Switchbacks FC end six-game winless streak with shutout of Tampa Bay

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Jairo Henriquez scored the game’s lone goal in the 66th minute to help Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC earn a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rowdies Saturday night in their second-straight game without head coach Brendan Burke.

Henriquez deposited a rebound off Michee Ngalina’s initial shot, which was saved by C.J. Cochran, who nearly came up with a desperation save after Henriquez partially fanned on the putback attempt.

“I’m so happy to get to score in front of my family,” Henriquez said via press release. “Emotionally it makes me happy and very proud, and it was a good result — just a result that we haven’t been getting, and so this is a good one for us.”

Tampa Bay (14-5-6, 48 PTS) had its best chance to tie the game in stoppage time. Seconds after a Rowdies free kick, Switchbacks FC defender Matt Mahoney cleared the ball behind the goal. The play was appealed by nearly the entire Tampa Bay on-field lineup for a hand ball, but officials did not award them a penalty kick.

The game ended soon after, with Colorado Springs goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell making four saves to earn the clean sheet.

“We needed that. I think that much is obvious,” Caldwell said via press release. “We came in, we were collectively together in our approach, and we finally got it done. Nothing special about it, which is the nice thing for us, we didn’t reinvent the wheel, we didn’t do anything we’re not capable of, we just did our jobs and got the result and got the clean sheet.”

Burke, who was sent off during Switchbacks FC’s 4-4 draw against El Paso Locomotive FC eight days earlier, missed his second-straight game.

“Obviously we’ve been losing for awhile so it feels good to get one back,” acting Switchbacks FC head coach Stephen Hogan said via press release. “If we continue to play that way, we’ll get our chances.

“I’m very proud and very happy for everyone. This is good for us, the boys might get an extra day now, who knows. We’ll see how we go. Now we have one a week for awhile, so we’ll rest up and that will really help us.”

Switchbacks FC (14-9-3, 45 PTS) continue to hold onto the third spot in the Western Conference with eight games left in the regular season. They return to action Sat., August 27, at home against New Mexico United.

