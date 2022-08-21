Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Thursday Web Weather
KOLO TV Reno
USAF jazz band coming to Carson City and Reno
RENO AND CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The USAF jazz band will be coming to Reno and Carson City this Sunday and Monday. The first concert will begin on Aug. 28 at 3:00 p.m. in the backyard of the Governor’s Mansion in Carson City. Carson City officials suggest attendees...
KOLO TV Reno
Final week to buy a duck and save a shelter pet ahead of Nevada Humane Society’s annual Duck Race and Festival
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Duck races are back at the end of the week! The annual fundraiser for the Nevada Humane Society takes place Saturday, Aug. 27 at Wingfield Park. The purchase of a duck is your chance to win the grand prize of either a brand-new Toyota or $10,000 donated by Carson City Toyota. Other prizes include, Dine Around Reno Restaurant Package, Extreme Date Night Package and a Staycation Package.
KOLO TV Reno
Urban Roots project helps start new gardens
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -People who need help starting a garden in their home, school, business or non-profit can apply at Urban Roots through Sept. 23. This is the second year for the Gardening for All project. Apply here: https://www.urgc.org/gardening-for-all “We are so excited to open this program for a second...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno’s Smiling With Hope Pizza for sale
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smiling with Hope Pizza is for sale, after the owners decided to retire. “The hardest part about leaving is our customers, really,” said co-owner Judy Gloshinski. “I mean they’re the reason we’re here.”. The pizzeria has been open for seven years, earning...
KOLO TV Reno
Sun Valley Fire Displaces Residents
Temperatures will cool somewhat by this weekend, but that also comes with a gusty Saturday. Fire danger is likely to reach critical levels at times. More heat is likely as September arrives. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno financial advisor encourages more women of color to join financial planning career field
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When Ashley Hicks joined Edward Jones financial planning group in May 2021, she was one of the first women of color to do so in the Biggest Little City. The lack of representation isn’t just something that occurs here in Northern Nevada, but in the financial planning industry as a whole.
KOLO TV Reno
DAV’s major fundraiser of the year fast approaching
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since June 1, 2022. members of the Disabled American Veterans Reno Chapter 1 have been sitting in front of the Sportsman’s Warehouse. Rain or shine, in temperatures that hit the century mark and beyond, they are committed to selling raffle tickets for their annual fundraiser.
KOLO TV Reno
Managing Kid's Time
KOLO TV Reno
Inaugural Jewish Cultural Festival coming to Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jewish Nevada announced they will be hosting its inaugural Milk and Honey Jewish Cultural Festival next month. The festival will be on Sept. 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Jewish Nevada is a nonprofit organization serving as representatives for more than 70,000 Jews in Nevada.
KOLO TV Reno
Celebrate National Cuban Sandwich Day with one of the best sandwiches in town
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Cuban sandwich is a glorified ham and cheese. As the name suggests, this toasted, pressed sandwich came from Cuba. But its popularity grew when Cuban immigrants brought the sandwich to south Florida. Now National Cuban Sandwich Day is observed every year on Aug. 23. On...
KOLO TV Reno
DAV Car Show and Raffle
KOLO TV Reno
Music at the Marina event coming to Sparks this Thursday
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks will be continuing its Hello Summer Celebration event with Music at the Marina this Thursday. It will take place at Sparks Marina, 300 Howard Drive from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The free event will feature music from local band White Water,...
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO Cooks: BJ’s BBQ gets us ready for this year’s rib cook off with Chef Jonathan Chapin
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Even 9:00 a.m. isn’t too early for ribs when you’ve got them as good as BJ’s BBQ. Owner-chef Jay Rathmann joined Reno Recipes’ Chef Jonathan Chapin for this week’s episode of KOLO Cooks. BJ’s BBQ is always fan favorite at the...
KOLO TV Reno
Music at the Marina Returns
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is hosting the event again this Thursday, August 25, 2022 as part of its Hello Summer Celebration Series. Local band White Water will be performing at the free, family friendly event. Julie Duewel with the City of Sparks and Mike Biselli with White Water visited KOLO 8 to talk about what folks can expect and the free shuttle available.
KOLO TV Reno
EV charging cables cut at local businesses
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “They went in and just with pure vandalism cut the cables off,” said Mike Marcum, the IT Director at the Reno-Aiden. On August 17th, the Reno-Aiden noticed the cables on their electric vehicle charging station were cut. The station sits in their parking lot on South Virginia. Now, those charging stations are unusable.
KOLO TV Reno
Some camping sites along Blue Lakes Road to be closed
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Forest Service has announced that some camping sites along Blue Lakes Road on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will be closed during the Meadow Restoration Project. The project is a partnership between American Rivers and the Humboldt-Toiyabe Carson Ranger District. The project will start...
KOLO TV Reno
Newest addition to Capitol Police; K9 Honey
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Deputy Director for the Nevada Department of Public Safety Sheri Brueggemann did her best to administer the oath of office to K9 Honey. But like most one-and-a-half-year old’s the Golden Lab’s attention was anything but focused. Instead, her handler Officer Kirk Stewart answered in the affirmative for her.
KOLO TV Reno
Get your tickets now for the 2022-2023 season of Broadway Comes to Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Pioneer Center for Performing Arts is bringing another impressive line-up of award winning Broadway musicals to Northern Nevada. There are five shows in this season’s Broadway Comes to Reno. Adam Cates and Dennyse Sewell stopped by Morning Break to remind people to get their tickets as soon as possible because shows are already selling out fast!
KOLO TV Reno
Keeks the dog to be Mayor of Reno for a day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve will make Keeks the dog Mayor for a day on Wednesday. Keeks is a service dog who serves Mike Keeney, a disabled senior and a veteran. Keeks is a client of Options, a nonprofit providing veterinary care to pets who would otherwise...
