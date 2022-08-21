ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

CHP: DUI suspected in 7-car collision in San Jose

By Tori Gaines, Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CU4tW_0hPHdw6R00

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Seven vehicles were involved in a car crash Saturday night in San Jose, and one person has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to California Highway Patrol. The incident happened in the area of South 1st Street and I-280.

According to coordinates provided by CHP, the crash happened about two blocks south of Notre Dame High School. The collision was reported at 8:32 p.m. Among the seven vehicles involved, there was a white Chevy Blazer, gray Tesla, silver Toyota Prius, white Toyota RAV4 and black BMW 3 Series.

An ambulance was called to the scene. As of 10 p.m., no injuries were reported in CHP’s incident log. Police later confirmed that the first driver who reportedly caused the collision is suspected of being under the influence and was arrested by police.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Roads were closed for a short time while officers completed the investigation. The complete traffic log compiled by CHP can be seen on its website . The incident number is 02131.

This story will be updated. Check back as KRON4 learns more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Traffic delays expected as police respond to car crash in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Officers responded to a car crash Saturday afternoon, the Concord Police Department announced on Twitter. The incident happened at Treat Boulevard and Navaronne Way where there were expected to be traffic delays. A photo posted by Concord police shows damage to a light gray Toyota Corolla. Concord police did not announce […]
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Lyft driver injured during violent San Francisco carjacking

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Lyft driver was recovering Saturday from injuries suffered in a violent daylight carjacking in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood, authorities said.  San Francisco police tweeted that the incident took place just before 1 p.m. on Thursday as the driver was dropping off a passenger at Market and Fremont.The 30-year-old driver told police that the suspect assaulted him, stole both his phone and vehicle before speeding off. Detectives did not say whether the suspect was a passenger or approached the vehicle as it was stopped on the street.Responders rendered assistance to the driver who was transported to Chinese Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. His condition was not released.The incident came to an end when the suspect was arrested following a vehicle pursuit by Fairfield police and the California Highway Patrol in Solano County.Marvin Sexton, 39, was booked in jail for carjacking, felony battery and a probation violation.  The San Francisco Police  Robbery Unit was handling the investigation. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Two males stabbed in SJ, 16-year-old dead

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two males were stabbed early Saturday morning, and police are calling it a homicide, according to a tweet by San Jose Police Department. The stabbing occurred around 1:36 a.m. in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. One victim was a 16-year-old male and the other was an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Jose, CA
Accidents
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
KRON4 News

Three arrested after pursuit in SF

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were arrested for aggravated assault in San Francisco Tuesday after a vehicle pursuit, and a third was arrested for their participation according to a press release sent to KRON4 on Friday. The suspects were arrested after colliding with vehicles, including police vehicles, and bicycle racks.  The vehicle driven […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

3-vehicle crash leads to one driver dead in Newark

NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) — Officers responded to an overnight traffic collision involving three vehicles on Saturday, the Newark Police Department announced in a press release. The crash happened on Cherry Street near Mowry Avenue where crews rendered aid to five vehicle occupants, but one of the drivers died of their injuries at the scene. One […]
NEWARK, CA
KRON4 News

CHP: Two East Bay freeway shooting suspects arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in connection with separate freeway shootings in the East Bay, according to a Facebook post from California Highway Patrol. As KRON4 previously reported, a freeway shooting occurred June 14 on eastbound Interstate 580, east of Grand Avenue. The victims’ vehicle was struck by a bullet through the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Chp#Traffic Accident#Dui#California Highway Patrol#Notre Dame High School#Chevy#Toyota Prius#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS San Francisco

1 dead, 4 hospitalized in early morning Newark crash

NEWARK -- One person was killed and four others transported to the hospital following an early Saturday morning crash involving three vehicles in Newark.Crash investigators said they suspect speeding and alcohol use contributed to the 2:30 a.m. crash on Cherry St. near Mowry Ave.  Newark police said officers and Alameda County firefighters responded and upon arrival discovered five victims.  The driver of one of the vehicles ultimately succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.The identity of that victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.      Another driver was transported to a local hospital with major, but not life-threatening, injuries. The third driver and other passengers were also transported to a local hospital for observation.    It was the second fatal traffic collision in Newark in 2022.Anyone with information about this collision is asked to please contact Traffic Officer Anthony Piquette via email at anthony.piquette@newark.org or by phone at 510.578.4953.    
NEWARK, CA
KRON4 News

Three dead after shooting, collision in West Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were killed after an incident involving a crash and a shooting in Oakland on Friday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. The incident happened on the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way, which is right off Interstate 980 that merges into CA-24. The shooting happened just after […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Car engulfed in flames on Crockett road

CROCKETT, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a car that caught on fire Saturday, the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department announced on Twitter. Video (above) shows a light-colored sedan fully engulfed in flames. The car was parked on the shoulder at Cummings Skyway. Paramedics were at the scene, but officials did not announce if there were any […]
CROCKETT, CA
KRON4 News

2 suspects arrested after retail thefts in Pacifica

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested in connection to a retail theft Thursday afternoon in Pacifica, police announced in a press release. The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. on the 700 block of Hickey Boulevard where a man and a woman were later arrested. An employee at one of the businesses reported to […]
PACIFICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
KRON4 News

San Pablo police arrest man for carjacking outside casino

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Pablo Police Department arrested a suspect accused of carjacking, kidnapping, and robbery, police said Friday. Police said the incident happened outside the San Pablo Lytton Casino at 13255 San Pablo Avenue. The victim was sleeping in his car when two men wearing ski masks brandished a gun at […]
SAN PABLO, CA
KRON4 News

Road briefly closed after 5-vehicle crash in San Ramon

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — A road was closed after a car crash Thursday afternoon involving five vehicles in San Ramon, police announced in a tweet. Crow Canyon Place between Fostoria Way and Crow Canyon Road was closed around 3:10 p.m. but reopened around 3:49 p.m. The public was advised to avoid the area. The […]
SAN RAMON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Moorpark Avenue [San Jose, CA]

Motorcycle-Auto Collision near South Monroe Street Left One Fatality. The fatal collision happened around 12:10 p.m., in the area of South Monroe Street and Moorpark Avenue, west of Interstate Highway 280/880 exchange. Furthermore, according to the police, a man riding a 2001 Ducati motorcycle collided with a westbound 2013 Nissan...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Second shooter arrested in Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness shooting

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A second shooter has been arrested and charged with murder for a fatal shooting that happened at a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness on Aug. 11. Pittsburg resident Faatino Tauane, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on Friday, according to the Brentwood […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for stalking ex-girlfriend over several months in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif, (KRON) — A man was arrested overnight on Friday in connection to stalking his ex-girlfriend over the course of several months, the San Mateo Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The subject was identified as 41-year-old Brisbane resident Tiray Jamar Brewer. According to the ex-girlfriend, Brewer had been stalking her since […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy