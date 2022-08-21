ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

WAAY-TV

Tree removed from Decatur gravesites after WAAY 31 report

Visitors to Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur will soon have better access to their loved ones' final resting places. A massive tree had been blocking the road and covering some gravesites since July, leading to complaints from the families of those buried there. Eventually, a family member reached out for help from the WAAY 31 newsroom.
WAFF

Watch this couple get engaged on Toyota Field!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Everyone loves a good night at the ballpark, especially when it’s at Toyota Field!. Payton spent an evening with the Trash Pandas to learn what it’s like to be on the promotions team and get the party going. Also in the mix, an engagement!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

How Huntsville’s popular Concerts on the Dock at Lowe Mill is changing

There’s no other live music experience in Huntsville quite like Concerts on the Dock. It’s held on the loading dock of an early 1900s textile mill, repurposed a century later as a sprawling arts center, Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment. The free outdoor series attracts young, old, children, hippies, yuppies, hipsters, puppies, you name it. The shows are held Fridays in the fall and spring. Since the sets run 6 to 9 p.m., they end before many bar-gigs begin.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
franchising.com

Gotcha Covered opens second location in Alabama

Window treatment franchise to provide premium window treatments, consultation services to Huntsville residents. August 22, 2022 // Franchising.com // HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Gotcha Covered has increased its presence in Alabama with the opening of Gotcha Covered of Huntsville. With the opening of the new center, the franchise has two locations in the state.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
courierjournal.net

The Cadillacs and Midnighters Tribute to Stars

FLORENCE – One Place of the Shoals is presenting the popular Tribute to Stars of the 50’s, 60’s, & 70’s Saturday, August 27 at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum. Two of the Shoals’ most popular musical acts will be hosting this 6th annual event, the proceeds of which benefit One Place of the Shoals.
FLORENCE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

County Line Road Concert Series opens Sept. 4

MADISON – Grab your lawn chair, and head outdoors for a series of free concerts on Sundays in September at Heritage Church. The annual County Line Road Concert Series will return for a chance to slow down, unwind and listen to great music, visit food trucks and experience a fun time with family – or solo. Heritage Church sponsors the event on their campus.
MADISON, AL
courierjournal.net

‘When A Man Loves A Woman’ Changed it All

As part of the Bolton/Shoals Symphony event, ticket holders arriving early will have the opportunity to hear a special pre-concert discussion. “This lecture will focus on the song that not only transformed Muscle Shoals, but also Bolton’s career,” said David L. Black, a board member with the Shoals Symphony Orchestra at UNA.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Huntsville, AL — 25 Top Places!

Alabama is most renowned for its Southern and Cajun cuisine, but Huntsville serves some of the most delectable dishes, particularly during brunch. Jambalaya, crawfish, oysters, and shrimp are staples, and you’ll find these (and more) on their menus, as well as standard American breakfast and lunch fares like omelets and sandwiches.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

