Knoxville, TN

Sunset on Central Returns This Weekend

Born and Raised Productions is returning with the fifth rendition of Sunset on Central after a two-year absence. Knoxville’s biggest free music festival has grown to include five stages including stages at Central Filling Station, Schulz Bräu Brewing Company, Hops and Hollers, Corner Lounge, and Next Level Brewing. The event will be held this Saturday, August 27th from 4 pm until the music stops sometime into the night.
How to Eat and Drink Your Way Through Knoxville, Tennessee in One Day

The first glimpse of the towering golden ball known as the Sunsphere serves as historic Knoxville, Tennessee’s beacon, signaling to hungry drivers on I-40 East they’re headed to the right place. Home of the Tennessee Volunteers, Knoxville is home to more than 90 restaurants, most locally-owned, within a square mile of downtown Knoxville and nearly 25 breweries throughout the city. The intense 24-hour itinerary below focuses on areas downtown (or within a very short drive of downtown) and strives to help diners get the most out of the city. It’s easy to learn why Knox really rocks, starting with these restaurants and bars.
Second Bell is Just Over a Month Away with Big Boi, Superdrag, and More

The original Second Bell Music Festival was held in 2018. It marked not only the first iteration of the festival, but introduced the city to a new outdoor concert venue at Suttree Landing Park, on the lovely southern banks of the Tennessee River. The event was topped off with festival favorites Repeat Repeat and (one of my personal favorites) Aaron Lee Tasjan.
Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
Pop-up kids consignment sale coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The largest amount of inventory ever at the Picky Chick pop-up consignment sale is coming to Knoxville this week. The sale will include fall and winter clothing, shoes, and sporting equipment from newborn sizes all the way up to teenage sizes at up to 70 percent off retail prices. WVLT News spoke to a Picky Chick shift leader, Shelly Wilson, about the sale.
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
What’s next for S&S Cafeteria’s customers and staff?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - S&S Cafeteria customers and staff have days left at the Knoxville staple. They’re already looking for new jobs and a new place to eat. Debra Clark has been a waitress at the restaurant for 15 years. She was earning her master’s degree when she started...
Knoxville widow donates husband’s wheelchair to veteran in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The widow of a local veteran wanted to help someone in need by donating her late husband’s special wheelchair. Because her husband has been active in veteran affairs, she was hoping the chair would go to a veteran. The double cushioned electric wheelchair was...
Watch WBIR's The Heartland Series with Bill Landry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — WBIR Channel 10 is pleased to share with you one of our most treasured and long-running programs: The Heartland Series with Bill Landry. Explore places that make up the legends and lore of the Southern Appalachians. The natural world unfolds before you, and forthright people tell of the traditions still existing, and others kept alive only in memory. Along the way, you’ll discover the rich heritage of this unique region from these heartwarming and often humorous episodes.
Getting hotter in East Tennessee, ahead of a few rain and storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another beautiful day and getting hotter! A little more humidity and some clouds can help to create some more storms, and then leave us steamy with Summer pop-ups for several days. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
