There’s no other live music experience in Huntsville quite like Concerts on the Dock. It’s held on the loading dock of an early 1900s textile mill, repurposed a century later as a sprawling arts center, Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment. The free outdoor series attracts young, old, children, hippies, yuppies, hipsters, puppies, you name it. The shows are held Fridays in the fall and spring. Since the sets run 6 to 9 p.m., they end before many bar-gigs begin.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO