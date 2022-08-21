ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Boston Globe

For $694,900, a renovated 3-bedroom in Quincy a mile from the beach

A newly renovated home with water views has hit the market in Quincy for $694,900. The house is also a mile from the beach, but flood insurance is not required, according to the listing. This three-bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial at 568 Sea St. in the Adams Shore neighborhood moves from a...
QUINCY, MA
Boston Globe

Home of the Week: For $529,000, a Saugus Colonial updated from head to toe

The exterior of this home, neat and clean and reflective of its turn-of-the-last-century pedigree, gives no indication that the interior holds many modern upgrades. Situated on a 0.13-acre corner lot in a North Shore town best known — perhaps unfairly — for its Route 1 traffic, the home has been renovated from top to bottom, with new flooring, fresh interior paint, an updated electric system, and a new first-floor bath, among other changes.
SAUGUS, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Lavish Private Oasis Tucked Away in Osterville

With 12 acres outside and sprawling spaces within, you’ll savor the seclusion of Warren’s Cove. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $9,500,000. Size: 11,254 square feet. Bedrooms: 5. Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial. If you want...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts

Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
Boston Globe

They’re baaaack. Home buyers go where they swear they never would.

Returning to your hometown from the big city is the stuff of country tunes, sitcoms, and rom-coms. There are the classic tropes: the cheerleader who marries the football star, the eccentric who moves home for a fresh start and falls for the boy next door, the former nerd who swaggers into a high school reunion as a flashy billionaire.
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Developers Submit Proposed Project for Sterritt Lumber Site

Developers have submitted plans for a lab building to be built on the former Sterritt Lumber site on the Westside of Watertown. On Aug. 8, the Nordblom Company filed for a special permit with site plan review by the City of Watertown on behalf of the owners, Watertown Owner LLC to construct an office lab/R&D (research and development) building at 148 Waltham Street.
WATERTOWN, MA
universalhub.com

Board rejects plan to replace old Hyde Park funeral home with apartments

A developer's proposal to replace the old Laughlin Nichols Pennacchio Funeral Home at 34 Oak St. in Hyde Park with a three-story, 20-unit apartment building was defeated today when only got four votes from the Zoning Board of Appeal - state law requires at least five votes. The board's 4-3...
BOSTON, MA
everettindependent.com

Stop & Shop Store in Everett Closes After 21 Years in Business

The Stop & Shop supermarket in Everett has closed its doors after 21 years at the busy Revere Beach Parkway location. “It’s a sad day,” said Store Manager Glen Sanford last Thursday, Aug. 14, the final day of operations. “We were the only supermarket in Everett besides McKinnon’s.”
EVERETT, MA
tewksburycarnation.org

Tewksbury To Lose Its Post Office? Fratalia Says It’s Possible, and Other Planning Board Takeaways

The Planning Board met last night, joined by new member Jonathan Ciampa. Ciampa was recently appointed to fill an open seat created by the resignation of Eric Ryder. In member committee reports, vice-chair Bob Fowler, who is the Planning Board representative on the North & Trahan School Reuse Committee, expressed frustration with the progress that group is making.
TEWKSBURY, MA
Boston Globe

Saloniki Greek will open two new locations next month

The restaurant will expand to Back Bay and Beacon Hill. Fast-casual restaurant Saloniki Greek will be opening two new locations in Beacon Hill and Back Bay this September. The Beacon Hill restaurant will begin serving customers on Sept. 15, and the Back Bay eatery will open on Sept. 28. Saloniki already has three locations: two in Cambridge (in Harvard Square and Kendall Square) and one in the Fenway.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Lowell, Massachusetts, man, 19, shot outside Rockingham Park Mall in New Hampshire

Police in Salem, New Hampshire, on Tuesday released additional information after a man was shot outside the Rockingham Park Mall on Monday. Police identified the shooting victim as a 19-year-old from Lowell, Massachusetts. Officers responded to a mall parking lot around 6 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired...
CBS Boston

Lowell teen shot outside Mall at Rockingham Park

SALEM, N.H. - A teenager was shot outside the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem, New Hampshire on Monday evening, police said.Officers responded to the mall parking lot at about 6 p.m. for reports of shots fired and people fleeing the scene. Salem police said they were notified about 10 minutes later that a 19-year-old walked into a nearby urgent care with gunshot wounds.The victim is from Lowell and he was being treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.Investigators do not believe this was a random shooting and say there's no threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 603-893-1911.
SALEM, NH
Turnto10.com

North Attleborough restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleborough was out $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleborough, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.

