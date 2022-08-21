Mariners right-hander George Kirby pulled off a rare feat by throwing 24 straight strikes to start the game Wednesday night in a 3-1 loss to the Washington Nationals. Kirby gave up five hits and one run before throwing his first ball to Joey Meneses in the third. Kirby is the first pitcher since 1988 to begin his appearance by throwing 24 consecutive strikes, topping the 21 consecutive strikes thrown by Joe Musgrove for Pittsburgh against St. Louis in 2018 and Brett Cecil for St. Louis against Milwaukee in 2017 to begin their respective appearances, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO