ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27D9fa_0hPHaKtY00 GrosbyGroup

The extravagant and gorgeous dress featured a cut-out back and curve-hugging silhouette, short sleeves and a long, ruffled train, with an incredible 20-foot veil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06bC5P_0hPHaKtY00 GrosbyGroup

The couple was photographed walking down the aisle, followed by their children. Ben and Jennifer Garner’s kids, 16-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina and 10-year-old Sam. And Jennifer and Marc Anthony’s kids, 14-year-old Emme and Max.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pwETJ_0hPHaKtY00 GrosbyGroup

The celebrity couple walked over a bridge at the property and looked happier than ever smiling at each other. Ben and Jennifer can be seen sharing a romantic kiss as husband and wife, in front of all guests wearing all-white.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XEW1X_0hPHaKtY00 GrosbyGroup

Among the special guests, Ben’s best friend, Matt Damon, and his wife Luciana Barroso were at the ceremony , as well as Jimmy Kimmel and officiant Jay Shetty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QYgY3_0hPHaKtY00 GrosbyGroup

Jennifer previously wore two gowns during their Las Vegas wedding, including a white Alexander McQueen dress, and a traditional all-lace Zuhair Murad gown.

Comments / 336

Teresa Slaughter
3d ago

she shouldn't be wearing white LOL 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ She's no more a virgin to marriage than i am. this is her 5th wedding. i give it a year.

Reply(17)
109
Jennifer Rose
3d ago

i hate to be negative but why couldn't they just honor their ceremony in Vegas? They are already married. Why not just have a reception for their friends? Always a big show needed.

Reply(23)
95
David LopeZ
3d ago

is pretty sad to kno that marriage has become a joke and business deal and let's get married every year!! I wonder wat happened to the sanctity of marriage!!

Reply(12)
62
Related
Page Six

See the ‘special’ gift Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez gave wedding guests

One unsuspecting hotel guest got a very sweet arrival gift — courtesy of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds, who said “I do” for the second time Saturday in a lavish ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Georgia, gave custom chocolate boxes to wedding guests staying at a nearby hotel. However, some of the “J & B”-themed sweets slipped through the cracks and were offered to people not associated with the A-list couple. “I’m staying at a hotel in Savannah this weekend and we got Ben and Jen choccy,” one tourist claimed in an anonymous submission to Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi. A note that came...
SAVANNAH, GA
HollywoodLife

Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo

Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Stuns In A Figure-Hugging Ralph Lauren Wedding Dress—We Love It Even More Than Her Vegas Wedding Dresses!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot once again in a stunning fairy-tale wedding at Ben’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia, on Saturday, August 20th, surrounded by close friends and family. And if the images of the bride and groom that have been doing the rounds on social media are anything to go by, they both looked absolutely breath-taking!
RICEBORO, GA
RadarOnline

Newlywed Ben Affleck Hangs With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Days After Marrying J. Lo

Ben Affleck reunited with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for a fun-filled family pool day not long after he returned from his Parisian honeymoon with new bride Jennifer Lopez. The amicable co-parents appeared to be in great spirits while enjoying the sunny weather in SoCal with their son, Samuel, who took a dip in the water with his mom.Jennifer and Samuel both bundled up in towels before walking back to the car while Ben kept dry in a gray t-shirt under a flannel button-up paired with jeans and converse. The Argo star could be seen flashing a smile as he and...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Jay Shetty
Person
Jennifer Garner
Person
Ralph Lauren
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Luciana Barroso
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Matt Damon
E! News

Let's Look Back on All of Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Dresses

Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Marry AGAIN in Georgia Wedding. Jennifer Lopez's love might not cost a thing but these wedding dresses definitely did. The superstar delivered not one, but two instantly iconic fashion moments when she donned dual designer gowns—one of which she revealed she'd been saving to wear for "so many years"—to marry Ben Affleck in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on July 16.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elle

Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Scalloped White Tiered Lace Dress on Date With George

Amal Clooney put her Italian holiday style on display, joining her husband George Clooney out for dinner at a lake-view restaurant on July 22. Amal embraced summer whites, wearing a scalloped lace dress with a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dangle earrings, white pumps, and had her hair styled down and in waves. The photo agency noted that George and Amal arrived from Villa Oleandra by boat for the dinner and looked “very in love.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Wedding#Celebrities Gossip#Entertain Celebrities#High Fashion#Violet
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Wears White Pants & Blazer To Mom’s Wedding

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding! J.Lo’s child Emme looked absolutely fabulous as they walked behind their mom after the Aug. 20 ceremony, held in Riceboro, Georgia at Ben’s 87 acre estate. The teen stayed true to their style in a crisp white dress pant and blazer, finishing the outfit with a black and cream oxford shoe that appeared to match new stepsister Seraphina‘s per photos obtained by TMZ.
RICEBORO, GA
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter hangs out with Janet Jackson backstage

Dannielynn Birkhead and Janet Jackson got together again. Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter spent some quality time with Jackson after attending the legendary entertainer’s concert in Cincinnati Saturday. “After hours of singing, dancing and sweating through the @cincymusicfest we got to hang with @janetjackson,” Dannielynn’s dad, Larry Birkhead, captioned...
CINCINNATI, OH
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Anxious Ben Affleck Chain-Smokes Outside Hospital With J. Lo As His Mom's Rushed By Ambulance For Leg Injury

An anxious-looking Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside of a Savannah hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance for sustaining a bloody leg injury just hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities are set to take place.The 50-year-old actor was photographed with a cigarette in one hand and a plastic cup in the other as he stood waiting for his bride to arrive. Wearing a purple t-shirt with a hand on it, shorts, and a backward cap, Affleck rocked his wedding band and a worried look.However, Radar has discovered his mom Christopher Anne Boldt's injury is...
SAVANNAH, GA
HollywoodLife

Diane Keaton, 76, Cozies Up To Her 2 Kids Dexter, 27, & Duke, 22, In Rare Family Photo

A family affair! Diane Keaton had quite the celebratory day in Hollywood and made it even more special by having her kids by her side! The Oscar winner, 76, cemented her name in Tinseltown history, literally, by imprinting her hands and feet at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre alongside daughter Dexter, 27, and son Duke, 22, on Thursday, August 11. Rocking her signature fashion featuring pants, blazer and an oversized hat, Diane was all smiles during the public ceremony taking place on Hollywood Boulevard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy