughout the state where an abundance of gold is expected to lie, and one of those locations is along the river banks near a dam just 28 miles east of Twin Falls. The Snake...
Twin Falls 18-year-old Killed in Crash
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a Monday morning crash that killed a Twin Falls 18-year-old. ISP said the crash happened at around 12:27 a.m. on E 4000 N and N 3500 E, north of Kimberly, when the young man ran the stop sign in a Ford Fusion, lost control, and struck a tree. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office originally responded to the crash and then handed the investigation over to ISP. The 18-year-old, identified by Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley as Aiden Kirtley, hadn't been wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. ISP said the driver appeared to have been speeding. The crash remains under investigation. Magic Valley Paramedics and the Rock Creek Fire Department also responded to the crash.
kmvt
Mental health activist Kevin Hines to share his story in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — September is National Suicide Awareness Month, and one nationally recognized activist is coming to Twin Falls to share his story with the community. Kevin Hines is one of only 36 people to survive after attempting to kill themselves by jumping off the Golden Gate...
kmvt
Tuesday evening's online weather update {8/23/2022}
A business in Twin Falls is promising to take people on the ride of their life, and Twin Falls is one of a few places, maybe in the world where the owner can offer the experience. Live on Rise and Shine: Magic Valley Little Theater. Gridiron Grind: Gooding has big...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmvt
Optimism growing for a future additional Snake River crossing
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Transportation Department is conducting a study to evaluate potential transportation improvements to address congestion and safety concerns at existing Snake River Crossings that connect Twin Falls and Jerome Counties. The issue has been discussed many times in the past, but this time residents feel optimistic something will finally be done.
Institute Claims Twin Falls Adults Fear One Thing More Than Death
As far as phobias are concerned, the subject of dying ranks way up there on the list of things humans fear the most. What might be surprising to some is there's a reality most people fear even more than death, and it's seemingly as simple as opening your mouth. Death...
kmvt
ISP investigating fatal crash in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — (UPDATE) - The Twin Falls County Coroner’s office have identified the victim of Tuesday mornings fatal traffic accident in Twin Falls as 18-year-old Aiden Kirtley. No other information has been provided at this time. TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is...
kmvt
Historic theater to offer ASL interpreters during upcoming performance of ‘Clue’
GLENNS FERRY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, attending a live play can be quite difficult, but one local theater is looking to break down those barriers for one night only. The Glenns Ferry historic theater is currently performing the play ‘Clue’ and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boisestatepublicradio.org
Watch Earth's latest Moon mission take off from Twin Falls
One week from today NASA will launch the Orion spacecraft into space to orbit the moon. The Artemis-1 mission is the first step to putting American astronauts back onto the surface of the moon. And you can watch that launch live in a kind of virtual visual surround sound, in a first-of-its-kind experience at the Faulkner Planetarium in Twin Falls.
eastidahonews.com
Teenager dies after crashing into tree
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Monday at approximately 12:27 a.m., near the intersection of East 4000 North and North 3500 East, east of Twin Falls, in Twin Falls County. An 18-year-old male, of Twin...
18-year-old dies after car leaves roadway and crashes into tree
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 12:27 a.m. near the intersection of E 4000 N and N 3500 E, east of Twin Falls. An 18-year-old male, of Twin Falls, was driving a 2015 Ford Fusion westbound on E 4000 N. It appears he was travelling at a high rate of speed, ran a stop sign, lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway, impacting a tree. He was not wearing a seatbelt. He succumbed to injuries on scene. Next of kin has been notified.
Elko Daily Free Press
'High-level' drug trafficker from Twin Falls sentenced
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The fentanyl problem rages in southern Idaho even as a local man was sentenced last week to more than 10 years in federal prison for drug charges, being targeted as a “highest-level” drug trafficker, police say. Danny Eugene Smith, 28, of Twin Falls...
Comments / 0