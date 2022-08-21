Read full article on original website
ESPN
San Diego Wave to break NWSL single-game attendance record, Alex Morgan reveals
The San Diego Wave has sold in excess of 27,000 tickets for its Sept. 17 match against Angel City FC, enough to break the National Women's Soccer League's all-time attendance record for a standalone game. The Wave and U.S. international forward Alex Morgan revealed the attendance numbers in an exclusive...
ESPN
New England Patriots and Bill Belichick enjoy Vegas and trip to UFC headquarters
The New England Patriots are spending the week in Las Vegas leading up to Friday's preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, and while players have stressed it's a business trip, coach Bill Belichick added a fun wrinkle to the schedule Wednesday. Players and coaches enjoyed a visit to the...
ESPN
Mariners' George Kirby achieves rare feat by starting game with 24 straight strikes; Julio Rodriguez joins 20-20 club
Mariners right-hander George Kirby pulled off a rare feat by throwing 24 straight strikes to start the game Wednesday night in a 3-1 loss to the Washington Nationals. Kirby gave up five hits and one run before throwing his first ball to Joey Meneses in the third. Kirby is the first pitcher since 1988 to begin his appearance by throwing 24 consecutive strikes, topping the 21 consecutive strikes thrown by Joe Musgrove for Pittsburgh against St. Louis in 2018 and Brett Cecil for St. Louis against Milwaukee in 2017 to begin their respective appearances, according to ESPN Stats & Information.
ESPN
Will Zalatoris withdraws from Tour Championship, Presidents Cup with two herniated disks
ATLANTA -- Will Zalatoris, who picked up his first PGA Tour victory two weeks ago, has withdrawn from the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club because of two herniated disks in his back. Zalatoris, 26, was injured on the third hole of the third round of the BMW...
GOLF・
