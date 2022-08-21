Summer has ended and school is back in session. Many of us are done traveling for a while, college students are back at CSI, and routines are back in full swing. With college back in as well, many of those college students are looking for jobs for the semester and school year, and a job that many of them will pick up is a door-to-door solicitor. Yes, people go door to door year around, but it does seem to be more common when school is in session. They have already begun, and some have made their presence felt. There are a few things to keep in mind when dealing with these door-to-door solicitors this year.

