Boston Globe
For $694,900, a renovated 3-bedroom in Quincy a mile from the beach
A newly renovated home with water views has hit the market in Quincy for $694,900. The house is also a mile from the beach, but flood insurance is not required, according to the listing. This three-bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial at 568 Sea St. in the Adams Shore neighborhood moves from a...
Boston Globe
Home of the Week: For $529,000, a Saugus Colonial updated from head to toe
The exterior of this home, neat and clean and reflective of its turn-of-the-last-century pedigree, gives no indication that the interior holds many modern upgrades. Situated on a 0.13-acre corner lot in a North Shore town best known — perhaps unfairly — for its Route 1 traffic, the home has been renovated from top to bottom, with new flooring, fresh interior paint, an updated electric system, and a new first-floor bath, among other changes.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Lavish Private Oasis Tucked Away in Osterville
With 12 acres outside and sprawling spaces within, you’ll savor the seclusion of Warren’s Cove. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $9,500,000. Size: 11,254 square feet. Bedrooms: 5. Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial. If you want...
Boston Globe
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
nbcboston.com
Developer to Sell Former Porthole Restaurant Site in Lynn, Now Ready for Condos
McGrath Realty is seeking to sell a waterfront property that was long home to Lynn’s Porthole restaurant but that it has repositioned as the future site of a luxury condo building. The firm has priced the 3.7-acre property, located at 98 Lynnway, at $20.5 million. McGrath Realty has some...
Boston Globe
They’re baaaack. Home buyers go where they swear they never would.
Returning to your hometown from the big city is the stuff of country tunes, sitcoms, and rom-coms. There are the classic tropes: the cheerleader who marries the football star, the eccentric who moves home for a fresh start and falls for the boy next door, the former nerd who swaggers into a high school reunion as a flashy billionaire.
Watertown News
Developers Submit Proposed Project for Sterritt Lumber Site
Developers have submitted plans for a lab building to be built on the former Sterritt Lumber site on the Westside of Watertown. On Aug. 8, the Nordblom Company filed for a special permit with site plan review by the City of Watertown on behalf of the owners, Watertown Owner LLC to construct an office lab/R&D (research and development) building at 148 Waltham Street.
universalhub.com
Board rejects plan to replace old Hyde Park funeral home with apartments
A developer's proposal to replace the old Laughlin Nichols Pennacchio Funeral Home at 34 Oak St. in Hyde Park with a three-story, 20-unit apartment building was defeated today when only got four votes from the Zoning Board of Appeal - state law requires at least five votes. The board's 4-3...
everettindependent.com
Stop & Shop Store in Everett Closes After 21 Years in Business
The Stop & Shop supermarket in Everett has closed its doors after 21 years at the busy Revere Beach Parkway location. “It’s a sad day,” said Store Manager Glen Sanford last Thursday, Aug. 14, the final day of operations. “We were the only supermarket in Everett besides McKinnon’s.”
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas Station
Massachusetts is brimming with so many wonderful places to eat. From cafes to upscale restaurants, there are so many options here that sometimes, smaller businesses can get lost in the shuffle.
tewksburycarnation.org
Tewksbury To Lose Its Post Office? Fratalia Says It’s Possible, and Other Planning Board Takeaways
The Planning Board met last night, joined by new member Jonathan Ciampa. Ciampa was recently appointed to fill an open seat created by the resignation of Eric Ryder. In member committee reports, vice-chair Bob Fowler, who is the Planning Board representative on the North & Trahan School Reuse Committee, expressed frustration with the progress that group is making.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $2 million jackpot won in Worcester off of scratch-off ticket
A $2 million jackpot prize was won in Worcester off of scratch-off ticket. The prize was won off of the game $2,000,000 50x Cashword. It was sold at Gulf Gas Station, which is located at 590 Southbridge St. It was the final ticket worth $2 million for the game. There...
Boston Globe
Saloniki Greek will open two new locations next month
The restaurant will expand to Back Bay and Beacon Hill. Fast-casual restaurant Saloniki Greek will be opening two new locations in Beacon Hill and Back Bay this September. The Beacon Hill restaurant will begin serving customers on Sept. 15, and the Back Bay eatery will open on Sept. 28. Saloniki already has three locations: two in Cambridge (in Harvard Square and Kendall Square) and one in the Fenway.
WCVB
Merrimack Valley, North Shore bear captured, taken to wooded area, North Reading police say
A bear believed to have been spotted wandering throughout Merrimack Valley and the North Shore this summer has been relocated, police in North Reading said. On Sunday, North Reading police received a report of a bear attacking chickens on Foley Drive, and later reports placed the animal in the areas of Haverhill Street and Gowing Lane.
WCVB
Lowell, Massachusetts, man, 19, shot outside Rockingham Park Mall in New Hampshire
Police in Salem, New Hampshire, on Tuesday released additional information after a man was shot outside the Rockingham Park Mall on Monday. Police identified the shooting victim as a 19-year-old from Lowell, Massachusetts. Officers responded to a mall parking lot around 6 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired...
Family learns short-term rental has basement neighbor from TV story
The family booked a short-term rental in Providence thinking they had the whole house. Then they saw a WPRI story about the basement tenant.
Lowell teen shot outside Mall at Rockingham Park
SALEM, N.H. - A teenager was shot outside the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem, New Hampshire on Monday evening, police said.Officers responded to the mall parking lot at about 6 p.m. for reports of shots fired and people fleeing the scene. Salem police said they were notified about 10 minutes later that a 19-year-old walked into a nearby urgent care with gunshot wounds.The victim is from Lowell and he was being treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.Investigators do not believe this was a random shooting and say there's no threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 603-893-1911.
DA to announce indictment in death of young woman who was found dead in woods in Beverly in 1986
SALEM, Mass. — Law enforcement officials on Wednesday plan to announce a murder indictment in connection with a decades-long investigation into the death of a 20-year-old woman who was found dead in the woods in Beverly. Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett will provide details on the indictment of...
Turnto10.com
North Attleborough restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleborough was out $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleborough, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
WBUR
Crowds return to 'Mass. and Cass' area in Boston, months after city dismantles encampment
Back in January, city officials cleared out a large tent encampment in Boston, near the intersection of Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard. But over the last few months of warmer weather, dozens of people have returned to the area. Officials recently counted more than 160 people congregated on a...
