ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ida Grove, IA

Two-A-Days: OA-BCIG Falcons

By Noah Sacco
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WD4zL_0hPHe6lT00

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Following back to back Class 2A State titles and perfect seasons in 2019 and 2020, ending the year with a loss took some getting used to for the Odebolt-Arthur Battle Creek-Ida Grove Falcons. But for a program built upon recent prestige, the team knows its a feeling they don’t want to stomach twice in a row.

Winning 34 of the last 36 games though, success has continued to stick around in Ida Grove. In spite of some key players lost in the secondary and defensive front, along with top receiver Easton Harms, OA-BCIG should feel good about the wealth of experience returning, making for a good possibility that nearly every spot could be filled by a senior this year.

Leading rusher and tackler Griffin Diersen enters his senior season, poised to build off a prolific junior campaign where he collected 964 rushing yards on 140 carries along with 8 touchdowns. His 88 total tackles were the best among the Falcons and his 73 solo wrap-ups ranked as a top mark in all of 2A. Just one of the 23 seniors on the OA-BCIG roster would expect to make some major impacts on both sides of the ball.

Perhaps the most important piece to the Falcons though is under center, senior quarterback/cornerback Beckett DeJean. Two years removed from his older brother and Iowa football starter Cooper DeJean, Beckett has had little trouble in blazing his own trail. In 2021, the starting QB had top 2A marks in the air with 2,955 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, also showing off his two-way ability with a team-best six interceptions.

Four of the top five targets come back this fall. But with DeJean showing more comfort outside of the pocket to tuck and run, the goal of developing the run game could present even a number of options for the Falcons to utilize.

OA-BCIG opens the 2022 season with Ridge View for the fifth year in a row, in which the Falcons have won the last four meetings. Kickoff in Ida Grove set for Aug. 26th at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Two-A-Days: South Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The South Sioux City Cardinals are looking to bounce back after finishing below .500 last year in Class B. But with a new head coach and the majority of the team’s playmakers returning, the Cardinals look to flip the script this year. Leading the way for South Sioux City is Jackson […]
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
KCAU 9 News

Two-A-Days: Sioux City North

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Sioux City North Stars come into the season with a very experienced group, highlighted by 13 seniors and zero freshmen or sophomores. The Stars finished with a 6-3 record in Class 5A, which was their first winning season since 2010. By ending the losing record streak, the program took a […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Two-A-Days: Lutheran High Northeast

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Last season, the Lutheran High Northeast Eagles had its stellar season come to a screeching halt. The team came into the postseason with a perfect 8-0 record before falling to Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family by one point in the first round of the Class D-1 playoffs. But after only losing four seniors, […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

TWO-A-DAYS: Hartington-Newcastle

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- After finishing 3-5 last season, the Hartington-Newcastle Wildcats are looking to flip the script this year. Although the Wildcats did not have the best season a year ago, they feel it was a productive one. With plenty of underclassmen on the roster, it gave them the ability to receive high-level reps […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Ida Grove, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Odebolt, IA
Local
Iowa Football
Ida Grove, IA
Sports
Ida Grove, IA
Education
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Education
KCAU 9 News

IGHSAU preseason volleyball rankings (8-22-22)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA – Class 1A 1. Holy Trinity Catholic2. North Tama3. Springville4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck5. Dunkerton6. Ankeny Christian7. LeMars Gehlen Catholic8. Burlington Notre Dame9. Sidney10. Janesville11. AGWSR12. Stanton13. Tripoli14. Tri-Center15. Winfield-Mount Union Class 2A1. Dike-New Hartford2. Western Christian3. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont4. West Burlington5. Lisbon6. Sumner-Fredericksburg7. Missouri Valley8. Underwood9. Kuemper Catholic10. Wapsie Valley11. Hinton12. Grundy Center13. South Central Calhoun14. […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school volleyball highlights and scores (8-23-22)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Sioux City West – 2, MVAOCOU – 0 Siouxland Christian – 2, Denison-Schleswig – 0 Sioux City West – 2, Denison-Schleswig – 0 Denison-Schleswig – 2, MVAOCOU – 1 Akron-Westfield – 2, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 1 Akron-Westfield – 2, West Sioux – 0 West Lyon – 2, Akron-Westfield – 1 West […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Falcons#Two A Days#American Football#Highschoolsports
KCAU 9 News

Archaeologists showcase Siouxland railroad history

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Last April, the Sioux City Railroad Museum was the site of an archaeological dig. This week, the recovered items are getting a once-over and KCAU 9 photographer Kenny Kroll was there among these pieces of history. The items found help archaeologists know where camps that railroad workers were living in […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
beeherald.com

Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests

The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa’s Most Famous Roadside Attraction is Total Bull [PHOTOS]

Nope, the image above is not exactly the kinda bull I'm talking about... but it's close!. Iowa. Land of corn, soybeans, hogs, cattle, and one really big roadside attraction. Oh, and it's completely bull. Now, enough edgy-but-not-to-edgy uses of "bull". It's more double entendre, you see, I'm actually talking about...
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

SEMI HAULING GRAIN ROLLS OVER ON I-29

THE ROLLOVER OF A SEMI TRUCK AND TRAILER HAULING GRAIN MONDAY AFTERNOON ON INTERSTATE 29 RESULTED IN MINOR INJURIES AND A TRAFFIC CITATION FOR THE DRIVER. SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST AFTER 1 P.M.ON I-29 SOUTHBOUND AT MILE MARKER 139. POLICE SAY THE DRIVER APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KCCI.com

Iowa community will allow urban deer hunting

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Urban deer hunting will someday be allowed in Fort Dodge. The city council approved a new ordinance tonight to help reduce the number of deer in the city. Urban controlled bow hunting will only be allowed on private land of 8 acres or more. Hunters...
FORT DODGE, IA
agupdate.com

Cattle family commits to customers, land

MANNING, Iowa — Chance and Shayne Wiese represent the fifth generation of their family to farm in the rolling hills of western Iowa. And just like their father and grandfather, they will continue to honor the promise to raise “good doin’” Hereford cattle. “When we were...
MANNING, IA
KCAU 9 News

August 23rd AM: Hot start to school for Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — We start out hot for the start of school for Sioux City as we see highs Tuesday around 90°. Overnight lows will be quite muggy as well as we only drop to the mid-60s. We start to see some more clouds on Wednesday as we have a slight chance of […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
lakeexpo.com

Docking Injury: Iowa Man Falls Off Boat, Hit By Propeller

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Iowa man was seriously injured Friday in a docking mishap that left him cut by a boat propeller. Marvin Neill, 57, of Little Sioux, Iowa, was transported to Lake Regional Hospital with serious injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Scott...
LITTLE SIOUX, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy