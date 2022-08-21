Cowboys turn tables, win all 3 phases in preseason romp of Chargers, 32-18

The fact the Dallas Cowboys have left both their stars and starters on the sideline for the first two of three exhibitions is important. Fans might think it makes a preseason contest less interesting, but the battle for roster spots and depth-chart positions are what really matter, and on Saturday the competition was en fuego.

Mutliple players on the proverbial bubble showed up and showed out, from the opening gun. Names like Israel Mukuamu, Trysten Hill, Rico Dowdle and others proved they belong on an NFL team’s roster this season. They weren’t alone though, as the offense, defense and especially the special teams turned in a myriad of high-quality performances as Dallas trounced their Southern California hosts. 32-18.

Immediate Reaction

The score doesn’t really matter when it comes to the preseason. The way the team as a whole performs only matters a little more. The true litmus test is how well individuals do the jobs asked of them. Last week, there were few individual performances to write home about when the club visited the Denver Broncos. The North Texas mailmen will have much heavier bags after the Cowboys’ performance Saturday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Led by late free-agent addition Kavontae Turpin’s kickoff and punt return touchdowns, the Cowboys have to be feeling good about themselves as their return home for the remainder of the offseason following the game. Turpin answered the Chargers’ first-quarter field goal with a 98-yard kick return.

He followed that up with an 86-yard punt return in the second quarter, sandwiching the scores around an end around that a guy with human-limited speed would’ve probably been tackled for a loss. The USFL MVP appears ready to make a huge contribution to the team as they prepare for even bigger offensive roles for former return-duty players CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard.

Other Takeaways