See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo.

GrosbyGroup

The extravagant and gorgeous dress featured a cut-out back and curve-hugging silhouette, short sleeves and a long, ruffled train, with an incredible 20-foot veil.

GrosbyGroup

The couple was photographed walking down the aisle, followed by their children. Ben and Jennifer Garner’s kids, 16-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina and 10-year-old Sam. And Jennifer and Marc Anthony’s kids, 14-year-old Emme and Max.

GrosbyGroup

The celebrity couple walked over a bridge at the property and looked happier than ever smiling at each other. Ben and Jennifer can be seen sharing a romantic kiss as husband and wife, in front of all guests wearing all-white.

GrosbyGroup

Among the special guests, Ben’s best friend, Matt Damon, and his wife Luciana Barroso were at the ceremony , as well as Jimmy Kimmel and officiant Jay Shetty.

GrosbyGroup

Jennifer previously wore two gowns during their Las Vegas wedding, including a white Alexander McQueen dress, and a traditional all-lace Zuhair Murad gown.